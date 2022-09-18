AP Top 25: Washington moves in; Penn State, Oregon move up

Associated PressSep 18, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT
Washington made its season debut in the AP Top 25 poll at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories.

A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10 almost unchanged.

No. 1 Georgia picked up six more first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Bulldogs are up to 59 first-place votes and 1,569 points.

No. 2 Alabama received three first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one.

No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Southern California all held their spots. The one change in the top 10 was No. 8 Kentucky flip-flopping with No. 9 Oklahoma State. Arkansas stayed at No. 10.

The top 10 teams, most playing overmatched nonconference opponents, won their games Saturday by a combined 521-120.

The shuffling came in the next 10.

No. 11 Tennessee moved up four spots. Penn State jumped eight to No. 14 after routing Auburn on the road. No. 15 Oregon moved up 10 spots after handily defeating BYU, which slipped seven places to No. 19.

Washington beat previously ranked Michigan State 39-28 to earn a ranking for the first time since the 2021 preseason poll. Washington has had two brief stays in the AP Top 25 the last two seasons but has been mostly unranked since the early part of the 2019 season.

“To get this win now is just going to continue to put this belief in our guys. It’s only going to get better for us as we go to work in practice,” first-year Washington coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters after the game.

Michigan State dropped all the way out after being No. 11.

Mississippi moved up four spots to No. 16 and No. 20 Florida slipped a couple of spots after barely getting by South Florida at home.

At the bottom of the rankings, Miami dropped 12 spots and landed at No. 25 after losing at Texas A&M. The Aggies went up one to No. 23.

POLL POINTS

The 10-0 weekend from the top 10 was the first since they all played and won in Week 2 of the 2019 season.

Overall, the AP Top 25 teams won 22 games, the most since 24 teams won in Week 1 of 2019.

– Washington’s leap into the poll from unranked to No. 18 was the best for the program since September 1989, when the Huskies beat Texas A&M and went from outside the rankings to No. 15.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Pac-12 has its most ranked teams since the first regular-season poll of 2021, when it had five.

SEC – 8 (Nos. 1, 2, 8, 10, 11, 16, 20, 23).

ACC – 5 (Nos. 5, 12, 21, 24, 25).

Big 12 – 4 (Nos. 6, 9, 17, 22).

Pac-12 – 4 (Nos. 7, 13, 15, 18).

Big Ten – 3 (Nos. 3, 4, 14).

Independents – 1 (No. 19).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest. For the first time since 1950, the Tigers and Demon Deacons will meet as ranked teams.

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee. For the first time since 2017, the teams that used to own the SEC East are both ranked when they play.

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas. It’s not getting any easier for the Aggies.

Texas Tech LB Bryce Ramirez still hospitalized with leg fracture

Associated PressSep 19, 2022, 10:48 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remained hospitalized a day after suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the Red Raiders’ loss at 12th-ranked North Carolina State.

Sports medicine staff from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will stay with the fourth-year junior until he is able to safely travel back to Lubbock.

Ramirez fractured his lower left leg in the first half when he tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston. The pile rolled over Ramirez’s leg, which was planted in the turf. It bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass.

Trainers covered the leg with a towel when they began treating him on the field, and a replay wasn’t shown of the injury. The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before Ramirez was put on a motorized cart and then transported to the hospital.

In a tweet from his personal account, Ramirez thanked Texas Tech fans for their support, and ended his message with a red heart and then a black one – the school’s primary colors.

“I appreciate all you guys for all the prayers, love, and support!!! I love you Red Raider Nation!!!” Ramirez tweeted.

Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander

Associated PressSep 18, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT
LINCOLN, Neb. — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma.

Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing.

“We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said in a statement. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction.”

Special teams coordinator Bill Busch was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Athletic director Trev Alberts said after Joseph was named interim head coach that he would have the power to make any changes he thought were needed. Alberts fired Frost after he went 16-31 in a little more than four seasons.