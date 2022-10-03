Bryce Young day-to-day with shoulder sprain

Alabama coach Nick Saban says quarterback Bryce Young is “day-to-day” with a sprained throwing shoulder.

Saban said he didn’t have any substantive update on the status of last season’s Heisman Trophy winner. The top-ranked Crimson Tide faces Texas A&M.

“There’s no updates on Bryce,” he said. “He’s got a little bit of a shoulder injury. It’s not a long-term injury.”

Saban spoke before practice, which is closed to the media.

If Young can’t go, Alabama will turn to Jalen Milroe, a dual-threat quarterback who played most of the way in a 49-26 win at then-No. 20 Arkansas. Young landed on his right shoulder on a scramble, throwing the ball away on his way down. He didn’t return.

Young has passed for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions this season. He has also run for 154 yards and three scores.

Milroe is a redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit from Katy, Texas, about 84 miles from College Station.

Alabama switched gears with him in the game against Arkansas, relying more heavily on the running game. Milroe was only 4-of-9 passing for 65 yards but set up a fourth-quarter touchdown with a 77-yard run. He finished with 91 yards on six carries.

Alabama has already had a package installed for Milroe, who was the nation’s No. 4 dual-threat quarterback prospect out of high school, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Milroe, who has passed for 151 yards and rushed for 163 this season, got little action in four games last season before redshirting. He completed 3 of 7 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown while gaining another 57 on 15 rushes.

Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 202 yards, including touchdowns of 72 and 76 yards in the fourth quarter. The longest run came from Milroe, though.

Gibbs said he’s never raced the Tide’s backup quarterback but that Milroe did run against receiver Kendrick Law over the summer.

“It was a tie,” he said.

Wisconsin’s Jim Leonhard gets his shot under tough circumstances

Jim Leonhard would have preferred much different circumstances, but the former Wisconsin safety and NFL veteran has been given the opportunity to lead his alma mater’s football program.

How long he has this chance depends on whether he can help Wisconsin salvage a season that’s gone so far off track that it resulted in former coach Paul Chryst‘s firing over the weekend. Leonhard acknowledged feeling mixed emotions about his appointment due to his respect for Chryst.

“It’s a dream for myself coming out of that nightmare,” Leonhard said at the news conference announcing Chryst’s exit.

Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) opened this season ranked 18th but finds itself in last place in the Big Ten West Division after losing the last two weeks by a combined margin of 55 points, including a 34-10 drubbing at home against an Illinois team led by former Badgers coach Bret Bielema.

That led to athletic director Chris McIntosh‘s midseason decision to fire Chryst, a former Wisconsin player who had gone 67-26 since taking over in 2015. Selecting Leonhard as interim head coach wasn’t nearly as surprising.

Leonhard, a former walk-on, developed into an All-American at Wisconsin before beginning a 10-year NFL career. He joined Chryst’s staff at Wisconsin in 2016 and became defensive coordinator the following year.

“I really became who I am at the University of Wisconsin and in this football program and around so many people that are still here today,” said Leonhard, who turns 40 on Oct. 27. “To have an opportunity to be in this position is not one that I take lightly.”

The moment was still difficult for Leonhard because it came at Chryst’s expense. Chryst was on the staff during Leonhard’s college playing career. Leonhard noted he had no coaching experience when Chryst put him on Wisconsin’s staff.

Leonhard’s defenses annually have ranked among the nation’s best, though the Badgers have taken a step back this season after replacing eight of their top 10 tacklers. Wisconsin allowed the fewest yards per game and yards per play of any Football Bowl Subdivision team last year.

“I’m confident nobody can do it better at this moment in time than Jim,” McIntosh said.

Leonhard’s immediate task is to boost the spirits of players stunned by their coach’s abrupt exit as they get ready to visit Northwestern (1-4, 1-1).

Wisconsin players conveyed their support of Chryst via social media.

Outside linebacker Nick Herbig tweeted, “Still at a loss 4 words, but one thing I do know is we playing this season for you Coach!! Love you beyond measure.” Running back Braelon Allen tweeted, “Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a part of this team.”

