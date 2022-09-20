Clemson back-to-back: No. 21 Wake Forest, then No. 12 NC State

Sep 20, 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s opportunity to take control of the ACC’s Atlantic doesn’t get much clearer.

The fifth-ranked Tigers have the chance become the division’s clear favorite – or fall into a pack of contenders fighting things out for an Atlantic crown.

Clemson (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) faces the two other top division hopefuls, starting Saturday at No. 21 Wake Forest (3-0), the defending division champs who open league play this week.

Then comes a Clemson home game vs. No. 12 North Carolina State (3-0), which defeated the Tigers in 2021 for the first time in 10 years.

Sweep them both and – before October truly gets going – Clemson has separation and tiebreakers over the two teams voted mostly likely to thwart the Tigers’ drive back to a ACC title. A loss or two and the Tigers would have an steep hole to climb out to regain the league title it held from 2015 through 2020.

“If we want to get to where we want to be at the end of the season,” Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry says, “we’ve got to handle our business.”

Business for the Tigers has been very good in the past decade.

Clemson holds a 13-game win streak over Wake Forest and a 9-1 mark over North Carolina State. The lone defeat in that span was last season when the Wolfpack won at home, 27-21, in overtime.

The Demon Deacons’ last win against Clemson came in 2008, which led to the ouster of then-coach Tommy Bowden and the promotion of current Tigers coach Dabo Swinney as an interim choice.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has long heard of all the teams his program couldn’t beat. He remembered losing five straight to Florida State and three in a row to N.C. State after arriving – but the Demon Deacons have won their past two against FSU and four of the past five over the Wolfpack.

“You could go through half the ACC and we had not beaten,” said Clawson, in his ninth season at Wake Forest. “Obviously in the Atlantic Division, this is the one we haven’t gotten yet. But there’s a lot of teams that haven’t got them because they haven’t lost a lot of games.”

Clemson knows what’s at stake and will keep the same mindset they’ve used in winning their last nine games, the longest streak among Power Five teams.

“We try and bring that juice every single week, every single day,” Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. said. “We try and treat every week like it’s the biggest game of the year.”

For the next two weeks, it is.

Don’t count on complacency from the Tigers, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. The Demon Deacons “are the reigning champs in our division and we have the opportunity to build off of this season and continue to gain confidence,” he said.

North Carolina State has already hit some bumps to start the season, even in a hype-filled year.

The Wolfpack started the season ranked 13th in the preseason AP poll, matching the program’s highest to start a season set in 1975, only to survive at East Carolina in Week 1 when the Pirates missed two critical late kicks.

Two games later, preseason ACC player of the year Devin Leary at quarterback and his offense had an inconsistent showing in a home win against Texas Tech, including having touchdowns negated by both a penalty and a goal-line turnover. But the defense with 10 returning starters dominated the game and kept the Wolfpack in control.

“We’re going to try to get better,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “I think that’s what really good programs do. It doesn’t matter who you play, it’s how you play.”

Pac-12’s northern schools still factor into title game chase

Sep 20, 2022
The starts by the four Pacific Northwest schools would have had all the hallmarks of an exciting race in the Pac-12 North Division.

If only the North Division still existed.

The current Pac-12 season marks the first time that the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games will meet in the championship game. The Pac-12 decided to do away with divisions this year after the NCAA Division I Council changed the rule requiring conferences to have divisions to conduct championship games.

There is often a division imbalance in most conferences, but it was especially true in the Pac-12. In five of the 11 years since the conference expanded in 2011, teams from the same division would have met in the title game. In all but one of those scenarios, it would have been two teams from the North.

Even though No. 13 Utah and No. 7 Southern California command most of the attention nationally, the conference’s Northern brethren will have much to say about who plays in Las Vegas on Dec. 2. A team from the North Division has won nine of the 11 championship games.

Washington, Washington State, and Oregon State are all off to 3-0 starts, while Oregon is 2-1. The Huskies and Ducks pulled off the most significant wins last weekend, with Washington defeating No. 11 Michigan State 39-28 and Oregon beating 12 BYU 41-20.

In Kalen DeBoer‘s first season, the Huskies have been the conference’s surprise team and could quickly bounce back after last year’s 4-8 campaign. Their convincing win over the Spartans propelled them into this week’s AP Top 25 at No. 18.

Washington opens Pac-12 play Saturday against Stanford but the Huskies also have an advantage down the line. With this season’s schedules still based on division play, the Huskies will not face USC or Utah.

They also have road conference games, but the most significant tests won’t be until later in the season when they visit Oregon on Nov. 12 and Washington State two weeks later.

“I think we’re bringing notoriety obviously to our programs. It tells us we have to be at our best, and that’s why we’ve got to keep improving. Those games down the road are going to be big ones, and they’re going to be against really good football teams,” DeBoer said. “Speaking out of both sides of my mouth here, it’s great to see, but it’s also an understanding that we’re going to have our hands full throughout the season.”

The following two weeks could determine Oregon State’s chances of reaching the conference title game. The Beavers host USC on Saturday before going to Utah next week. The Beavers got their first win in the Los Angeles Coliseum since 1960 last year, but the Trojans are a different team under first-year coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams.

“It’s where we wanted to be,” coach Jonathan Smith said of Oregon State’s first 3-0 start in eight years. “You start the season, you’ve got a nonconference schedule, and I think we had some good play there. But the real season starts now, the first of nine conference games that we want to have the same result.”

Washington State had one of the conference’s most significant nonconference road wins on Sept. 10 when it knocked off No. 18 Wisconsin. Saturday’s game against Oregon begins a tough stretch over the next five weeks where it will also face USC, Oregon State, and Utah.

Jake Dickert is the first Cougars coach to start his first full season 3-0 since Mike Price in 1989.

“I think we’re in a great place,” Dickert said. “They have worked their tails off to get here and earned it. We’re confident in what we need to do. Our guys understand the moment. They understand the challenge.”

No. 15 Oregon has bounced back nicely after its 49-3 blowout loss to Georgia on Sept. 3 and served notice that it will still be a factor in the conference race with its three-touchdown win over BYU. After Washington State, the Ducks’ most brutal stretch doesn’t come until their last three games against Washington, Utah and Oregon State. They also do not face USC this year.

First-year coach Dan Lanning likes how his team has bounced back after the opener and has lauded his group’s ability to take criticism and improve.

“I think we’re playing a little bit more of a physical brand of football, really, on both sides of the ball, as we’ve been able to establish the run and then do a good job tackling on the perimeter the last couple of games,” he said. “The last few weeks, our practices have been really good, and it’s shown up and carried over in the game. I think we got to see the same thing this week.”

Dorrell, Colorado feeling the pressure after 0-3 start

Sep 20, 2022
BOULDER, Colo. – Colorado coach Karl Dorrell put it no other way than the obvious: His team needs to play better.

At this point, it’s really all he could offer, other than to share in the disappointment of the Buffaloes starting 0-3 for the first time since 2012.

Outscored by a 128-30 margin, the program has tumbled to the depths where director of athletics Rick George felt it necessary to acknowledge in a statement that the Buffaloes have been disappointing to watch this fall. That, indeed, “all of you deserve better results,” he said.

The heat has steadily intensified for Dorrell, who is in his third season after taking over when Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State in early 2020. But Dorrell kept stressing the same mantra Monday – need to start better (two straight weeks the offense fumbled to open the game). Need to tackle better. Need to learn how to win.

“We have to play better football,” Dorrell said as the Buffaloes prepare to host UCLA (3-0) this weekend at Folsom Field. “We’re capable of playing better football. We can be the type of team that we all envision ourselves to be. But we need to get things addressed and fixed.”

Since last season, Dorrell has seen around two dozen players leave through the transfer portal. That included receiver Brenden Rice – son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice – who went to Southern California.

In the wake of the exodus, which included several starters, the Buffaloes have struggled with a challenging nonconference schedule. They fell 38-13 at home to TCU in the opener, followed by road losses at Air Force (41-10) and Minnesota (49-7). It’s the first time in program history the Buffaloes opened a season with three straight losses of 25 or more points, according to Pac-12 research.

Waiting ahead, a Pac-12 schedule where Colorado doesn’t figure to be favored in one game.

The numbers indicate why: they’re currently ranked 127th in the country in scoring defense (42.7 points per game) and tied for 129th in scoring offense (10). They’re near the bottom in total offense and defense, too.

“We’re not where we want to be, and that’s obvious, but I will say that we feel like a brotherhood, no matter what happens,” senior safety Isaiah Lewis said. “We’re not going to dwell.”

On Sunday night, George issued a statement regarding the state of the program, which has reached more than five wins just once (10 in 2016) since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

“I recognize and understand your disappointment and frustration and perhaps, even anger,” George said. “We have not come close to meeting our expectations this season and we own that. I know that coach Dorrell, our coaching and support staff, and our student-athletes are working hard to get us on track, and with conference play starting this Saturday, we hope we all will enjoy a home victory over UCLA.”

The disenchantment may be heard Saturday through boos – should the Buffaloes start slow against a Bruins team favored by 21 points. Maybe even through no-shows.

“We’re all we got,” Lewis said. “We need the support, and we appreciate the support but if it’s not there, that’s all right. We’re going to rely on ourselves and rely on our brothers.”

Dorrell tried to revamp the offense following a 4-8 season by adding several new coaches, including offensive coordinator Mike Sanford. But it hasn’t helped shake the team out of its offensive rut.

Brendon Lewis, the starter last season, was under center for the opener against TCU. But he struggled, opening the door for transfer J.T. Shrout, who hasn’t been able to consistently ignite the offense, either.

Enter Owen McCown, the son of longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown. The freshman was sent in late at Minnesota and went 4 of 7 for 52 yards. His brief audition may turn into a bigger role.

“We’re at a point offensively where we’re trying to find that spark,” Dorrell said. “All of them are capable of providing that for us but they haven’t done it yet. So those are the things we’re searching for.”

Dorrell understands the frustration. He’s frustrated, too.

“We’re not trying to do these things,” said Dorrell, who has two years left on his deal. “I know we can get better. I know we will be better.”