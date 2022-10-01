Spoilermakers: Purdue stifles No. 21 Minnesota for 20-10 win

MINNEAPOLIS — Purdue has made a habit of these upsets of Top 25 teams under Jeff Brohm.

Toughing out this win at Minnesota was one of his proudest moments in six years as head coach.

Devin Mockobee rushed for 112 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue’s lead, and the Boilermakers’ defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent in a 20-10 victory over No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday.

“It was a long week. I’m tired,” Brohm said. “Because you’ve got to prepare for these guys. They’re really sound. They normally don’t beat themselves.”

The Gophers made it a little easier on Purdue this time, from the missed tackles early and late to the turnovers in between.

Cam Allen had two of the career-high three interceptions of Tanner Morgan, one in the end zone in the second quarter and another in the closing stretch.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned from a one-game absence for the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and bounced back from two first-half interceptions to direct two drives for scores in the final 5 minutes.

“It was obviously frustrating. You never want to be on the sideline. It was hard to watch in practice and in the game last week, but I think it made me realize how much I do love my teammates,” said O’Connell, who went 27 for 40 for 199 yards.

The Spoilermakers is more like it. They beat No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State last season and three ranked teams in 2018. This time, they knocked off a Gophers team that outscored its first four opponents 183-24. The only other teams in the FBS that hadn’t trailed entering this week were Georgia and Washington.

“Everything’s still in front of us,” said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck. “We have to get better. Listen, nobody’s perfect. Even if you have a perfect record, you’re still not perfect.”

With star Mohamed Ibrahim held out after what appeared to be a minor ankle injury in Minnesota’s previous game, the Gophers (4-1, 1-1) were stifled on the ground. After so many shootouts between these teams over the years, defense ruled the day and the Boilermakers got the better of it to stop their four-game losing streak to Minnesota and spoil homecoming for the Gophers.

“There were too many times that push was going backwards, which we’re not used to,” Fleck said.

Bryce Williams, who led the Gophers with 35 yards on 11 rushes, scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game at 10 midway through the third quarter. After averaging 295 rushing yards over the first four games, the Gophers netted just 47 yards on 26 attempts.

“If there ain’t no gap, you can’t run through there, no matter who’s out there,” Boilermakers defensive tackle Branson Deen said.

O’CONNELL RETURNS

The Boilermakers had three turnovers and three three-and-outs over seven straight scoreless possessions until O’Connell found a rhythm on a 70-yard march midway through the fourth quarter that set up Mitchell Fineran’s field goal for a 13-10 lead with 4:57 left.

Charlie Jones, who had 41 catches and seven touchdowns over the first four games to lead the FBS, had six receptions for 55 yards. He caught a 28-yard pass on that drive to set the Boilermakers up to pull ahead. O’Connell was heavily padded, Brohm said, with what was reported as a rib injury.

“He’s a tough kid. He’s just a competitor,” Jones said. “If he was able to go he was going to go.”

SIGN HIM UP

With starter King Doerue out, Dylan Downing had 10 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown. Mockobee, a second-year walk-on delivered the kill shot by rumbling through the Gophers for a 68-yard gain inside the 4-minute mark to set up his score on the next play.

After Purdue lost leads to Penn State with 57 seconds left and to Syracuse with 7 seconds to go, the Boilermakers put this one away.

“We’ve been battle-tested, and I think today it showed that we’re ready for the test,” Deen said.

ROUGH START

Purdue has outscored opponents 47-3 in the first quarter. The Gophers started the game with a three-and-out, a tipped-pass interception near midfield and a failed fourth-and-1 run at their 29.

Morgan, who went 13 for 33 for 257 yards, had an 11-yard pass late in the second quarter bounce off the chest of Michael Brown-Stephens and into Allen’s arms in the end zone.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After reappearing in the Associated Press Top 25 this week for the first time in nearly two years, the Gophers Will Likely fall out of the rankings.

