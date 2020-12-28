Alabama’s Jones, Smith, Harris lead 6 Tide AP All-Americans

Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense.
Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.
Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation. No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama’s College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Florida’s Kyle Trask was selected second-team quarterback and fellow Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the third-team quarterback on the AP teams released Monday. Lawrence, the likely first pick in the next NFL draft, made AP All-America for the first time in his career.
No. 2 Clemson, which will face No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, had only one other player selected to the All-America teams: Running back Travis Etienne made the first-team as all-purpose player. The senior has been a second-team All-American at running back the last two seasons.
Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.
The 2020 AP All-America team:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback – Mac Jones, junior, Alabama.
Running backs – Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa State.
Tackles – Brady Christensen, junior, BYU; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.
Guards – Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame; Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State.
Center – Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama.
Tight end – Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida.
Receivers – DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama; Elijah Moore, junior, Mississippi.
All-purpose player – Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.
Kicker – Jose Borregales, senior, Miami.
Defense
Ends – Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt; Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina.
Tackles – Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa; Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia.
Linebackers – Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame; Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas.
Cornerbacks – Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State.
Safeties – Talanoa Hufanga, junior, Southern California; Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern.
Punter – Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback – Kyle Trask, senior, Florida.
Running backs – Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo; Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina.
Tackles – Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame; Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech.
Guards – Cain Madden, junior, Marshall; Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M.
Center – Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa.
Tight end – Hunter Long, junior, Boston College.
Receivers – Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas; Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State.
All-purpose player – Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida.
Kicker – Cade York, sophomore, LSU.
Defense
Ends – Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami; Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt.
Tackles – Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.
Linebackers – Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State; Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri.
Cornerbacks -Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU; Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati.
Safeties – Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU; James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati.
Punter – Lou Hedley, junior, Miami.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Quarterback – Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.
Running backs – Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina; Mohamed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota.
Tackles – Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky; Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas.
Guards – Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.
Center – Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.
Tight end – Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.
Receivers – Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina; Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana.
All-purpose player – Avery Williams, senior, Boise State.
Kicker – Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU.
Defense
Ends – JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa State; Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon.
Tackles – Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama; C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina.
Linebackers – Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington; Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.
Cornerbacks – Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern; Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU.
Safeties – Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame; Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia.
Punter – Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia.
