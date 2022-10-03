Harsin: Auburn’s Leota, Calzada to undergo surgery

Associated PressOct 3, 2022, 11:59 PM EDT
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn edge rusher Eku Leota could miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury, coach Bryan Harsin said Monday.

Leota will have surgery on Tuesday for the injury sustained early in last weekend’s loss to LSU, Harsin said.

The Tigers are set to visit No. 2 Georgia on Saturday in their first road game of the season.

Harsin also confirmed previous reports that transfer quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The former Texas A&M starter hasn’t played this season.

A 6-foot-4, 257-pound graduate transfer, Leota has 17 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. He had seven sacks last season after transferring from Northwestern.

Auburn has switched to a 4-2-5 defense on the depth chart, with Derick Hall as the only starting edge rusher.

“Eku is a big loss,” Harsin said. “He’s an emotional leader. He’s one of the smartest football players we have.”

LSU QB Daniels on track to play against No. 8 Tennessee

Associated PressOct 3, 2022, 11:57 PM EDT
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be back this week against No. 8 Tennessee as he recovers from a knee injury that forced him out of last Saturday’s victory at Auburn, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Monday.

Kelly added that transfer defensive back Sevyn Banks, who’d been immobilized and taken from Saturday’s game in an ambulance after a head-first tackle during the opening kickoff, was diagnosed with a bruised spine and could return to action in around five to six weeks.

Meanwhile, the LSU offensive line could get a boost from the return of guard and backup center Garrett Dellinger, who appears ready to return this week from a broken left hand, Kelly said.

“Daniels is fine,” Kelly said, describing the QB’s injury as a bursa sac issue. “It’s not structural at all. But it’s painful.

“So he was in pain,” Kelly continued. “He just felt like he was hurting the team being out there, but he felt good yesterday. The exam was clean.”

Kelly said Daniels underwent an MRI “just to make sure,” adding, “he’s now in a pretty good position where he feels like he’s 100%.”

Daniels played during most of Saturday night’s 21-17 victory, in which LSU overcame a 17-0 first-half deficit.

Daniels, an adept scrambler, rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown but struggled in the passing game, completing just eight of 20 attempts for 80 yards. Daniels was relieved by Garrett Nussmeier, who attempted five passes, completing just two for five yards.

Kelly noted that while he was happy with a victory at Auburn that included a defensive TD on a fumble return, he was far from satisfied with the state of the Tigers’ passing game.

The offensive staff is now reviewing everything from the plays they’re calling to receivers’ route running and even the strengths and weaknesses of the various players involved in the passing game.

“We’re looking at it in all those areas because this is not going to work,” Kelly said. “We can’t throw for 85 yards with the talent that we have and expect to beat the top 10 teams in the country.”

On Sunday, LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) entered The AP Poll for the first time this season at No. 25, just five games into Kelly’s first season on the bayou since leaving Notre Dame.

Banks, a transfer from Ohio State, had missed the first three games of the season while recovering from a knee injury before finally returning on Sept. 24 against New Mexico. That remains the only full game he’s played.

The good news, Kelly said, was that there were “no structural issues” with Banks’ spine.

“So, really fortunate and really appreciate all the help that we got from our own medical team and certainly Auburn’s as well in what was a very scary situation,” Kelly said.

Kelly added that Banks’ return-to-play protocol will be similar to that of safety Major Burns, who had a neck injury during a victory over Mississippi State on Sept. 17.

Kelly said Burns is expected to start running with the team this week and return to non-contact drills by next week.

Bryce Young day-to-day with shoulder sprain

Associated PressOct 3, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT
Alabama coach Nick Saban says quarterback Bryce Young is “day-to-day” with a sprained throwing shoulder.

Saban said he didn’t have any substantive update on the status of last season’s Heisman Trophy winner. The top-ranked Crimson Tide faces Texas A&M.

“There’s no updates on Bryce,” he said. “He’s got a little bit of a shoulder injury. It’s not a long-term injury.”

Saban spoke before practice, which is closed to the media.

If Young can’t go, Alabama will turn to Jalen Milroe, a dual-threat quarterback who played most of the way in a 49-26 win at then-No. 20 Arkansas. Young landed on his right shoulder on a scramble, throwing the ball away on his way down. He didn’t return.

Young has passed for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions this season. He has also run for 154 yards and three scores.

Milroe is a redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit from Katy, Texas, about 84 miles from College Station.

Alabama switched gears with him in the game against Arkansas, relying more heavily on the running game. Milroe was only 4-of-9 passing for 65 yards but set up a fourth-quarter touchdown with a 77-yard run. He finished with 91 yards on six carries.

Alabama has already had a package installed for Milroe, who was the nation’s No. 4 dual-threat quarterback prospect out of high school, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Milroe, who has passed for 151 yards and rushed for 163 this season, got little action in four games last season before redshirting. He completed 3 of 7 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown while gaining another 57 on 15 rushes.

Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 202 yards, including touchdowns of 72 and 76 yards in the fourth quarter. The longest run came from Milroe, though.

Gibbs said he’s never raced the Tide’s backup quarterback but that Milroe did run against receiver Kendrick Law over the summer.

“It was a tie,” he said.