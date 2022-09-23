Szmyt’s 5 field goals help Syracuse overcome Virginia 22-20

Sep 23, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Andre Szmyt knocked in five field goals, including the 31-yard game-winner with just over a minute left, and Syracuse held off Virginia’s second-half comeback to beat the Cavaliers 22-20 on Friday night.

Syracuse led 16-0 at halftime, but Virginia recorded three second-half touchdowns to take a 20-19 lead with six minutes remaining in the game. The Orange (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their first four for the first time since 2018 despite committing their first four turnovers of the season.

Brennan Armstrong threw for 138 yards and a 4-yard touchdown to Lavel Davis Jr. with 5:51 remaining for Virginia. Syracuse responded with a 62-yard drive to retake the lead on Szmyt’s final field goal. Virginia’s final drive resulted in a turnover on downs.

The matchup reunited two of Syacuse’s first-year assistants, Robert Anae and Jason Beck, with their old squad. Anae and Beck coached at Virginia (2-2, 0-1 ACC) for the past five seasons before joining Dino Babers‘ staff this offseason.

Syracuse started the game strong, with Trebor Pena returning the opening kickoff 57 yards into Virginia territory, and the Orange punching it in five plays later with Garrett Shrader‘s 17-yard rushing touchdown.

Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell missed first-quarter field goal attempts from 51 and 49 yards, respectively. The second miss came after the Cavaliers had taken over at the Orange’s 37-yard line following a Sean Tucker fumble. For the second straight week, Tucker was unable to find many openings, finishing with 60 yards rushing on 21 attempts.

UVA got back in the game early in the second half when Armstrong pitched to Thompson at the 1-yard line for a touchdown. The Cavaliers, trailing 16-6, wanted to attempt a 2-point conversion, but an illegal substitution penalty forced them to kick the extra point instead.

Trebor Pena fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, giving UVA possession 13 yards from the end zone. Perris Jones scored two plays later, cutting Syracuse’s lead to three, but the extra point was blocked by Jatius Greer.

Syracuse’s defense forced two turnovers, the first coming late in the first quarter when Armstrong kept a read option to the right side but ran into his own blocker. Syracuse capitalized by taking a 13-0 lead after a Szmyt field goal. He is 9 10 on field goal attempts this season.

TARGETING

Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson was ejected for targeting in the third quarter after a hit on Shrader. Jackson entered the game as the team’s leading tackler. Syracuse defensive back Justin Barron was also called for targeting earlier in the half. Alijah Clark, Terry Lockett and Ja’Had Carter all left the game with injuries for Syracuse.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: The Cavaliers again struggled offensively, totaling 287 yards and less than 21 points for the third straight game. A year after ranking among the tops nationally in points per game, Armstrong and Virginia’s offense haven’t been able to match that success under first-year head coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Desmond Kitchings.

Syracuse: Shrader rebounded from a sluggish performance against Purdue, finishing 22 for 33 for 277 passing yards. His go-to target was Oronde Gadsden II, who notched seven catches for 113 yards. Gadsden has emerged over recent games as a key slot receiver, and he recorded another career game after bringing in the game-winning touchdown last week.

UP NEXT

Virginia continues its two-game road trip at Duke on Saturday night.

Syracuse hosts Wagner on Saturday afternoon.

Achane leads No. 23 Texas A&M past No. 10 Arkansas, 23-21

Sep 25, 2022
ARLINGTON, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown, Demani Richardson sprinted the final 82 yards on a wild fumble return for another score and No. 23 Texas A&M beat 10th-ranked Arkansas 23-21 on Saturday night.

The Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 remaining, but Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt from the left hashmark hit near the top of the right upright – and fluttered to the ground in the end zone no good. That drive came right after the Aggies had missed a longer field goal attempt.

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) has back-to-back wins over ranked teams since that embarrassing 17-14 home loss to Appalachian State two weeks ago. The conference opener for the Aggies came a week after a 17-9 win over then-No. 13 Miami, which then dropped 12 spots and now will be unranked after a 45-31 loss at home against Middle Tennessee State earlier Saturday.

“We’re by far not close to where we need. We have to fix some self-inflicted wounds, got to clean things up,” Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. “But we beat two good football teams not playing very well, not at the top of our game, but playing well at times and still competing and making plays when we had to, and it’s very encouraging.”

Arkansas led 14-0 after TD passes by KJ Jefferson on consecutive drives in the first quarter. He first threw a screen that Ketron Jackson turned into a 32-yard score before finding Warren Thompson wide open behind the secondary for a 56-yarder.

