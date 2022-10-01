Duggan, TCU rout No. 18 Oklahoma 55-24 as Gabriel gets hurt

Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU quarterback Max Duggan outran the Oklahoma defense for a long touchdown and lofted passes to wide-open receivers for other lengthy scores.

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel never got much of a chance to match him.

Duggan went 67 yards for one of his two rushing TDs and threw for three scores, leading the Horned Frogs to a 55-24 rout of the 18th-ranked Sooners on Saturday in a second consecutive loss for first-year coach Brent Venables.

“We’re not very good obviously right now,” Venables said. “We’ve got a lot to get better at. We’ve got to give them answers and we’ve got to help get them better quickly.”

Gabriel was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he was hit in the head while sliding by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected for targeting.

Players had to be separated after Hodge’s hit while Gabriel stayed down for several minutes, surrounded by the medical staff, before the Central Florida transfer walked off the field on his own.

Gabriel remained on the sideline without his helmet, and Venables said after the game his quarterback was being evaluated for a concussion. Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville replaced Gabriel and struggled.

There was an even longer delay in the fourth quarter when Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon was carted off after being immobilized on a stretcher. Harmon flashed a thumbs-up as he was put on the cart in an emotional scene that included Oklahoma linebacker Kelvin Gilliam, a childhood friend and high school teammate, appearing to fight back tears.

Venables said a surgeon on site believed Harmon’s neck was stable, and a precautionary MRI was planned. The coach said Harmon had a history of back issues.

When Lincoln Riley shocked the Sooners by leaving for Southern California, they hired their former defensive coordinator after Venables won two national titles in that role at Clemson.

His defense was no match for Duggan and company as Oklahoma lost consecutive regular-season games for just the second time since 1999. The Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) opened conference with a home loss to Kansas State.

“We’re just not playing with great cohesion right now,” Venables said. “Giving up big plays on defense and turning the ball over, or just not being efficient on offense, are recipes for disaster.”

It’s the most points Oklahoma has allowed since a 63-28 loss to LSU in the 2019 national semifinals. The Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) had four touchdowns of at least 62 yards, topped by Taye Barber‘s 73-yard catch during a 27-point first quarter.

TCU led 41-17 at halftime with 479 yards while finishing with 668 yards in coach Sonny Dykes‘ Big 12 debut after four seasons at crosstown rival SMU.

Kendre Miller ran 69 yards for a touchdown to put TCU up 48-17 early in the second half and finished with 136 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. The active FBS career leader in yards per carry increased his mark by averaging 10.5 yards.

“Had a bunch of big plays on offense,” Dykes said. “That’s the formula for us right now is if we can make big plays and take care of the ball, then good things are going to happen for us.”

Duggan took off to the right and beat everyone to the sideline on the long score, then added a 35-yard run before capping the final TD drive with a 2-yard run, finishing his day in the third quarter.

“I don’t think really (it’s about) the way we won, it’s just that we won,” said Duggan, who had 302 yards passing and 116 rushing said. “It doesn’t matter how much you win by, how it looks. You get the win, that’s a big deal, especially in this league.”

Both teams had committed just one turnover apiece coming in, but Oklahoma opened with a mistake that would be a sign of things to come. The Sooners won the toss and decided to take the ball instead of deferring, but receiver Marvin Mims fumbled on the third play of the game. TCU took advantage and opened the scoring when Duggan’s 19-yard scoring pass to Savion Williams finished a 46-yard drive.

When the Sooners weren’t being penalized for defensive pass interference (three times in the first quarter), they were leaving receivers wide open in the secondary. Taye was alone on his long TD, as was Gunnar Henderson on a 62-yard score.

Jovantae Barnes had 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Sooners.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: This is the second time in three seasons the Sooners have started 0-2 in the Big 12. They rallied to win the league in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but were never manhandled like this.

TCU: The Horned Frogs averaged 10.2 yards per play while building their big halftime lead and finished at 8.9 after coming in second nationally at 8.1 yards per play.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma’s 31-week streak of being in the Top 25 is in jeopardy, while TCU has a good chance to get in for the first time since a one-week showing at 25th early in the 2019 season.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: The Sooners come back to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the Red River rivalry against Texas at the Cotton Bowl next Saturday.

TCU: The Horned Frogs will go for their first 2-0 start in the Big 12 since 2017 with a visit to resurgent Kansas next Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama loses QB Bryce Young, beats No. 20 Arkansas

Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama did it once. That was probably enough for Nick Saban‘s tastes.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide lost starting quarterback Bryce Young to a shoulder injury in the second quarter against Arkansas on Saturday in a 49-26 win over No. 20 Arkansas. For a period, though, Alabama appeared in trouble without the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Saban, who has never lost to Arkansas in his 16 years as Alabama coach, is hopeful Young would be fine for the Crimson Tide’s game next week against Texas A&M – the only team to beat Alabama in the regular season last year.

“Bryce has a little AC sprain in his shoulder. We’ll have to take it day-to-day,” Saban said. “I think he’s OK. He doesn’t have a serious injury.”

After opening a 28-0 lead in the second quarter behind two touchdown series from Young and another two from his replacement, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe, the Alabama offense began to sputter. Arkansas capitalized.

Milroe, who finished just 4 of 9 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown, and the Alabama offense had minus-1 yard in the third quarter. Then they saw their 28-point lead evaporate to five entering the fourth.

Arkansas rallied with its running game, trickery and Alabama’s own mistakes.

Arkansas ran for 187 yards on the ground, the most Alabama has allowed since Week 3 last year. Rocket Sanders, who entered the game as the SEC’s leading rusher, had his fourth 100-yard game of the season, going for 101 on 22 carries. His touchdown with 19 seconds left in the third quarter trimmed Alabama’s lead to five.

