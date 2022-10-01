No. 14 Mississippi beats mistake-prone No. 7 Kentucky 22-19

Oct 1, 2022
OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin changed his opinion of his defense after No. 14 Mississippi forced two turnovers in the final three minutes to preserve a 22-19 win over No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday.

“Our guys really showed up, especially in the fourth quarter, getting those two turnovers to win it,” Kiffin said. “I had told them at halftime, I didn’t think they were very good. At the end, our team found a way to come through.”

Even better, Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each created those takeaways inside the red zone. They forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering each, respectively.

Both plays stopped potential game-winning drives inside the 20 to preserve the victory for the Rebels (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).

Jonathan Cruz’s go-ahead, 26-yard field goal late in the third quarter put Ole Miss up 22-19 and set the stage for the tense, frantic finish. The Rebels’ defense first forced the Wildcats to turn over the ball over on downs early in the fourth before creating the turnovers to seal the win.

“We certainly had our opportunities,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “It came down with two opportunities late in the red zone. We came away with zero.”

Levis led Kentucky (4-0, 1-1) to the Ole Miss 18 before fumbling while diving for additional yardage. The Wildcats created a final opportunity on Levis 51-yard pass to Barion Brown to the 7. After a touchdown-nullifying illegal motion penalty, Levis fumbled on the next play on a sack by Ivey with 58 seconds remaining.

“I stayed on my feet, put a move on their tackle, got the bend (angle) and reached out to slap at the ball. After that, it was a blur,” Ivey said. “Coach (Kiffin) said I missed four chances in the last game to make a play and it was about time for me to make one.”

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins rushed 15 times for 106 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown that built a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Zach Evans added a 4-yard scoring run and Tavius Robinson was credited with a safety after an intentional grounding penalty by Kentucky for a 19-12 halftime lead.

Jaxson Dart was 15 of 29 passing for 213 yards as the Rebels finished with 399 yards of total offense. Troy Brown and Finley had a game-high nine tackles apiece and the Rebels had nine stops for loss.

Levis tossed TD passes of 5 and 17 yards, respectively, to Tayvion Robinson and Jordan Dingle. The QB completed 18 of 24 attempts but was sacked three times besides the two late fumbles.

Brown’s game-breaking speed added 164 return yards and 81 yards on two receptions.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: The Wildcats failed on two extra points, a wide-left 39-yard field goal attempt in the first half and an illegal motion penalty that wiped out a potential game-winning TD pass in the final minute – and that was the difference in a close game. The win snapped an eight-game winning streak that spanned two seasons.

“Obviously, it’s a very difficult loss,” Stoops added. “It’s just heartbreaking for our players.”

Mississippi: The Rebels survived a competition upgrade after blowing through a softer-than-expected September schedule. Ole Miss is 16-3 over two seasons and positioned itself to be the best team in the SEC other than top-ranked Georgia or No. 2 Alabama. The Rebels are 5-0 for the first time since 2014.

“There is more to go, but this is one I’m always going to remember,” Dart said. “Winning this early in the day means we are all going to have a great night tonight.”

NFL IN THE HOUSE

A total of 17 NFL personnel representing 12 teams were credentialed for the game, primarily to evaluate Levis, who is considered a potential first-round draft choice.

RODRIGUEZ RETURNS

After missing September due to suspension, Kentucky’s All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. returned to the starting lineup. Rodriguez finished with 72 yards on 19 rushes with a fourth-and-2 conversion run during a third-quarter TD drive.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Despite a steady ascent, the No. 14 Rebels trailed 11 other ranked unbeaten teams. Defeating the No. 7 Wildcats boosted Ole Miss’ prospects for a Top-10 slot. The Wildcats had a creditable road performance and figure to remain ranked despite the loss.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats begin a two-week home stand with South Carolina on Saturday.

Mississippi: The Rebels visit Vanderbilt on Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama loses QB Bryce Young, beats No. 20 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama did it once. That was probably enough for Nick Saban‘s tastes.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide lost starting quarterback Bryce Young to a shoulder injury in the second quarter against Arkansas on Saturday in a 49-26 win over No. 20 Arkansas. For a period, though, Alabama appeared in trouble without the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Saban, who has never lost to Arkansas in his 16 years as Alabama coach, is hopeful Young would be fine for the Crimson Tide’s game next week against Texas A&M – the only team to beat Alabama in the regular season last year.

“Bryce has a little AC sprain in his shoulder. We’ll have to take it day-to-day,” Saban said. “I think he’s OK. He doesn’t have a serious injury.”

After opening a 28-0 lead in the second quarter behind two touchdown series from Young and another two from his replacement, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe, the Alabama offense began to sputter. Arkansas capitalized.

Milroe, who finished just 4 of 9 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown, and the Alabama offense had minus-1 yard in the third quarter. Then they saw their 28-point lead evaporate to five entering the fourth.

Arkansas rallied with its running game, trickery and Alabama’s own mistakes.

Arkansas ran for 187 yards on the ground, the most Alabama has allowed since Week 3 last year. Rocket Sanders, who entered the game as the SEC’s leading rusher, had his fourth 100-yard game of the season, going for 101 on 22 carries. His touchdown with 19 seconds left in the third quarter trimmed Alabama’s lead to five.

It came after a bad snap on a punt attempt resulted in the Razorbacks taking over on the Crimson Tide 3.

“We didn’t maintain our intensity. We let them get back in the game at one point,” Saban said. “The kicking game errors, the onside kick, the bad snap on the punt. Those were really our errors.”

