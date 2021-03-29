Alabama’s Dylan Moses: Played much of season with torn MCL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses says he played most of the season with a torn meniscus.

Moses said on Monday, a day before the Crimson Tide’s second pro day workouts for NFL teams, that he had knee surgery on Feb. 9. The injury was diagnosed after Alabama’s national championship game win over Ohio State.

Moses, who didn’t specify which knee was hurt, led Alabama with 80 tackles and started all 13 games.

He said the injury occurred in the third game of the season, which would have been his 13-tackle performance against Mississippi.

“That’s when I really started feeling it,” said Moses, who missed the 2019 season with a knee injury. “It was said it was a bone bruise but it kept bothering me throughout the year and I just never really spoke up about it.

“I’m the type of person that, if I’m in pain or something, I never want to leave the field so I just didn’t say anything about it.”

Moses said he wouldn’t participate in the physical drill on Tuesday’s pro day, but would do interviews with teams.