THE TAKEAWAY

Purdue: There’s no reason to believe the Boilermakers won’t contend for the Big Ten West title, given their strengths, their schedule and the state of the division. When a reporter suggested as much to Brohm, he quipped, “I don’t even know any other scores, so I hope you’re right.”

Minnesota: The only problem with playing so well over the first third of the season was the lack of action in tense situations, particularly for the defense. With the lack of sustained drives by the offense, the defense couldn’t have been fresh down the stretch – and it showed.

UP NEXT

Purdue plays at Maryland next Saturday.

Minnesota has next week off and plays at Illinois on Oct. 15.

No. 2 Alabama loses QB Bryce Young, beats No. 20 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama did it once. That was probably enough for Nick Saban‘s tastes.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide lost starting quarterback Bryce Young to a shoulder injury in the second quarter against Arkansas on Saturday in a 49-26 win over No. 20 Arkansas. For a period, though, Alabama appeared in trouble without the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Saban, who has never lost to Arkansas in his 16 years as Alabama coach, is hopeful Young would be fine for the Crimson Tide’s game next week against Texas A&M – the only team to beat Alabama in the regular season last year.

“Bryce has a little AC sprain in his shoulder. We’ll have to take it day-to-day,” Saban said. “I think he’s OK. He doesn’t have a serious injury.”

After opening a 28-0 lead in the second quarter behind two touchdown series from Young and another two from his replacement, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe, the Alabama offense began to sputter. Arkansas capitalized.

Milroe, who finished just 4 of 9 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown, and the Alabama offense had minus-1 yard in the third quarter. Then they saw their 28-point lead evaporate to five entering the fourth.

Arkansas rallied with its running game, trickery and Alabama’s own mistakes.

Arkansas ran for 187 yards on the ground, the most Alabama has allowed since Week 3 last year. Rocket Sanders, who entered the game as the SEC’s leading rusher, had his fourth 100-yard game of the season, going for 101 on 22 carries. His touchdown with 19 seconds left in the third quarter trimmed Alabama’s lead to five.

It came after a bad snap on a punt attempt resulted in the Razorbacks taking over on the Crimson Tide 3.

“We didn’t maintain our intensity. We let them get back in the game at one point,” Saban said. “The kicking game errors, the onside kick, the bad snap on the punt. Those were really our errors.”

They stopped making them in the fourth. Ahead by just five and facing a third-and-15 from his own 20, Milroe scrambled for 77 yards inside the Arkansas five. Three plays later, Jase McClellan scored from three yards and the lead was back to double-digits. Arkansas never recovered.

“It stopped the bleeding for sure because that was third-and-long in bad field position,” Saban said. “That was a huge momentum swing in the game, in my opinion. After that, we played better. After that, I think they didn’t play as well.”

Jahmyr Gibbs tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth on runs of 72 and 76 yards. He finished with 202 yards and two scores on 18 carries.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was 13 of 24 passing with 155 yards and a touchdown. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said the quarterback hit his head on a play before exiting and with the outcome not in doubt, he chose not to put the quarterback back into the game. It was unclear whether that was because of injury or the score.

“Right now, we’re one-dimensional,” Pittman said. “We’ve got to be able to throw and catch and protect. We can’t just turn around and hand the ball off and beat really good teams.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: Always has answers. Without Young, it simply leaned into its running game.

Arkansas: Pittman was bold with an onside kick to steal a possession, but the Razorbacks’ defense couldn’t take advantage of Young’s absence.

HOPEFUL FOR THE HEISMAN

Young is among the favorites again for the Heisman Trophy in 2022. Saban said he didn’t put him back into the game because the injury limited his throwing ability.

“He couldn’t go back in the game today because I didn’t think he had much steam throwing the ball,” Saban said. “He’s had these before and in a few days he’s responded really well. We’ll just have to see how it goes.

