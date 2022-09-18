Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28

BOONE, N.C. — Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.
Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:13 left in the game.
Appalachian State tackled Gunnar Watson on first down for a safety to get within 28-26 and took over at their own 47-yard line with 15 seconds left following the kickoff. Brice’s game-winning throw came on fourth-and-10.
Wide receiver Dashaun Davis staked the Mountaineers to a 7-0 lead with a 17-yard scoring strike to Christian Wells.
Watson had two 1-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter to give Troy (1-2) a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Brice completed 22 of 34 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Horn had five catches for 98 yards.
Watson completed 23 of 37 passes for 302 yards with one interception for the Trojans. Troy rushed for only 57 yards on 28 carries.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remained hospitalized a day after suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the Red Raiders’ loss at 12th-ranked North Carolina State.
Sports medicine staff from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will stay with the fourth-year junior until he is able to safely travel back to Lubbock.
Ramirez fractured his lower left leg in the first half when he tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston. The pile rolled over Ramirez’s leg, which was planted in the turf. It bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass.
Trainers covered the leg with a towel when they began treating him on the field, and a replay wasn’t shown of the injury. The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before Ramirez was put on a motorized cart and then transported to the hospital.
In a tweet from his personal account, Ramirez thanked Texas Tech fans for their support, and ended his message with a red heart and then a black one – the school’s primary colors.
“I appreciate all you guys for all the prayers, love, and support!!! I love you Red Raider Nation!!!” Ramirez tweeted.
LINCOLN, Neb. — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out.
Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma.
Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing.
“We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said in a statement. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction.”
Special teams coordinator Bill Busch was promoted to defensive coordinator.
Athletic director Trev Alberts said after Joseph was named interim head coach that he would have the power to make any changes he thought were needed. Alberts fired Frost after he went 16-31 in a little more than four seasons.