Arizona State hires Brian Billick as offensive analyst

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona State has hired former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and adviser to coach Herm Edwards.

“I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust,” Edwards said in a statement on Monday. “He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today and that is especially why I hired him. He will serve as a valuable resource to our entire coaching staff, but specifically to our offensive staff.”

Billick won the Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2001 and led them to three other playoff appearances in nine seasons. He went 80-64 before being fired in 2007.

He has spent the past 12 years providing commentary and draft analysis for Fox and NFL Network. He last coached in college at Stanford in 1991.

Billick joins a staff that includes two other former NFL head coaches: Edwards and special assistant to the head coach Marvin Lewis.