BACK TO EARTH

Arkansas cracked the Top 10 two weeks ago after starting 3-0, but could fall out of the rankings after two straight losses to Alabama and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks lost three straight games last year before winning five of their last six.

“We’ve got to regroup,” Pittman said. “Last year we lost three in a row and turned it around. We’ve got to find a way to turn it around.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama Will Likely stay at No. 2 in the rankings, but with more than half the season to play, Young’s status will likely determine whether they stay there for the long term.

Arkansas could drop out of the Top 25 following a second straight loss.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Texas A&M next week.

Arkansas: Travels to Mississippi State for Week 6.

Mississippi St. forces 4 turnovers to roll No. 17 Texas A&M

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Offensive opportunities were there for the taking by No. 17 Texas A&M. Mississippi State’s defense was also there to deny the Aggies at almost every turn.

The Bulldogs forced A&M into four turnovers, including three inside the red zone, and took advantage in a 42-24 victory on Saturday.

Decamerion Richardson scooped up Emmanuel Forbes’ critical third-quarter field goal block and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 21-3 lead. The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) got no closer than 11 as MSU’s defense denied A&M inside the 20 all game long with big plays.

“We’ve been practicing all week and when I got my chance, I just took advantage of it and blocked it,” Forbes said. “It was a real big momentum change. The offense had just got a turnover and we had to pick them up and we did that.

“I saw (Richardson) pick it up and I just wanted to go have fun with him in the end zone. I’d do anything to help my brother out.”

The first takeaway came early in the second quarter when Devon Achane fumbled on the 6. MSU responded with a 94-yard, 11-play drive ending with Will Rogers‘ 5-yard touchdown pass to Rufus Harvey.

Leading 14-0 just before halftime, the Bulldogs’ defense came through again as Nathaniel Watson forced Aggies quarterback Max Johnson to fumble in the red zone. Forbes’ blocked field goal in the third quarter put an exclamation point on the game for MSU and their first SEC West win.

“The biggest thing was we just played together. Early on we played too close to the vest and as we opened up, we had more success,” MSU coach Mike Leach said. “They had a tough time teeing off on one thing. A&M is tough.

“They have some really good players and some of the top recruits in the country. The biggest thing is doing your job and I thought we were.”

The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1) had another efficient day offensively with 473 yards, 329 of those from Rogers on 31-of-45 passing with three touchdowns. Rara Thomas had five catches for 134 yards and a score and MSU rushed for 144 yards on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, the Aggies were frustrated on offense. Johnson was 18 of 25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the fourth quarter with a hand injury. MSU sacked Johnson four times and posted six tackles for loss, led by 1.5 sacks by backup linebacker JP Purvis.

“Mississippi State played a good football game and is deserving to win,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We had critical errors in all three phases. We didn’t play well enough. We had opportunities to make it, but we didn’t get off the field on defense, we didn’t hit those red zone chances on offense and had the blocked kick. We have to clean up those mistakes and get better.”

Forbes then made two interceptions late in the fourth quarter and capped the game with a 33-yard pick-six. Fellow cornerback Richardson had nine tackles to lead MSU and got his touchdown on the blocked kick.

The win for Leach moved him to 9-4 lifetime over the Aggies between Texas Tech and MSU. The Bulldogs have won five of the last seven in the series and Leach now has six wins over ranked opponents in his three years in Starkville, moving above .500 at MSU overall for the first time since arriving in 2020.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas A&M is likely out of the rankings with a second loss. Mississippi State could be close to getting in.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M continues a lackluster start to the year, which has included a home loss to Appalachian State and now on the road to the Bulldogs. Jimbo Fisher’s offense has taken a lot of the criticism early, and Saturday is likely to spark more as the Aggies struggled again.

Mississippi State was on the verge of the Top 25 when the Bulldogs went to Baton Rouge against LSU but missed a chance for the win. After consecutive wins including a victory over the ranked Aggies, MSU is once again a team to watch in a crowded SEC West.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M visits No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.

Mississippi State hosts No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday.