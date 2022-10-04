Texas and Oklahoma enter rivalry week with QB questions

Associated PressOct 4, 2022, 12:02 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 West Virginia at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – Two rivals, two quarterback injury conundrums.

Texas and Oklahoma are preparing for this weekend’s annual matchup in Dallas with big questions at the most important position on the field.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian at least has the luxury of two solid options. His decision on who starts revolves around Quinn Ewers, a big-armed freshman who is getting healthier by the day after missing three games with a clavicle injury, and Hudson Card, an experienced backup who is steadily improving each week.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, meanwhile, has to prepare his offense for the possibility that starter Dillon Gabriel won’t play after taking a hard blow to the head that knocked him out of last week’s blowout loss to TCU.

Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) acknowledged after the game that Gabriel was in the team’s concussion protocol, but the Sooners offered no updates Monday on his condition. Pitt transfer Davis Beville came on for Gabriel after the injury and could get the start.

Texas (3-2, 1-1) fans are eager to see Ewers return to the field. His slingshot right arm and long, golden mullet hairstyle has been little more than a Texas tease so far. The five-star high school recruit from the Dallas area transferred from Ohio State and won the job over Card, who started the first two games in 2021.

Ewers won his debut over Louisiana-Monroe and was flinging the ball all over the field in the first quarter in the second game against No. 1 Alabama. But Ewers was injured late in the first quarter when a tackler drove him hard into the turf.

Sarkisian has refused to offer much in the way of updates on Ewers, but the freshman dressed for last week’s 38-20 win over West Virginia. With Ewers watching and available to play, Card had a career night with 303 yards passing and three touchdowns.

And while most expect Ewers to return to the field in the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma. Sarkisian still wouldn’t say that Monday.

“My philosophy is pretty simple: Play the guy that I think gives us the best chance to be successful, whether he’s the starter, the backup, the hot hand or not,” Sarkisian said.

The Texas-Oklahoma rivalry in the Cotton Bowl, with its 50-50 split of Longhorns and Sooners fans and wild momentum swings, can be hard on young quarterbacks, or even any player who hasn’t experienced it. The bus ride through the massive crowds at the Texas state fair, and the run through the stadium tunnel into the pandemonium inside the walls, can shake the knees of first-timers.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson thinks Ewers can handle it. Ewers didn’t seem overwhelmed by the atmosphere of a record crowd of 105,213 when Texas played Alabama, which escaped Austin with a 20-19 win on a field goal in the final minute.

“That’s a huge atmosphere (in Dallas) to be a part of, but he played in the Alabama game.,” Robinson said. “That was a huge atmosphere. I would think this game wouldn’t be a whole lot different for him.”

Beville had attempted just two passes in a Sooners uniform before Gabriel got hurt. He was 7 of 16 passing for 50 yards in the 55-24 loss to TCU.

Texas at least has two quarterbacks who grew up in the state and are familiar with the passions that surround the game. Beville may not know what’s coming in Dallas.

“Ultimately, it’s gonna fall on myself to make sure whoever’s out there is put in positions of success,” Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Monday. “Create layups for guys and…shoot, again, create a situation where we know what the outcome is going to be before we call the play.”

Harsin: Auburn’s Leota, Calzada to undergo surgery

Associated PressOct 3, 2022, 11:59 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl - Houston v Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn edge rusher Eku Leota could miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury, coach Bryan Harsin said Monday.

Leota will have surgery on Tuesday for the injury sustained early in last weekend’s loss to LSU, Harsin said.

The Tigers are set to visit No. 2 Georgia on Saturday in their first road game of the season.

Harsin also confirmed previous reports that transfer quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The former Texas A&M starter hasn’t played this season.

A 6-foot-4, 257-pound graduate transfer, Leota has 17 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. He had seven sacks last season after transferring from Northwestern.

Auburn has switched to a 4-2-5 defense on the depth chart, with Derick Hall as the only starting edge rusher.

“Eku is a big loss,” Harsin said. “He’s an emotional leader. He’s one of the smartest football players we have.”

LSU QB Daniels on track to play against No. 8 Tennessee

Associated PressOct 3, 2022, 11:57 PM EDT
Mississippi State v LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be back this week against No. 8 Tennessee as he recovers from a knee injury that forced him out of last Saturday’s victory at Auburn, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Monday.

Kelly added that transfer defensive back Sevyn Banks, who’d been immobilized and taken from Saturday’s game in an ambulance after a head-first tackle during the opening kickoff, was diagnosed with a bruised spine and could return to action in around five to six weeks.

Meanwhile, the LSU offensive line could get a boost from the return of guard and backup center Garrett Dellinger, who appears ready to return this week from a broken left hand, Kelly said.

“Daniels is fine,” Kelly said, describing the QB’s injury as a bursa sac issue. “It’s not structural at all. But it’s painful.

“So he was in pain,” Kelly continued. “He just felt like he was hurting the team being out there, but he felt good yesterday. The exam was clean.”

Kelly said Daniels underwent an MRI “just to make sure,” adding, “he’s now in a pretty good position where he feels like he’s 100%.”

Daniels played during most of Saturday night’s 21-17 victory, in which LSU overcame a 17-0 first-half deficit.

Daniels, an adept scrambler, rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown but struggled in the passing game, completing just eight of 20 attempts for 80 yards. Daniels was relieved by Garrett Nussmeier, who attempted five passes, completing just two for five yards.

Kelly noted that while he was happy with a victory at Auburn that included a defensive TD on a fumble return, he was far from satisfied with the state of the Tigers’ passing game.

The offensive staff is now reviewing everything from the plays they’re calling to receivers’ route running and even the strengths and weaknesses of the various players involved in the passing game.

“We’re looking at it in all those areas because this is not going to work,” Kelly said. “We can’t throw for 85 yards with the talent that we have and expect to beat the top 10 teams in the country.”

On Sunday, LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) entered The AP Poll for the first time this season at No. 25, just five games into Kelly’s first season on the bayou since leaving Notre Dame.

Banks, a transfer from Ohio State, had missed the first three games of the season while recovering from a knee injury before finally returning on Sept. 24 against New Mexico. That remains the only full game he’s played.

The good news, Kelly said, was that there were “no structural issues” with Banks’ spine.

“So, really fortunate and really appreciate all the help that we got from our own medical team and certainly Auburn’s as well in what was a very scary situation,” Kelly said.

Kelly added that Banks’ return-to-play protocol will be similar to that of safety Major Burns, who had a neck injury during a victory over Mississippi State on Sept. 17.

Kelly said Burns is expected to start running with the team this week and return to non-contact drills by next week.