“(For) a majority of these players, a huge determining factor in coming to Wisconsin was coach Chryst,” Leonhard said. “(They’re) very shaken with the news.”

The last seven regular-season games now essentially serve as an audition as Leonhard tries to show he should have the job for keeps.

“I feel like I can take this opportunity and help this place grow,” Leonhard said. “That’s why I came back a number of years ago. It’s why I haven’t left.”

The Badgers believe they can still make something of this year.

They want to avoid their first losing season since a 5-7 finish in 2001. The wide-open nature of the Big Ten West, where every team has at least one conference loss, means they still have a chance of competing for the division title.

First they must get back to playing the way they usually do. Wisconsin hasn’t looked like itself so far, piling up penalties and missing consistent production from the offensive line that the Badgers typically get. Illinois essentially beat Wisconsin at its own game, outrushing the Badgers 137-2 and collecting five sacks.

Leonhard said he wanted the Badgers to turn things around in part to show their appreciation for Chryst.

“His family and this program mean everything to him,” Leonhard said. “I think it’s our duty, my duty as a coach to get our staff and players to rally behind him and really fulfill everything that he had envisioned for this team, which we still think is out there.”

Wisconsin fires Chryst, names DC Leonhard interim coach

Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to his eighth season leading the school where he played, in the city where he grew up.

The surprising move comes a day after Wisconsin lost at home 34-10 to Illinois and former Badgers coach Bret Bielema.

“This is certainly not a decision that’s taken lightly,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said at a news conference. “It’s not a game-by-game decision. This is a decision that’s based on where we’re at as a program.”

Chryst was 67-26 as coach of the Badgers after being hired away from Pittsburgh. But the program has been backsliding. Chryst had double-digit victory seasons in four of his first five years at Wisconsin while winning three Big Ten West titles. The Badgers have gone 15-10 since.

“It’s a tough time to make a transition, but I felt it was the right time and that’s what led me to it,” McIntosh said.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was an All-American at Wisconsin, was named interim coach. The 39-year-old former NFL defensive back has been part of Chryst’s staff for seven seasons and is considered one of the top assistant coaches in the country.

McIntosh said he would do a full coaching search “when the time is right.”

Leonhard said it was an emotional day for him. Chryst gave him his start in coaching with no previous experience.

“This place means a ton to myself,” said Leonhard, who played 10 seasons in the NFL. “We want more, we want better and that’s my goal is to try to help get us in that direction.”

Wisconsin plays at Northwestern on Saturday.

Chryst, the 56-year-old Madison, Wisconsin, native, has four years left on his contract. He was set to make $5.25 million this season.

McIntosh declined to provide specifics of Chryst’s buyout.

“What I can tell you today is that the number that we agreed to is significantly less than the number that have been reported, or even the number that would have been due per the terms of his contract,” McIntosh said.

The in-season coaching move was the fifth already this season, and second of the day. Earlier Sunday, Colorado dismissed Karl Dorrell.

But none of the changes have been as unexpected as Wisconsin’s.

The program has been built on stability for more than three decades since Barry Alvarez turned it around in the 1990s.

Chryst, who played quarterback for the Badgers in the late 1980s, was an assistant and offensive coordinator under Alvarez and Bielema.

The Badgers’ offense, built on a powerful running game and efficient passing, has often looked stale over the last three years and struggled against better competition. Wisconsin managed only 2 yards rushing against Illinois, the program’s lowest total since 2015.

“The expectations of our program at Wisconsin are to win championships and I felt that it was time, it was the right time to make a change to pursue those,” said McIntosh, a former offensive lineman at Wisconsin who replaced Alvarez as AD last year.

After Wisconsin lost to Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday for the first time in 20 years, Chryst said he was undeterred and looked forward to getting a chance to fix the problems.

“Do you want to be better? Absolutely. And you just want to focus on the things that you can do to help move the needle, help our players and assistant coaches,” he said. “So I didn’t think it’s going to be easy, and yet I believe in this group and I like this group. I appreciate where they’re coming from and how they go about it. I look forward to each day I get to be with them.

“We get to be together again, and we’ve got to roll up our sleeves and continue to go to work.”