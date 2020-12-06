BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mac Jones passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama used a slew of explosive plays to run away from LSU 55-17 on Saturday night.

Jones threw three of his touchdown passes to Louisiana native DeVonta Smith, who went to the same high school as Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and finished with eight catches for 231 yards in his return to his home state.

Smith’s first two touchdowns went for 65 and 61 yards to cap three-play, 75-yard drives for Alabama (9-0, 9-0 SEC). But his third touchdown catch from 20-yards out appeared to be his most difficult. He shed close coverage from top LSU cornerback Derrick Stingley Jr. and made a twisting, leaping catch high over his head before landing on his back deep in the end zone.

Najee Harris rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, juking, shedding and even leaping over LSU defenders along the way.

LSU (3-5, 3-5) showed signs of life in the second quarter, scoring on a pair of long plays.

One nearly didn’t happen when receiver Kayshon Bouttee caught a 43-yard pass and released the ball in celebration just before crossing the goal line. Luckily for LSU, Jontre Kirkland was following the play and picked the ball up in the end zone to complete LSU’s first scoring play against Alabama in Tiger Stadium since 2014.

Later, John Emery Jr. ran for a 54-yard touchdown, the longest run allowed by Alabama this season. Each score pulled LSU as close as two touchdowns, but the Tide answered each with the two deep connections between Jones and Smith.

Jones had 338 yards and four TDs passing by halftime, when Smith had seven catches for 219 yards. Smith’s third TD gave the Crimson Tide a 45-14 lead by halftime.

Alabama wasted little time breaking the game open.

Aided by an LSU offside penalty on third and 3, Alabama drove 75 yards in seven plays on the opening series, taking a 7-0 lead on Harris’ zig-zagging, 14-yard run.

LSU responded by quickly driving to the Alabama 15, briefly enlivening the socially distanced crowd of 22,349 in 102,000-seat Death Valley, only to come up short on third and 1 and fourth and 1 — both rushes by Tyrion Davis-Price.

Two plays later, Alabama was inside LSU’s 20 after Harris rushed for 28 yards down the left sideline and LSU was penalized 15 yards for a late hit out of bounds.

Soon after, Harris scored from a yard out to make it 14-0.

Before the first quarter ended, Jones connected with wide-open tight end Jahleel Billingsley on the left side of the field for a 24-yard score that made it 21-0.