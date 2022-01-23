Hawaii taps former star quarterback Timmy Chang as coach

HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii has hired former star quarterback Timmy Chang as its new head coach.

Athletics director David Matlin announced Chang’s hiring on Saturday in a release, saying Chang “made a name for himself throwing the football as a young quarterback and has continued his legacy in the collegiate coaching ranks over the past decade.

“The time has come for him to take over the program that developed him into the coach, father, husband and leader he is today.”

Just last month, Chang was hired by Colorado State to be its wide receivers coach. Previously, he spent five years at Nevada under Jay Norvell — who is now Colorado State’s head coach — as a tight end and wide receivers coach, and also had coaching stints at Emory and Henry and Jackson State.

Chang, who is from Honolulu, set the NCAA’s all-time passing (17,072) and total offense (16,910) records when he played for Hawaii from 2000 to 2004. He was also a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award in his last season with Hawaii. Chang also played in the Canadian Football League and NFL Europe.