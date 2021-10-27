Clemson RB Kobe Pace in COVID-19 protocol, out for Florida State

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson leading rusher Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he’s in COVID-19 protocol.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Pace’s status.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Pace has started five games for Clemson and leads the team with 327 yards on 59 carries.

Clemson (4-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) faces the Seminoles (3-4, 2-2).

Pace’s absence is the latest blow to a backfield that had its share of changes this season as its tries to make up for the loss of two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne. Highly regarded freshman Will Shipley missed two games with a lower leg injury, returning this past week at Pittsburgh.

Two other backs with experience – Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes – have entered the transfer portal since the season began and have left the team.

Swinney said the Tigers will go with a rotation of Shipley, freshman Phil Mafah and senior Darien Rencher against Florida State.