But after the Razorbacks responded to Max Johnson‘s 10-yard TD pass to Evan Stewart by driving 72 yards in 11 plays to the 3, Jefferson for some reason tried to leap over the blocking linemen at the 3 and lost the ball.

“That’s a tough one. Give A&M all the credit in the world, they fought back from 14 down,” Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said. “They had a couple of big plays … and certainly a big fumble recovery.”

Jefferson ended up going straight up instead and the ball was knocked out of his hands by linebacker Chris Russell and was picked out of the air by Tyreek Chappell, who took off the other way and found himself in the standing grasp of running back Raheim Sanders near the 20. But he handed the ball to Richardson, who took it to the end zone.

“Big momentum play. That helped us a lot,” Achane said.

Fisher said he didn’t “know if it saved us, but it made it a lot easier to win.”

Even though the Aggies failed to convert the tying extra point, that touchdown was part of 23 consecutive points. They went ahead for good on Achane’s 9-yard TD that capped the opening drive of the second half for a 20-14 lead.

Johnson, the LSU transfer, was 11-of-21 passing for 151 yards in his second A&M start. Jefferson completed 12 of 19 passes for 171 yards and ran 18 times for 105 yards. Jefferson had a 6-yard scoring run with 10 minutes left in the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies recovered from their slow start offensively, when they went 3-and-out on their first four drives. They trailed 14-0 before getting their initial first down on a 63-yard run by Achane midway through the second quarter.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks missed a chance to have consecutive 4-0 starts for the first time since 1988-89, which was still a couple of seasons before joining the SEC. The Hogs haven’t won their first two SEC games since 2006. They got to 4-0 overall last year with a win over the Aggies, who had won nine in a row in the series before that.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Aggies will regain a few of the spots they’ve lost since being sixth in the preseason and through the first week, but they will still be quite a way from being back in the top 10. Arkansas will certainly slip.

UP NEXT

Arkansas is at home to play No. 2 Alabama next Saturday.

Texas A&M travels to Mississippi State next Saturday for the second of four consecutive games away from Kyle Field.

Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with FG in wild OT finish

Sep 24, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas – Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting Texas Tech over No. 22 Texas 37-34 after the Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds Saturday.

Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 1-yard line before Wolff’s winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Fans of Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0) thought they had their first home win over Texas since Michael Crabtree‘s last-second catch 14 years ago when Wolff kicked a 45-yarder for a 34-31 lead with 21 seconds left in regulation.

The Longhorns had other ideas.

Hudson Card‘s 28-yard pass to Tarique Milton got the Longhorns (2-2, 0-1) close with six seconds remaining, and they picked up another 10 yards on a quick pass with two seconds to go. Will Stone‘s 48-yard kick as time expired forced overtime.

Robinson’s 40-yard scoring run in the third quarter gave Texas a 31-17 lead, but the Red Raiders responded with their third TD drive of at least 10 plays.

Smith kept the tying drive alive with a cutback run for 5 yards on fourth-and-4 before his 19-yard scoring pass to Baylor Cupp for a 31-31 tie midway through the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders converted six of eight fourth-down tries.

The Red Raiders beat the Longhorns in a Big 12 opener for the first time in six tries and ended a six-game home losing streak. Fans stormed the field after that 2008 victory, and did it again Saturday after Wolff’s winner.

It might be Texas’ last trip to Lubbock depending on whether the Longhorns leave early for the Southeastern Conference in 2024. The schools are talking about continuing a rivalry that has been played for 63 consecutive seasons.

For the Longhorns, the loss was reminiscent of the first three games in a six-game losing streak that soured coach Steve Sarkisian‘s Texas debut last season. They had double-digit leads in all three losses.

Still limping at times because of the high ankle sprain sustained after starter Quinn Ewers sprained a clavicle against No. 1 Alabama, Card threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns with Ewers watching in uniform on the Texas sideline.

Robinson had 101 yards and two TDs before the crippling mistake from the Heisman Trophy hopeful to start overtime.

Smith threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns, with Myles Price catching a career-high 13 passes for 98 yards, including a 5-yarder on fourth-and-3 on the way to what the Red Raiders thought would Wolff’s winning kick in regulation.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: This was Sarkisian’s chance to build some momentum for the program two weeks after a one-point loss at home to then-No. 1 Alabama. Now the Longhorns will have to try again in two weeks against their biggest rival, No. 6 Oklahoma.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders stayed mostly with high-percentage throws on methodical drives with Smith after the sophomore threw five interceptions in the previous two games. He didn’t throw any picks in 56 attempts, completing 38 for an average of 8.7 yards per completion.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts West Virginia next Saturday.

Texas Tech: The only back-to-back road games of the season starts at Kansas State next Saturday.