AP Top 25: Tennessee, NC State join top 10; Florida State returns

Tennessee and North Carolina State broke into the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll, and Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years.

Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Alabama (four first-place votes), No. 3 Ohio State (four first-place votes), No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places.

Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State created room for teams to move up, like Southern California to No. 6 and Kentucky to No. 7.

Tennessee moved up three spots to No. 8, its best ranking since 2006 and first top-10 appearance since a few weeks at ninth in the first half of 2016. That was the last time the Volunteers started 4-0. The Vols knocked Florida out of the rankings by snapping a five-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Oklahoma State remained at nine and North Carolina State jumped two spots to No. 10. The Wolfpack have their best ranking since they were 10th in 2002.

Texas and Miami both dropped out of the rankings after being beaten by unranked teams to fall to 2-2. The Longhorns blew a 14-point lead second-half lead and lost in overtime at Texas Tech. while Miami, which started the season at No. 16, was upended by four-touchdown underdog Middle Tennessee State.

While the Hurricanes and Gators slipping out, No. 23 Florida State (4-0) moved in. The Seminoles are off to their best start since 2015 and in the AP Top 25 for the first time since beginning the 2018 season No. 19, snapping a streak of 69 straight polls unranked.

POLL POINTS

Florida State’s poll drought was remarkable considering how the Seminoles have been a Top 25 staple since the late 1970s.

Florida State’s streak of 211 straight weeks ranked from 1989-2001 is the third longest streak in the history of the poll and its streak of 42 straight seasons appearing in at least one poll from 1977-2018 is fourth all-time.

Before the current drought, Florida State had not gone consecutive seasons without being ranked for at least one poll since 1973-77, which was the late Bobby Bowden’s first season as coach.

IN

Two other teams are making their Top 25 debuts this week:

– No. 21 Minnesota enters the rankings after crushing Michigan State on the road. The Gophers are ranked for the first time since a short stay in 2020.

– No. 25 Kansas State upset a top-10 ranked Oklahoma team for the third time in the last four seasons. The Wildcats have been briefly ranked in each of the last three seasons, but never more than three weeks.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC – 7 (Nos. 1, 2, 7, 8, 14, 17, 20).

ACC – 5 (Nos. 5, 10, 22, 23, 24).

Big 12 – 4 (Nos. 9, 16, 18, 25).

Big Ten – 4 (Nos. 2, 4, 11, 21).

Pac-12 – 4 (Nos. 6, 12, 13, 15)

Independent – 1 (No. 19).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 10 North Carolina State at No. 5 Clemson. The 87th meeting will be the first matching top-10 teams.

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Mississippi. Wildcats and Rebels have played 44 times, dating back to 1944 and have both been ranked just once in 1958.

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas. Tide is 6-0 when both teams are ranked.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor. Cowboys and Bears played twice as ranked teams last season.

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State. Only ranked meeting in 39 games was 2008, a Wake victory.

Georgia Tech fires AD Todd Stansbury, head coach Geoff Collins

ATLANTA — Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s head coach, fired in the midst of his fourth season after failing to make headway with a brash plan to turn the Yellow Jackets into a national powerhouse through branding and promoting Atlanta’s big-city culture.

Collins was officially dumped during a meeting of the athletic association board two days after a 27-10 loss to Central Florida left him with a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech.

Collins, whose team is 1-3 this season, finished with a winning percentage of just .263 — the lowest of 13 full-time coaches in the school’s history.

Bill Lewis had been the only Yellow Jackets coach to lose his job during a season. He resigned after a 1-7 start in 1994 when it became clear he would be fired.

Collins was the third Football Bowl Subdivision coach to be let go in the opening month of this season, following Scott Frost at Nebraska and Herm Edwards at Arizona State.

Georgia Tech also dismissed athletic director Todd Stansbury, who hired Collins and provided steadfast support even as the losses mounted.

Achane leads No. 23 Texas A&M past No. 10 Arkansas, 23-21

ARLINGTON, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown, Demani Richardson sprinted the final 82 yards on a wild fumble return for another score and No. 23 Texas A&M beat 10th-ranked Arkansas 23-21 on Saturday night.

The Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 remaining, but Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt from the left hashmark hit near the top of the right upright – and fluttered to the ground in the end zone no good. That drive came right after the Aggies had missed a longer field goal attempt.

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) has back-to-back wins over ranked teams since that embarrassing 17-14 home loss to Appalachian State two weeks ago. The conference opener for the Aggies came a week after a 17-9 win over then-No. 13 Miami, which then dropped 12 spots and now will be unranked after a 45-31 loss at home against Middle Tennessee State earlier Saturday.

“We’re by far not close to where we need. We have to fix some self-inflicted wounds, got to clean things up,” Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. “But we beat two good football teams not playing very well, not at the top of our game, but playing well at times and still competing and making plays when we had to, and it’s very encouraging.”

Arkansas led 14-0 after TD passes by KJ Jefferson on consecutive drives in the first quarter. He first threw a screen that Ketron Jackson turned into a 32-yard score before finding Warren Thompson wide open behind the secondary for a 56-yarder.

But after the Razorbacks responded to Max Johnson‘s 10-yard TD pass to Evan Stewart by driving 72 yards in 11 plays to the 3, Jefferson for some reason tried to leap over the blocking linemen at the 3 and lost the ball.

“That’s a tough one. Give A&M all the credit in the world, they fought back from 14 down,” Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said. “They had a couple of big plays … and certainly a big fumble recovery.”

Jefferson ended up going straight up instead and the ball was knocked out of his hands by linebacker Chris Russell and was picked out of the air by Tyreek Chappell, who took off the other way and found himself in the standing grasp of running back Raheim Sanders near the 20. But he handed the ball to Richardson, who took it to the end zone.

“Big momentum play. That helped us a lot,” Achane said.

Fisher said he didn’t “know if it saved us, but it made it a lot easier to win.”

Even though the Aggies failed to convert the tying extra point, that touchdown was part of 23 consecutive points. They went ahead for good on Achane’s 9-yard TD that capped the opening drive of the second half for a 20-14 lead.

Johnson, the LSU transfer, was 11-of-21 passing for 151 yards in his second A&M start. Jefferson completed 12 of 19 passes for 171 yards and ran 18 times for 105 yards. Jefferson had a 6-yard scoring run with 10 minutes left in the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies recovered from their slow start offensively, when they went 3-and-out on their first four drives. They trailed 14-0 before getting their initial first down on a 63-yard run by Achane midway through the second quarter.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks missed a chance to have consecutive 4-0 starts for the first time since 1988-89, which was still a couple of seasons before joining the SEC. The Hogs haven’t won their first two SEC games since 2006. They got to 4-0 overall last year with a win over the Aggies, who had won nine in a row in the series before that.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Aggies will regain a few of the spots they’ve lost since being sixth in the preseason and through the first week, but they will still be quite a way from being back in the top 10. Arkansas will certainly slip.

UP NEXT

Arkansas is at home to play No. 2 Alabama next Saturday.

Texas A&M travels to Mississippi State next Saturday for the second of four consecutive games away from Kyle Field.