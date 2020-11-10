Cincinnati-Tulsa moved back again

Tulsa’s home game against No. 7 Cincinnati has been moved a second time.

Originally scheduled for mid-October, it was moved to Dec. 5 because of Cincinnati’s COVID-19 issues and now will be played a day earlier.

The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that the game is set for Dec. 4. The news release from Tulsa highlighted the fact that the game would draw a national audience on a Friday night.

Tulsa has had numerous scheduling issues this season. Its game against Oklahoma State was pushed back a week to Sept. 19 because Tulsa had COVID issues. The Golden Hurricane were supposed to play Arkansas State on Sept. 26, but the Red Wolves couldn’t put a two-deep lineup together. That game has not been rescheduled.

Tulsa’s game last Saturday at Navy also was postponed due to Navy’s COVID issues and has not been rescheduled.