It came after a bad snap on a punt attempt resulted in the Razorbacks taking over on the Crimson Tide 3.

“We didn’t maintain our intensity. We let them get back in the game at one point,” Saban said. “The kicking game errors, the onside kick, the bad snap on the punt. Those were really our errors.”

They stopped making them in the fourth. Ahead by just five and facing a third-and-15 from his own 20, Milroe scrambled for 77 yards inside the Arkansas five. Three plays later, Jase McClellan scored from three yards and the lead was back to double-digits. Arkansas never recovered.

“It stopped the bleeding for sure because that was third-and-long in bad field position,” Saban said. “That was a huge momentum swing in the game, in my opinion. After that, we played better. After that, I think they didn’t play as well.”

Jahmyr Gibbs tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth on runs of 72 and 76 yards. He finished with 202 yards and two scores on 18 carries.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was 13 of 24 passing with 155 yards and a touchdown. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said the quarterback hit his head on a play before exiting and with the outcome not in doubt, he chose not to put the quarterback back into the game. It was unclear whether that was because of injury or the score.

“Right now, we’re one-dimensional,” Pittman said. “We’ve got to be able to throw and catch and protect. We can’t just turn around and hand the ball off and beat really good teams.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: Always has answers. Without Young, it simply leaned into its running game.

Arkansas: Pittman was bold with an onside kick to steal a possession, but the Razorbacks’ defense couldn’t take advantage of Young’s absence.

HOPEFUL FOR THE HEISMAN

Young is among the favorites again for the Heisman Trophy in 2022. Saban said he didn’t put him back into the game because the injury limited his throwing ability.

“He couldn’t go back in the game today because I didn’t think he had much steam throwing the ball,” Saban said. “He’s had these before and in a few days he’s responded really well. We’ll just have to see how it goes.

BACK TO EARTH

Arkansas cracked the Top 10 two weeks ago after starting 3-0, but could fall out of the rankings after two straight losses to Alabama and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks lost three straight games last year before winning five of their last six.

“We’ve got to regroup,” Pittman said. “Last year we lost three in a row and turned it around. We’ve got to find a way to turn it around.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama Will Likely stay at No. 2 in the rankings, but with more than half the season to play, Young’s status will likely determine whether they stay there for the long term.

Arkansas could drop out of the Top 25 following a second straight loss.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Texas A&M next week.

Arkansas: Travels to Mississippi State for Week 6.

Mississippi St. forces 4 turnovers to roll No. 17 Texas A&M

Associated Press
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Offensive opportunities were there for the taking by No. 17 Texas A&M. Mississippi State’s defense was also there to deny the Aggies at almost every turn.

The Bulldogs forced A&M into four turnovers, including three inside the red zone, and took advantage in a 42-24 victory on Saturday.

Decamerion Richardson scooped up Emmanuel Forbes’ critical third-quarter field goal block and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 21-3 lead. The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) got no closer than 11 as MSU’s defense denied A&M inside the 20 all game long with big plays.

“We’ve been practicing all week and when I got my chance, I just took advantage of it and blocked it,” Forbes said. “It was a real big momentum change. The offense had just got a turnover and we had to pick them up and we did that.

“I saw (Richardson) pick it up and I just wanted to go have fun with him in the end zone. I’d do anything to help my brother out.”

The first takeaway came early in the second quarter when Devon Achane fumbled on the 6. MSU responded with a 94-yard, 11-play drive ending with Will Rogers‘ 5-yard touchdown pass to Rufus Harvey.

Leading 14-0 just before halftime, the Bulldogs’ defense came through again as Nathaniel Watson forced Aggies quarterback Max Johnson to fumble in the red zone. Forbes’ blocked field goal in the third quarter put an exclamation point on the game for MSU and their first SEC West win.

“The biggest thing was we just played together. Early on we played too close to the vest and as we opened up, we had more success,” MSU coach Mike Leach said. “They had a tough time teeing off on one thing. A&M is tough.

“They have some really good players and some of the top recruits in the country. The biggest thing is doing your job and I thought we were.”

The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1) had another efficient day offensively with 473 yards, 329 of those from Rogers on 31-of-45 passing with three touchdowns. Rara Thomas had five catches for 134 yards and a score and MSU rushed for 144 yards on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, the Aggies were frustrated on offense. Johnson was 18 of 25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the fourth quarter with a hand injury. MSU sacked Johnson four times and posted six tackles for loss, led by 1.5 sacks by backup linebacker JP Purvis.

“Mississippi State played a good football game and is deserving to win,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We had critical errors in all three phases. We didn’t play well enough. We had opportunities to make it, but we didn’t get off the field on defense, we didn’t hit those red zone chances on offense and had the blocked kick. We have to clean up those mistakes and get better.”

Forbes then made two interceptions late in the fourth quarter and capped the game with a 33-yard pick-six. Fellow cornerback Richardson had nine tackles to lead MSU and got his touchdown on the blocked kick.

The win for Leach moved him to 9-4 lifetime over the Aggies between Texas Tech and MSU. The Bulldogs have won five of the last seven in the series and Leach now has six wins over ranked opponents in his three years in Starkville, moving above .500 at MSU overall for the first time since arriving in 2020.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas A&M is likely out of the rankings with a second loss. Mississippi State could be close to getting in.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M continues a lackluster start to the year, which has included a home loss to Appalachian State and now on the road to the Bulldogs. Jimbo Fisher’s offense has taken a lot of the criticism early, and Saturday is likely to spark more as the Aggies struggled again.

Mississippi State was on the verge of the Top 25 when the Bulldogs went to Baton Rouge against LSU but missed a chance for the win. After consecutive wins including a victory over the ranked Aggies, MSU is once again a team to watch in a crowded SEC West.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M visits No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.

Mississippi State hosts No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday.