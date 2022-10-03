LSU QB Daniels on track to play against No. 8 Tennessee

Associated Press
Oct 3, 2022, 11:57 PM EDT
Mississippi State v LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be back this week against No. 8 Tennessee as he recovers from a knee injury that forced him out of last Saturday’s victory at Auburn, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Monday.

Kelly added that transfer defensive back Sevyn Banks, who’d been immobilized and taken from Saturday’s game in an ambulance after a head-first tackle during the opening kickoff, was diagnosed with a bruised spine and could return to action in around five to six weeks.

Meanwhile, the LSU offensive line could get a boost from the return of guard and backup center Garrett Dellinger, who appears ready to return this week from a broken left hand, Kelly said.

“Daniels is fine,” Kelly said, describing the QB’s injury as a bursa sac issue. “It’s not structural at all. But it’s painful.

“So he was in pain,” Kelly continued. “He just felt like he was hurting the team being out there, but he felt good yesterday. The exam was clean.”

Kelly said Daniels underwent an MRI “just to make sure,” adding, “he’s now in a pretty good position where he feels like he’s 100%.”

Daniels played during most of Saturday night’s 21-17 victory, in which LSU overcame a 17-0 first-half deficit.

Daniels, an adept scrambler, rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown but struggled in the passing game, completing just eight of 20 attempts for 80 yards. Daniels was relieved by Garrett Nussmeier, who attempted five passes, completing just two for five yards.

Kelly noted that while he was happy with a victory at Auburn that included a defensive TD on a fumble return, he was far from satisfied with the state of the Tigers’ passing game.

The offensive staff is now reviewing everything from the plays they’re calling to receivers’ route running and even the strengths and weaknesses of the various players involved in the passing game.

“We’re looking at it in all those areas because this is not going to work,” Kelly said. “We can’t throw for 85 yards with the talent that we have and expect to beat the top 10 teams in the country.”

On Sunday, LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) entered The AP Poll for the first time this season at No. 25, just five games into Kelly’s first season on the bayou since leaving Notre Dame.

Banks, a transfer from Ohio State, had missed the first three games of the season while recovering from a knee injury before finally returning on Sept. 24 against New Mexico. That remains the only full game he’s played.

The good news, Kelly said, was that there were “no structural issues” with Banks’ spine.

“So, really fortunate and really appreciate all the help that we got from our own medical team and certainly Auburn’s as well in what was a very scary situation,” Kelly said.

Kelly added that Banks’ return-to-play protocol will be similar to that of safety Major Burns, who had a neck injury during a victory over Mississippi State on Sept. 17.

Kelly said Burns is expected to start running with the team this week and return to non-contact drills by next week.

Bryce Young day-to-day with shoulder sprain

Associated Press
Oct 3, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT
Alabama coach Nick Saban says quarterback Bryce Young is “day-to-day” with a sprained throwing shoulder.

Saban said he didn’t have any substantive update on the status of last season’s Heisman Trophy winner. The top-ranked Crimson Tide faces Texas A&M.

“There’s no updates on Bryce,” he said. “He’s got a little bit of a shoulder injury. It’s not a long-term injury.”

Saban spoke before practice, which is closed to the media.

If Young can’t go, Alabama will turn to Jalen Milroe, a dual-threat quarterback who played most of the way in a 49-26 win at then-No. 20 Arkansas. Young landed on his right shoulder on a scramble, throwing the ball away on his way down. He didn’t return.

Young has passed for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions this season. He has also run for 154 yards and three scores.

Milroe is a redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit from Katy, Texas, about 84 miles from College Station.

Alabama switched gears with him in the game against Arkansas, relying more heavily on the running game. Milroe was only 4-of-9 passing for 65 yards but set up a fourth-quarter touchdown with a 77-yard run. He finished with 91 yards on six carries.

Alabama has already had a package installed for Milroe, who was the nation’s No. 4 dual-threat quarterback prospect out of high school, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Milroe, who has passed for 151 yards and rushed for 163 this season, got little action in four games last season before redshirting. He completed 3 of 7 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown while gaining another 57 on 15 rushes.

Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 202 yards, including touchdowns of 72 and 76 yards in the fourth quarter. The longest run came from Milroe, though.

Gibbs said he’s never raced the Tide’s backup quarterback but that Milroe did run against receiver Kendrick Law over the summer.

“It was a tie,” he said.

Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard gets his shot under tough circumstances

Associated Press
Oct 3, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT
Jim Leonhard would have preferred much different circumstances, but the former Wisconsin safety and NFL veteran has been given the opportunity to lead his alma mater’s football program.

How long he has this chance depends on whether he can help Wisconsin salvage a season that’s gone so far off track that it resulted in former coach Paul Chryst‘s firing over the weekend. Leonhard acknowledged feeling mixed emotions about his appointment due to his respect for Chryst.

“It’s a dream for myself coming out of that nightmare,” Leonhard said at the news conference announcing Chryst’s exit.

Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) opened this season ranked 18th but finds itself in last place in the Big Ten West Division after losing the last two weeks by a combined margin of 55 points, including a 34-10 drubbing at home against an Illinois team led by former Badgers coach Bret Bielema.

That led to athletic director Chris McIntosh‘s midseason decision to fire Chryst, a former Wisconsin player who had gone 67-26 since taking over in 2015. Selecting Leonhard as interim head coach wasn’t nearly as surprising.

Leonhard, a former walk-on, developed into an All-American at Wisconsin before beginning a 10-year NFL career. He joined Chryst’s staff at Wisconsin in 2016 and became defensive coordinator the following year.

“I really became who I am at the University of Wisconsin and in this football program and around so many people that are still here today,” said Leonhard, who turns 40 on Oct. 27. “To have an opportunity to be in this position is not one that I take lightly.”

The moment was still difficult for Leonhard because it came at Chryst’s expense. Chryst was on the staff during Leonhard’s college playing career. Leonhard noted he had no coaching experience when Chryst put him on Wisconsin’s staff.

Leonhard’s defenses annually have ranked among the nation’s best, though the Badgers have taken a step back this season after replacing eight of their top 10 tacklers. Wisconsin allowed the fewest yards per game and yards per play of any Football Bowl Subdivision team last year.

“I’m confident nobody can do it better at this moment in time than Jim,” McIntosh said.

Leonhard’s immediate task is to boost the spirits of players stunned by their coach’s abrupt exit as they get ready to visit Northwestern (1-4, 1-1).

Wisconsin players conveyed their support of Chryst via social media.

Outside linebacker Nick Herbig tweeted, “Still at a loss 4 words, but one thing I do know is we playing this season for you Coach!! Love you beyond measure.” Running back Braelon Allen tweeted, “Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a part of this team.”

“(For) a majority of these players, a huge determining factor in coming to Wisconsin was coach Chryst,” Leonhard said. “(They’re) very shaken with the news.”

The last seven regular-season games now essentially serve as an audition as Leonhard tries to show he should have the job for keeps.

“I feel like I can take this opportunity and help this place grow,” Leonhard said. “That’s why I came back a number of years ago. It’s why I haven’t left.”

The Badgers believe they can still make something of this year.

They want to avoid their first losing season since a 5-7 finish in 2001. The wide-open nature of the Big Ten West, where every team has at least one conference loss, means they still have a chance of competing for the division title.

First they must get back to playing the way they usually do. Wisconsin hasn’t looked like itself so far, piling up penalties and missing consistent production from the offensive line that the Badgers typically get. Illinois essentially beat Wisconsin at its own game, outrushing the Badgers 137-2 and collecting five sacks.

Leonhard said he wanted the Badgers to turn things around in part to show their appreciation for Chryst.

“His family and this program mean everything to him,” Leonhard said. “I think it’s our duty, my duty as a coach to get our staff and players to rally behind him and really fulfill everything that he had envisioned for this team, which we still think is out there.”