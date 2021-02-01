Tedy Bruschi returns to Arizona as senior advisor

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tedy Bruschi is returning to Arizona football.

The school announced Brusci will serve as a senior advisor to new coach Jedd Fisch.

Bruschi was a two-time consensus All-American and the Pac-12 Defensive player of the year during his four-year stint in Tucson from 1992-95. He went on to play 13 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls before retiring in 2009.

Bruschi served as a lead analyst after his retirement.

His duties at Arizona will include serving on the executive football management team and as a consultant to the football staff. He also will assist Fisch with alumni relations, fundraising, social justice initiatives and student-athlete development off the field.

Fisch was hired last month to replace Kevin Sumlin.