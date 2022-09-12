South Carolina loses defenders Kaba, Strachan for season

Sep 12, 2022
south carolina
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lost starting linebacker Mohamed Kaba and backup defensive end Jordan Strachan for the season after both suffered ACL injuries during a weekend loss at Arkansas.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer announced the status of both players Monday, two days after the 44-30 loss to the Razorbacks. It’s a huge blow for a South Carolina defense that faces No. 1 Georgia at home Saturday.

Kaba is a 6-foot-2, 239-pound junior from Clinton, North Carolina, who started the first two games for South Carolina (1-1). He had eight tackles and a pass breakup.

The 6-5, 245-pound Strachan is from Kingsland, Georgia, and in his sixth year of football after transferring from Georgia State. Strachan had 10 tackles and led the Gamecocks with three stops behind the line of scrimmage.

“I’m extremely disappointed and heartbroken for both of these young men,” Beamer said in a statement. “They both worked really hard to prepare for this season and were off to great starts for us.”

Sarkisian keeps Texas QB injury situation a mystery

Sep 12, 2022
texas longhorns
Tim Warner/Getty Images
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday would not give any hint who will be the No. 21 Longhorns’ starting quarterback this week for a matchup with UTSA, and insisted that injured Quinn Ewers and top backup Hudson Card are “day-to-day.”

But there are signs it could be the No. 3 redshirt freshman Charles Wright on the field when the Longhorns (1-1) face the Roadrunners (1-1).

Ewers left the game with an injured shoulder after a hard hit at the end of the first quarter in Saturday’s 20-19 loss to Alabama. Ewers had his left arm in a sling after halftime and Card finished the game despite obviously limping with an ankle sprain in the second half.

Sarkisian said after the game that Ewers had a sprained clavicle and would undergo further tests, but he did not elaborate in his weekly news conference on either quarterback’s situation. Nor would he say who took snaps with the No. 1 offense in practice Sunday and Monday morning.

“That’s for me,” Sarkisian said.

“I know you guys are going to want an exact timetable,” he said. “I’m going to tell, you know, they are day-to-day. I really don’t know. We are going to have to monitor them every morning.”

And then there’s Wright, who was the No. 3 on the sideline against Alabama.

“We know that Quinn’s hurt. Hudson has his ankle. We have to get Charles up to speed and have him comfortable with everybody in the offense,” Texas running back Bijan Robinson said. “We’re going to make sure he’s right and that he understands the situation that he might be put in.”

Sarkisian said freshman Maalik Murphy, who reported to campus in January and took part in spring drills, has not been healthy but did not elaborate.

For Texas, injury problems potentially go even deeper. Defensive back and kick returner D'Shawn Jamison left the Alabama game with a leg injury.

Sarkisian would only say none of the injuries requires surgery.

Sarkisian also said Robinson, who was favoring his right shoulder after taking several hard hits, was day-to-day. But the running back said he expects to be practicing again by midweek and be ready to play the game.

Losing both Ewers and Card would be a blow to an offense that started fast against Alabama. Ewers passed for 134 yards in the first quarter before he was injured.

Card was the starter for the first two games of 2021 and filled in well behind Ewers against Alabama. Wright lingered around the offensive sideline huddles but never took the field.

“Charles was next man up,” Sarkisian said. “I give Charles a lot of credit. He’s made leaps and bounds from a year ago. I think he’s got a good grasp of our offense, a good understanding of managing things. I think he’s thrown the ball much better, much more accurately, and is a lot more confident, which is needed at that position.”

Another option would be to use running back Roschon Johnson in a “Wildcat” formation where he takes a direct snap. Johnson was a quarterback in high school and Texas used the formation with success in a season-ending win at Kansas State last year.

“Whatever we ask him to do, he does it,” Sarkisian said “I think he’s more than equipped to handle the Wildcat.”

UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said he expects any quarterback on the field will be ready to run Texas’ game plan.

“Sark can coach now,” Traylor said. “There’s no telling what we’re going to see Saturday.”

AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10

Sep 11, 2022
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country.

The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Banks, took two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year.

Georgia jumped Alabama after it cruised to a 33-0 victory against Samford.

But it wasn’t so much about what the Bulldogs did this week as much as what they did last week, combined with the Crimson Tide needing a late field goal to escape at Texas on Saturday.

Georgia, which opened the season by beating Oregon 49-3, received 53 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel. No. 2 Alabama received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one first-place vote.

No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson held their places, but the rest of the top 10 was shuffled.

Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 6. Southern California jumped three places to No. 7, its best ranking since September 2017.

The rest of the top 10 are new arrivals: No. 8 Oklahoma State moved up three spots. No. 9 Kentucky jumped 11 places for its best ranking since it reached No. 8 in October 2007. And No. 10 Arkansas was up six.

After being upset at home by Sun Belt schools, Texas A&M dropped from No. 6 to No. 24 and Notre Dame tumbled out all the way from No. 8.

The Aggies were beaten by Appalachian State and the Fighting Irish fell to 0-2 after losing to Marshall.

It was the fifth time in the last 10 seasons and first time since 2020 that two top-10 teams lost at home to unranked teams in the same week.

Notre Dame is unranked for the first time since Sept. 17, 2017, snapping a streak of 80 straight poll appearances, which was fourth in the country behind Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia among active runs.

POLL POINTS

No. 1 winning and dropping, as Alabama did, is a common occurrence. Since the AP college football poll started in 1936, it has happened 91 times.

The last time it happened was 2019, when twice during the season the top spot flipped twice while teams remained unbeaten.

IN

– No. 21 Texas was rewarded for its effort against Alabama by moving into the ranking for the first time since Oct. 10.

The Longhorns are believed to be the first team to lose and still enter the AP Top 25 since Missouri did it in 1997. That came after the famous Flea Kicker game against Nebraska.

– No. 22 Penn State appeared in the ranking for the first time since dropping out in the middle of last November during a late-season slide.

– No. 25 Oregon is back after putting up 70 points on Eastern Washington.

OUT

– Wisconsin’s 17-14 home loss to Washington State knocked the Badgers out of the ranking for the first time this season.

– Houston dropped out after losing in overtime at Texas Tech, the Cougars’ second straight OT game to open the season.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC – 8 (Nos. 1, 2, 9, 10, 15, 18, 20, 24).

ACC – 5 (Nos. 5, 13, 16, 19, 23).

Big Ten – 4 (Nos. 3, 4, 11, 22).

Big 12 – 4 (Nos. 6, 8, 17, 21).

Pac-12 – 3 (Nos. 7, 14, 25).

Independents – 1 (No. 12).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon. Second straight ranked Power Five opponent for the Cougars.

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M. Aggies’ loss cost College Station a chance to host ESPN’s “College GameDay,” but it’s still a matchup of ranked teams.