They stopped making them in the fourth. Ahead by just five and facing a third-and-15 from his own 20, Milroe scrambled for 77 yards inside the Arkansas five. Three plays later, Jase McClellan scored from three yards and the lead was back to double-digits. Arkansas never recovered.

“It stopped the bleeding for sure because that was third-and-long in bad field position,” Saban said. “That was a huge momentum swing in the game, in my opinion. After that, we played better. After that, I think they didn’t play as well.”

Jahmyr Gibbs tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth on runs of 72 and 76 yards. He finished with 202 yards and two scores on 18 carries.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was 13 of 24 passing with 155 yards and a touchdown. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said the quarterback hit his head on a play before exiting and with the outcome not in doubt, he chose not to put the quarterback back into the game. It was unclear whether that was because of injury or the score.

“Right now, we’re one-dimensional,” Pittman said. “We’ve got to be able to throw and catch and protect. We can’t just turn around and hand the ball off and beat really good teams.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: Always has answers. Without Young, it simply leaned into its running game.

Arkansas: Pittman was bold with an onside kick to steal a possession, but the Razorbacks’ defense couldn’t take advantage of Young’s absence.

HOPEFUL FOR THE HEISMAN

Young is among the favorites again for the Heisman Trophy in 2022. Saban said he didn’t put him back into the game because the injury limited his throwing ability.

“He couldn’t go back in the game today because I didn’t think he had much steam throwing the ball,” Saban said. “He’s had these before and in a few days he’s responded really well. We’ll just have to see how it goes.

BACK TO EARTH

Arkansas cracked the Top 10 two weeks ago after starting 3-0, but could fall out of the rankings after two straight losses to Alabama and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks lost three straight games last year before winning five of their last six.

“We’ve got to regroup,” Pittman said. “Last year we lost three in a row and turned it around. We’ve got to find a way to turn it around.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama Will Likely stay at No. 2 in the rankings, but with more than half the season to play, Young’s status will likely determine whether they stay there for the long term.

Arkansas could drop out of the Top 25 following a second straight loss.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Texas A&M next week.

Arkansas: Travels to Mississippi State for Week 6.

Mississippi St. forces 4 turnovers to roll No. 17 Texas A&M

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Offensive opportunities were there for the taking by No. 17 Texas A&M. Mississippi State’s defense was also there to deny the Aggies at almost every turn.

The Bulldogs forced A&M into four turnovers, including three inside the red zone, and took advantage in a 42-24 victory on Saturday.

Decamerion Richardson scooped up Emmanuel Forbes’ critical third-quarter field goal block and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 21-3 lead. The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) got no closer than 11 as MSU’s defense denied A&M inside the 20 all game long with big plays.

“We’ve been practicing all week and when I got my chance, I just took advantage of it and blocked it,” Forbes said. “It was a real big momentum change. The offense had just got a turnover and we had to pick them up and we did that.

“I saw (Richardson) pick it up and I just wanted to go have fun with him in the end zone. I’d do anything to help my brother out.”

The first takeaway came early in the second quarter when Devon Achane fumbled on the 6. MSU responded with a 94-yard, 11-play drive ending with Will Rogers‘ 5-yard touchdown pass to Rufus Harvey.

Leading 14-0 just before halftime, the Bulldogs’ defense came through again as Nathaniel Watson forced Aggies quarterback Max Johnson to fumble in the red zone. Forbes’ blocked field goal in the third quarter put an exclamation point on the game for MSU and their first SEC West win.

“The biggest thing was we just played together. Early on we played too close to the vest and as we opened up, we had more success,” MSU coach Mike Leach said. “They had a tough time teeing off on one thing. A&M is tough.

“They have some really good players and some of the top recruits in the country. The biggest thing is doing your job and I thought we were.”

The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1) had another efficient day offensively with 473 yards, 329 of those from Rogers on 31-of-45 passing with three touchdowns. Rara Thomas had five catches for 134 yards and a score and MSU rushed for 144 yards on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, the Aggies were frustrated on offense. Johnson was 18 of 25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the fourth quarter with a hand injury. MSU sacked Johnson four times and posted six tackles for loss, led by 1.5 sacks by backup linebacker JP Purvis.

“Mississippi State played a good football game and is deserving to win,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We had critical errors in all three phases. We didn’t play well enough. We had opportunities to make it, but we didn’t get off the field on defense, we didn’t hit those red zone chances on offense and had the blocked kick. We have to clean up those mistakes and get better.”

Forbes then made two interceptions late in the fourth quarter and capped the game with a 33-yard pick-six. Fellow cornerback Richardson had nine tackles to lead MSU and got his touchdown on the blocked kick.

The win for Leach moved him to 9-4 lifetime over the Aggies between Texas Tech and MSU. The Bulldogs have won five of the last seven in the series and Leach now has six wins over ranked opponents in his three years in Starkville, moving above .500 at MSU overall for the first time since arriving in 2020.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas A&M is likely out of the rankings with a second loss. Mississippi State could be close to getting in.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M continues a lackluster start to the year, which has included a home loss to Appalachian State and now on the road to the Bulldogs. Jimbo Fisher’s offense has taken a lot of the criticism early, and Saturday is likely to spark more as the Aggies struggled again.

Mississippi State was on the verge of the Top 25 when the Bulldogs went to Baton Rouge against LSU but missed a chance for the win. After consecutive wins including a victory over the ranked Aggies, MSU is once again a team to watch in a crowded SEC West.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M visits No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.

Mississippi State hosts No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday.