Clemson hires former Tigers DE Nick Eason as assistant coach

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson defensive end Nick Eason was hired as the Tigers defensive tackles coach.

Eason received a three-year contract at $750,000 a year. The deal was approved Friday by a panel of the school’s Board of Trustees.

Eason takes over for Todd Bates, who left to join former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables‘ new staff at Oklahoma.

Eason played at Clemson from 1999-2002. He made 35 starts in college and went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL with Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Arizona.

Eason spent last season as Auburn’s defensive line coach. At Clemson, Eason will also serve as defensive run game coordinator.

Eason’s addition continues an offseason of change for coach Dabo Swinney‘s staff.

Venables left after 10 seasons to lead Oklahoma while offensive coordinator Tony Elliott departed after 11 seasons with the Tigers to become Virginia’s head coach.

Longtime defensive line coach Robbie Caldwell retired from his on-field position and transition to an administrative role on the football team. Swinney said former Clemson offensive lineman Thomas Austin will take over for Caldwell.