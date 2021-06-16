Jeff Brohm makes changes on Purdue defensive staff

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm revamped his defensive coaching staff in January.

Now he’s making more changes.

Brohm said three of his new hires – Brad Lambert, Ron English and Mark Hagen – all will hold the title of defensive coordinator in addition to their regular positional duties.

Lambert will make the game-day play calls.

“We may give up a big play here or there but we definitely want to be the aggressor,” Brohm said. “But we want to go for the win and I feel like we have a good start to that.”

The moves come following a dismal 2020 season. Purdue won its first two games then lost its final four, yielding 27 or more points in each.

In December, Brohm fired defensive coordinator Bob Diaco after just one season. He also fired then-defensive coordinator Nick Holt following the 2019 season.

Brohm said a decision has been made about which coaches will be in the press box and which will be on the field though he declined to reveal who would be where.

Lambert will also be in charge of the linebackers, English will coach the secondary, Hagen will coach the defensive line and Jamal Adams, who was hired in April, will coach cornerbacks. The lone holdover is special teams coordinator/defensive assistant Marty Biagi.

Brohm also said former players Justin Sinz and TJ McCollum will move from graduate assistant roles into recruiting positions.