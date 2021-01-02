Ole Miss to reward Kiffin with new contract after one season

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi says it has reached agreement in principle with coach Lane Kiffin on a new contract.

The school made the announcement Saturday, hours before the Rebels (4-5) — in their first season with Kiffin as coach — faced Indiana in the Outback Bowl. It is their first bowl appearance in five seasons.

“This is an investment in the future of Ole Miss Football,” Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said in a statement. “We hired Coach Kiffin with the hope of revitalizing our football program, and in just one short year, he has done just that.

“His innovative offensive approach has shattered SEC records, and with a top-20 recruiting class coming in, the future is bright under Coach Kiffin’s leadership. We are committed to him and providing the resources necessary to elevate this program to greater heights.”

The school says contract details have not been completed.

Ole Miss broke the Southeastern Conference record for total offense in conference games, averaging 562.4 yards, and ranks among the top 20 nationally among Bowl Subdivision teams in 10 categories. Those also include scoring offense (40.7), rushing offense (217.7), passing offense (344.8) and passing yards per completion (14.99). The Rebels completed 71.4% of their passes and converted on third down 50.4% of the time.

In a career that has included stops at Florida Atlantic, USC and Tennessee, Kiffin heads into Saturday’s matchup against the Hoosiers (6-1) with a career record of 65-39.

“While I’m proud of what our team accomplished this season, we have higher aspirations for Ole Miss football,” Kiffin said in the statement. “This is just the start, and I look forward to continuing to build a championship program.”