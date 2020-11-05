Air Force-Army postponed due to COVID

The service academy game between Air Force and Army scheduled for Saturday at West Point, New York, was postponed Thursday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy and the surrounding community.

The schools are working to reschedule the game.

The Falcons can win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with a win over Army. Air Force began the round-robin competition between the service academies with a 40-7 win over Navy on Oct. 3.

The winning academy goes to the White House to receive the coveted trophy from the President.