Badgers TE Clay Cundiff out indefinitely after injuring left leg

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff is unavailable indefinitely but hasn’t been ruled out for the season.
Cundiff was carted off the field during the Badgers’ 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State.
In the injury report, Cundiff is listed as unavailable for the Badgers’ upcoming game with Illinois due to an injured left leg. But he’s not among the players out for the season.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst declined to offer a timetable for when Cundiff possibly could return.
Cundiff injured his leg as he went down after making a catch in the final minute of the first half at Ohio State. As he was carted off the field, just about every Wisconsin player left the sideline to greet him and offer support.
It’s the second straight season in which Cundiff has been carted off the field with a major injury. He dislocated an ankle, broke his fibula and tore the deltoid ligament in his right leg last year in a 27-7 victory over Iowa, knocking him out for the rest of the season.
Cundiff came back from that injury and caught two touchdown passes in a 17-14 loss to Washington State earlier this season. He has nine catches for 142 yards to go along with those two scores.
“It’s tough trying to find words to provide the right context to that situation because I watched him come back last year and just that journey he had to go on from the Iowa game all through winter, spring ball and finally getting back during the summer,” tight end Hayden Rucci said. “I still don’t even have the words. It’s really tough because he worked his (rear) off every day to get back. He knows the journey he’s got again. He knows what to do. We’re all just behind him right now.”
Rucci and Jack Eschenbach figure to get most of the work at tight end while Cundiff’s out.
“It was pretty heartbreaking. I know what an injury like that can do to someone mentally,” said Eschenbach, who dealt with shoulder and quadriceps injuries last year. “(For him) to kind of have to go through that all over again, it was pretty sad to see. But I know him very well and I know he’s going to persevere through and he’ll be back again eventually.”
IRVING, Texas — Texas Tech was fined $50,000 and reprimanded by the Big 12 Conference because fans stormed the field following an overtime victory against rival Texas, a celebration during which a video showed one of them shoving a Longhorns player.
A post on Texas Tech’s official athletic department Twitter account included a still shot from the video asking for help in identifying that fan, and said the matter had been turned over to the school’s police department.
“Texas Tech does not condone any physical altercations between spectators and student-athletes. This behavior has no place at Texas Tech athletic events,” the school said in a statement.
The video showed Texas senior edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo being shoved from behind by one of the fans who ran onto the field Saturday after the Red Raiders’ game-ending field goal for a 37-34 win, their first at home in the series since 2008.
“I wouldn’t call the fan running into our player. I think the fan went and knocked our player down,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “Those are tough situations. I love the pageantry of college football. When fans rush the field, it’s dangerous for us as coaches on both sides. It’s dangerous for the players. I give Ovie a lot of credit. I thought he showed great poise and composure. I thought it could have turned into an ugly situation.”
Sarkisian said he didn’t blame fans for rushing the field to celebrate a victory like that, but said it would be good to find a better and safer way for everybody involved. He also acknowledged significant fines some conferences have to try to eliminate such situations.
Texas Tech was fined and publicly reprimanded in accordance to Big 12 policy regarding standards of sportsmanship.
“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark said. “The Texas Tech Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that, while well thought out, was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team student-athletes, officials, coaches and staff. There is zero tolerance for any act that compromises the safety of game participants.”
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn has lost its second center of the season with Tate Johnson slated for surgery on his left elbow.
Tigers coach Bryan Harsin said that Johnson is scheduled for surgery on the elbow and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks but could be out for the season. Jalil Irvin replaced him after Johnson went down with the injury against Missouri.
Avery Jernigan has also worked at center.
Johnson had taken over after sixth-year center Nick Brahms retired from football just ahead of the season opener after attempting to return from knee surgery.
Harsin said quarterback T.J. Finley will practice this week after missing the Missouri game with an injury to his right shoulder. Robby Ashford started in a 17-14 overtime win and is listed as the starter on the depth chart going into the game against LSU.