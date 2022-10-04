Cedric Tillman had surgery to speed recovery for No. 8 Tennessee

Oct 4, 2022
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Tennessee at Pitt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Monday that Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman had surgery to speed up recovery from an injury.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound graduate hurt his left ankle in Tennessee’s rout of Akron and did not play in the Vols’ win over Florida on Sept. 24. The eighth-ranked Vols (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) visit No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-10) on Saturday.

“We’ll see where he’s at,” Heupel said of Tillman. “He was limited, but moving around a little bit today. We’ll continue to see how it unfolds this week and see where we’re at.”

Heupel also said starting cornerback Warren Burrell will miss the rest of the season after having surgery for an upper-body injury. Burrell missed the last two games after starting 22 of 31 games played.

Tillman has been Hendon Hooker‘s favorite target, combining for at least one TD in eight games for 11 touchdowns. Their combined 10 TDs tied for fourth among quarterback-receiver combinations in school history for a single season, three off the record of 13 set by Peyton Manning to Marcus Nash in 1997.

The receiver’s last touchdown gave Tennessee an overtime win over then-No. 17 Pittsburgh on Sept. 10. Tillman had 1,081 yards receiving last season to become the Vols’ first receiver to reach at least 1,000 yards in a season since Justin Hunter in 2012.

Tennessee hosts top-ranked Alabama on Oct. 15. Heupel said Tillman will have to show he can function and play at the level both Tennessee and the receiver want.

Texas and Oklahoma enter rivalry week with QB questions

Oct 4, 2022
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 West Virginia at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – Two rivals, two quarterback injury conundrums.

Texas and Oklahoma are preparing for this weekend’s annual matchup in Dallas with big questions at the most important position on the field.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian at least has the luxury of two solid options. His decision on who starts revolves around Quinn Ewers, a big-armed freshman who is getting healthier by the day after missing three games with a clavicle injury, and Hudson Card, an experienced backup who is steadily improving each week.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, meanwhile, has to prepare his offense for the possibility that starter Dillon Gabriel won’t play after taking a hard blow to the head that knocked him out of last week’s blowout loss to TCU.

Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) acknowledged after the game that Gabriel was in the team’s concussion protocol, but the Sooners offered no updates Monday on his condition. Pitt transfer Davis Beville came on for Gabriel after the injury and could get the start.

Texas (3-2, 1-1) fans are eager to see Ewers return to the field. His slingshot right arm and long, golden mullet hairstyle has been little more than a Texas tease so far. The five-star high school recruit from the Dallas area transferred from Ohio State and won the job over Card, who started the first two games in 2021.

Ewers won his debut over Louisiana-Monroe and was flinging the ball all over the field in the first quarter in the second game against No. 1 Alabama. But Ewers was injured late in the first quarter when a tackler drove him hard into the turf.

Sarkisian has refused to offer much in the way of updates on Ewers, but the freshman dressed for last week’s 38-20 win over West Virginia. With Ewers watching and available to play, Card had a career night with 303 yards passing and three touchdowns.

And while most expect Ewers to return to the field in the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma. Sarkisian still wouldn’t say that Monday.

“My philosophy is pretty simple: Play the guy that I think gives us the best chance to be successful, whether he’s the starter, the backup, the hot hand or not,” Sarkisian said.

The Texas-Oklahoma rivalry in the Cotton Bowl, with its 50-50 split of Longhorns and Sooners fans and wild momentum swings, can be hard on young quarterbacks, or even any player who hasn’t experienced it. The bus ride through the massive crowds at the Texas state fair, and the run through the stadium tunnel into the pandemonium inside the walls, can shake the knees of first-timers.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson thinks Ewers can handle it. Ewers didn’t seem overwhelmed by the atmosphere of a record crowd of 105,213 when Texas played Alabama, which escaped Austin with a 20-19 win on a field goal in the final minute.

“That’s a huge atmosphere (in Dallas) to be a part of, but he played in the Alabama game.,” Robinson said. “That was a huge atmosphere. I would think this game wouldn’t be a whole lot different for him.”

Beville had attempted just two passes in a Sooners uniform before Gabriel got hurt. He was 7 of 16 passing for 50 yards in the 55-24 loss to TCU.

Texas at least has two quarterbacks who grew up in the state and are familiar with the passions that surround the game. Beville may not know what’s coming in Dallas.

“Ultimately, it’s gonna fall on myself to make sure whoever’s out there is put in positions of success,” Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Monday. “Create layups for guys and…shoot, again, create a situation where we know what the outcome is going to be before we call the play.”

Harsin: Auburn’s Leota, Calzada to undergo surgery

Oct 3, 2022
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl - Houston v Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn edge rusher Eku Leota could miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury, coach Bryan Harsin said Monday.

Leota will have surgery on Tuesday for the injury sustained early in last weekend’s loss to LSU, Harsin said.

The Tigers are set to visit No. 2 Georgia on Saturday in their first road game of the season.

Harsin also confirmed previous reports that transfer quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The former Texas A&M starter hasn’t played this season.

A 6-foot-4, 257-pound graduate transfer, Leota has 17 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. He had seven sacks last season after transferring from Northwestern.

Auburn has switched to a 4-2-5 defense on the depth chart, with Derick Hall as the only starting edge rusher.

“Eku is a big loss,” Harsin said. “He’s an emotional leader. He’s one of the smartest football players we have.”