Scott Frost fired as Nebraska coach following 1-2 start

Associated PressSep 11, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
2 Comments

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fired Scott Frost, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half.

The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home Saturday night, and the student section chanted “Fire Frost” at the end of the game.

Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season, and his .340 winning percentage was second-worst among Nebraska coaches who lasted more than four years.

Associate head coach Mickey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season. The Huskers play No. 6 Oklahoma at home this week.

Joseph, 54, is the first Black head coach at Nebraska in any sport and among four new members of the staff this season. Like Frost, he is a former Nebraska quarterback, having played from 1988-91.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and a head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position.”

Joseph returned to Nebraska as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator after coaching receivers at LSU from 2017-21. He also was LSU’s assistant head coach his last two seasons there.

Alberts made a surprising move last November when he announced he would bring back Frost after what turned out to be a 3-9 season. Frost fired four offensive assistants, had his pay cut from $5 million to $4 million and agreed to having his buyout drop from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1.

There was no immediate word of a negotiated settlement. Absent that, Nebraska is sacrificing millions of dollars to cut the cord now.

Alberts apparently had seen enough. The Huskers opened the season with a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland, struggled into the fourth quarter before putting away FCS North Dakota 38-17 and then allowed 642 yards while losing to a Sun Belt Conference team in Georgia Southern.

The 47-year-old coach’s spectacular failure was never envisioned when he left Central Florida as the hottest coach in America.

The storyline for his hiring was delicious, with Frost returning to his home state and the school he quarterbacked to a share of the 1997 national championship.

He had taken over a Central Florida program that went 0-12 in 2015, and two years later he led the Golden Knights to a 13-0 record and a Peach Bowl win over Auburn.

Frost, who grew up 90 minutes west of Lincoln in Wood River, was hailed as a savior of the program when former athletic director Bill Moos signed him to a seven-year, $35 million contract.

Moos boasted he had gotten “the pick of the litter” from the 2017-18 coaching cycle and that Big Ten powers would be “running scared” once Frost got the Huskers on track. Frost, when asked about having to possibly adjust his style to the Big Ten, shot back that he hoped the Big Ten would have to adjust to him instead.

What followed were four-plus seasons of underachieving and undisciplined play – and unhappiness among a loyal fan base desperately hoping for a return to a semblance of the program’s glory days.

There was never an indication that would happen under Frost. His Huskers were famous for losing close games – 22 of his 31 losses were decided by eight points or fewer – and for getting beat as double-digit favorites.

The Frost era was the worst at Nebraska since Bill Jennings was 15-34-1 (.310) in the five years before Hall of Fame coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne reigned over four decades of sustained success that brought five national championships and 22 conference titles.

The Huskers have gone through five coaches since Osborne retired in 1997, and they are a shell of their former selves. They haven’t won a conference championship since 1999, and they haven’t won more than five games in a season since going 9-4 in 2016 under Mike Riley.

Frost was 10-26 in Big Ten games and, worse, 6-18 against West Division opponents. His teams never won more than three conference games in a season or finished higher than fifth place in the seven-team West.

Sarkisian keeps Texas QB injury situation a mystery

Associated PressSep 12, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT
texas longhorns
Tim Warner/Getty Images
0 Comments

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday would not give any hint who will be the No. 21 Longhorns’ starting quarterback this week for a matchup with UTSA, and insisted that injured Quinn Ewers and top backup Hudson Card are “day-to-day.”

But there are signs it could be the No. 3 redshirt freshman Charles Wright on the field when the Longhorns (1-1) face the Roadrunners (1-1).

Ewers left the game with an injured shoulder after a hard hit at the end of the first quarter in Saturday’s 20-19 loss to Alabama. Ewers had his left arm in a sling after halftime and Card finished the game despite obviously limping with an ankle sprain in the second half.

Sarkisian said after the game that Ewers had a sprained clavicle and would undergo further tests, but he did not elaborate in his weekly news conference on either quarterback’s situation. Nor would he say who took snaps with the No. 1 offense in practice Sunday and Monday morning.

“That’s for me,” Sarkisian said.

“I know you guys are going to want an exact timetable,” he said. “I’m going to tell, you know, they are day-to-day. I really don’t know. We are going to have to monitor them every morning.”

And then there’s Wright, who was the No. 3 on the sideline against Alabama.

“We know that Quinn’s hurt. Hudson has his ankle. We have to get Charles up to speed and have him comfortable with everybody in the offense,” Texas running back Bijan Robinson said. “We’re going to make sure he’s right and that he understands the situation that he might be put in.”

Sarkisian said freshman Maalik Murphy, who reported to campus in January and took part in spring drills, has not been healthy but did not elaborate.

For Texas, injury problems potentially go even deeper. Defensive back and kick returner D'Shawn Jamison left the Alabama game with a leg injury.

Sarkisian would only say none of the injuries requires surgery.

Sarkisian also said Robinson, who was favoring his right shoulder after taking several hard hits, was day-to-day. But the running back said he expects to be practicing again by midweek and be ready to play the game.

Losing both Ewers and Card would be a blow to an offense that started fast against Alabama. Ewers passed for 134 yards in the first quarter before he was injured.

Card was the starter for the first two games of 2021 and filled in well behind Ewers against Alabama. Wright lingered around the offensive sideline huddles but never took the field.

“Charles was next man up,” Sarkisian said. “I give Charles a lot of credit. He’s made leaps and bounds from a year ago. I think he’s got a good grasp of our offense, a good understanding of managing things. I think he’s thrown the ball much better, much more accurately, and is a lot more confident, which is needed at that position.”

Another option would be to use running back Roschon Johnson in a “Wildcat” formation where he takes a direct snap. Johnson was a quarterback in high school and Texas used the formation with success in a season-ending win at Kansas State last year.

“Whatever we ask him to do, he does it,” Sarkisian said “I think he’s more than equipped to handle the Wildcat.”

UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said he expects any quarterback on the field will be ready to run Texas’ game plan.

“Sark can coach now,” Traylor said. “There’s no telling what we’re going to see Saturday.”

South Carolina loses defenders Kaba, Strachan for season

Associated PressSep 12, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT
south carolina
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
0 Comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lost starting linebacker Mohamed Kaba and backup defensive end Jordan Strachan for the season after both suffered ACL injuries during a weekend loss at Arkansas.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer announced the status of both players Monday, two days after the 44-30 loss to the Razorbacks. It’s a huge blow for a South Carolina defense that faces No. 1 Georgia at home Saturday.

Kaba is a 6-foot-2, 239-pound junior from Clinton, North Carolina, who started the first two games for South Carolina (1-1). He had eight tackles and a pass breakup.

The 6-5, 245-pound Strachan is from Kingsland, Georgia, and in his sixth year of football after transferring from Georgia State. Strachan had 10 tackles and led the Gamecocks with three stops behind the line of scrimmage.

“I’m extremely disappointed and heartbroken for both of these young men,” Beamer said in a statement. “They both worked really hard to prepare for this season and were off to great starts for us.”