Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is Big Ten offensive player of the year

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten announced that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is its offensive player of the year and freshman of the year.

Stroud led the nation’s top offense and ranks among the top seven passers in eight categories. His 70.9% completion rate and 351.1 yards per game are on track to be school single-season records, and his 3,862 passing yards rank second in school history; his 38 touchdown passes are third.

The Big Ten coaches’ all-conference first-team offense: quarterback, Stroud; running backs, Hassan Haskins, Michigan; Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State; receivers, Chris Olave, Ohio State; David Bell, Purdue; center, Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa; guards, Thayer Munford, Ohio State; Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin; tackles, Daniel Faalele, Minnesota; Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State; tight end, Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin.

Defensive and special teams honorees were announced Tuesday. The Associated Press will announce its Big Ten awards next week.