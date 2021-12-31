ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Desmond Ridder didn’t want to take on the burden of representing all the non-Power Five schools in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl against top-ranked Alabama.

The breakthrough Bearcats held up pretty well despite Ridder’s offense going nowhere for long stretches Friday while the Alabama running game overwhelmed them in a 27-6 loss that ended an undefeated season.

Cincinnati (13-1) still had a chance when Bryan Cook intercepted Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young’s pass near midfield with Alabama leading by 11 late in the third quarter.

Ridder and the Bearcats went backward from there, and the Crimson Tide (13-1) extended the lead to 24-6 on the next possession after avoiding a three-and-out by converting on third-and-16.

The Bearcats (No. 4 in The Associated Press and CFP rankings) were held without a touchdown for the first time since a 42-0 loss to Ohio State in the second game of 2019. That also was the last time they played a top-five opponent.

The numbers didn’t favor the first non-Power Five school in the playoff coming in, and didn’t look much better afterward against a powerhouse program headed to the championship for the sixth time in the eight years of the four-team playoff format.