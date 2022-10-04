Louisville’s Cunningham undergoing concussion protocol

Associated PressOct 4, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville coach Scott Satterfield says quarterback Malik Cunningham’s status is being evaluated daily for concussion-like symptoms after he was injured Saturday’s loss at Boston College.

The fifth-year senior ran for three touchdowns and threw for another before finishing the game, a 34-33 defeat, on the sideline. He was removed for one play in the third quarter after taking a hit to the head from BC defensive back Jaylen Blackwell, who was penalized for targeting. Cunningham played two more series before being replaced by Brock Domann.

Satterfield said Tuesday that Cunningham told team doctors that he “felt a little different” after taking another hit later and was pulled from the game.

“His status now is day to day and it’ll be determined by our doctors what they allow him to do,” Satterfield said during his weekly news conference, which came ahead of Saturday’s ACC game at Virginia. “If he’s able to go, then obviously he’ll go. But if they say he’s not ready, then he won’t go.”

Cunningham was injured two days after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, laying on the turf with his hands and fingers frozen upward after being slammed backward to the turf in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa had experienced concussion-like symptoms after a hit four days earlier against the Buffalo Bills but was cleared to return, raising questions about the NFL’s handling of such injuries.

Satterfield said Cunningham told him he felt fine after sitting out following the first hit. Team doctors told him that a second hard tackle left his quarterback dizzy and that he probably sustained concussion-like symptoms.

The coach indicated that he would heed medical advice on Cunningham’s availability.

“Our doctors do a fabulous job,” Satterfield said. “Anytime there’s any kind of injury, the doctors are going to give the go-ahead to play or not play. It’s not any coach’s or any training staff (decision) when it comes to that, those type of injuries.”

Cunningham recently became the sixth quarterback in NCAA history to exceed 9,000 yards passing and 3,000 rushing in a career.

WVU RB Donaldson in concussion protocol, out for Baylor game

Associated PressOct 4, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson is in concussion protocol and will miss next week’s home game with Baylor after he was injured in a loss to Texas, coach Neal Brown said Tuesday.

Donaldson remained on the ground after he was tackled on a short gain in the third quarter of Saturday’s 38-20 loss to the Longhorns. His helmet and shoulder pads were removed and he was carted off the field on a stretcher. After the game he was cleared to travel home with the team.

“He’s recovering,” Brown said. “There is a strict return-to-play (policy) that we have to follow here and I’m zero involved in it. All I do is ask the question. They don’t even start the return-to-play until they’re symptom free.”

Donaldson, a 240-pound freshman, leads the Mountaineers with 389 rushing yards and six touchdowns, with an average of 6.9 yards per carry.

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12 Conference) is idle this week and hosts Baylor (3-2, 1-1) next Thursday, Oct. 13.

Taulia Tagovailoa says he visited brother, Tua, over weekend

Associated PressOct 4, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was able to visit his brother, Tua, last weekend after the Terrapins’ game against Michigan State, he said Tuesday in his first comments to reporters since Tua left the Miami Dolphins’ game against Cincinnati last Thursday with a frightening head injury.

Taulia played in Maryland’s win over Michigan State on Saturday but was not made available to the media afterward. He said Tuesday he was able to go to Florida and spend some time with his brother, who suffered a concussion four days after taking a hit in another game but was cleared to return.

“He’s doing good, everything’s fine,” he said. “My biggest thing was just seeing him and spending as much time as I can with him. I came back Sunday night.”

Tagovailoa said he appreciates the support for his brother.

“My brother’s my heart. He’s someone I look up to, someone I talk to every day,” he said. “It was just a hard scene for me to see that.”

Tagovailoa said he was in constant contact with his mother about his brother’s situation, and he was finally able to talk to Tua on Friday night.

“I really just wanted to go there and just spend time with my family, hug them and stuff like that,” Taulia Tagovailoa said. “But he told me he’s a big fan of us, and he’d rather watch me play on Saturday. … After that phone call, I was happy and getting back to my normal routine.”

Tagovailoa indicated that his brother’s injury didn’t make him too nervous about his own health when he took the field again.

“I guess when that happens to someone like my brother, or when anything happens to one of my family members, I don’t really think of how it will be able to affect me,” he said. “I just think of: `Is he OK? How’s he doing?”‘

Although it was a short visit to Florida, he said he and Tua made the most of their chance to be together.

“I just wanted to make sure he’s healthy and stuff, which he is,” Taulia Tagovailoa said.