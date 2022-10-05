Clemson DBs Greene, Davis II sued by accident victim

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson defensive backs Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II are being sued by a U.S. postal worker whose car Davis collided with last year.

The suit was filed Wednesday in Pickens County Common Pleas Court, a form of civil court.

The suit alleges that Greene and Davis were racing their cars and driving recklessly when Davis’ vehicle hit a mail delivery truck driven by Karen Alvarez in July 2021.

Davis was arrested by the Clemson Police Department and charged with reckless driving after the accident. That charge is a misdemeanor in South Carolina, punishable by a maximum of 30 days in jail, a fine of $200 and six points against your driver’s license.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said at the time that Davis’ punishment from the team would be handled internally.

Swinney, speaking after practice Wednesday, said he was aware the civil suit was coming and it did not change the status on the team for Davis or Greene. Both were punished for their actions by the team, but there are consequences for their actions and they’ll have to continue dealing with what they did going forward.

“It’s a very sad situation. Somebody almost lost their life,” Swinney said of the accident. “They’re really fortunate (Alvarez) survived. She’s got a lot of challenges. Again, I don’t think anybody’s surprised that now will play out on the civil side.”

Alvarez said in the complaint that information from Davis’ airbag control module showed he was traveling 115 mph in a 55 mph zone when he first hit the breaks 2.8 seconds before hitting the mail truck.

Alvarez’s vehicle turned on its right side, slid over the median and across the northbound lanes of the roadway, according to the suit.

The suit says both Greene and Davis were seen on the road in close proximity with each other, moving at high rate of speed and switching lanes as if they were racing each other.

Alvarez’s suit alleges she sustained injuries including fractures of her “skull, spine, pelvis, rib and clavicle, from which she continues to suffer, and upon information and belief, will continue to suffer in the future.”

The suit asks for an unspecified amount for damages. Davis and Greene have 30 days to respond to the complaint.

Davis has started three of five games this season, with 10 tackles and two pass breakups. Greene has started one of his three games this season with seven tackles. He’s been out the past two weeks with an undisclosed injury.

The fifth-ranked Tigers (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) play at Boston College (2-3, 1-2) on Saturday night.

Oklahoma-Texas matchup likely to be high-scoring again

NORMAN, Okla. – Recent meetings between Texas and Oklahoma have been shootouts.

Both teams have scored at least 40 points in four of the past six regular-season meetings, with Oklahoma breaking 50 in victories the past two years.

There are plenty of reasons to believe the high-scoring trend will continue. Both teams have had issues at times on defense heading into Saturday’s matchup in Dallas.

Oklahoma’s defense started the season strong under new coach Brent Venables, allowing just 10 points per game in three wins, but the past two weeks have been rough. The Sooners gave up 509 yards in a 41-34 home loss to Kansas State, then surrendered 668 yards in a 55-24 loss at TCU.

“We’ve got to play with better discipline,” Venables said. “That’s where it all starts. If we don’t do that, we’ll have the same kind of inconsistent results. The first three weeks, I thought we played with really good discipline. The last two weeks, not as much.”

Venables was renowned for his defenses as the coordinator at Clemson, though the coordinator duties at Oklahoma are being handled by Ted Roof and Todd Bates, both in their first year with the Sooners.

Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) gave up 361 yards rushing to TCU. And now the Sooners face Bijan Robinson, one of the nation’s top running backs. Robinson averages 103 yards rushing per game and ran for 137 yards and a touchdown last year against Oklahoma.

Robinson is looking forward to Saturday’s matchup. Texas (3-2, 1-1) is averaging 154 yards rushing per game.

“TCU did a really good job,” Robinson said. “All the running backs and coach Sark (Texas coach Steve Sarkisian), we’re trying to find a way to really be effective on the run game and be hard to stop. I’m excited to see what the game plan will be about that.”

The Sooners also must deal with receiver Xavier Worthy, who torched the Sooners with nine catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns last year as a freshman.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could return from injury for the big rivalry game. The strong-armed freshman was off to a good start against Alabama before suffering an injured clavicle, and he has not played since. Sarkisian has not said whether Ewers or Hudson Card will start on Saturday.

Venables said keeping his players thinking positive and blocking outside opinions will be points of emphasis this week.

“It’s continuing to show belief in people,” he said. “It’s getting the best out of them. It’s still correcting and holding them accountable. Being tough and demanding, but continuing to give them hope.”

The Texas defense has improved over last year’s porous bunch and has played well in spurts but struggled in others.

Against Alabama, the Longhorns controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game, and all but shut down Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, only to surrender the lead twice in the fourth quarter as the Crimson Tide rallied late to win.

Against Texas Tech, the Longhorns held a two-touchdown lead in the second half before losing 37-34 in overtime. Texas allowed the Red Raiders to convert six fourth downs and wore down as the Longhorns allowed 479 yards and struggled to get off the field.

But the Sooners have problems on offense. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is in concussion protocol, and the Sooners are looking at their options. Davis Beville stepped in last week against TCU and struggled, connecting on just 7 of 16 passes for 50 yards. General Booty and Nick Evers are next on the list.

The Longhorns have forced just two turnovers in five games – numbers they could increase against a backup quarterback.

“We’re so close,” Sarkisian said. “I love the effort by the guys. We are punching and ripping at the ball. It’s not about effort. Sooner or later, that dam will break.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, No. 18 UCLA hurdling over expectations

LOS ANGELES — Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been answering questions about his play and UCLA’s turnaround in the same fashion as he deals with opposing defenders.

By hurdling over them.

The fifth-year senior quarterback and the Bruins both made huge statements about respect with a 40-32 victory over No. 15 Washington. While the win vaulted UCLA into the rankings at number 18, more hurdles remain. The next one comes when No. 11 Utah comes to the Rose Bowl in the biggest game on this week’s Pac-12 schedule.

UCLA is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12 for the first time since 2013 and has an eight-game winning streak dating to last season. While the Bruins are rolling, Thompson-Robinson also realizes that respect and success can be fleeting, especially in early October.

“Right now we’re 5-0, but that doesn’t get you a championship ring,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I think at the end of the day respect comes with you earning a ring and hardware at the end of the season. That’s what really determines how hard you work at the end of the year. It’s how you finish all the way throughout.”

Thompson-Robinson surprised many by returning for a fifth season in Westwood. Coach Chip Kelly even suggested last year it was time for Thompson-Robinson to turn his attention toward the NFL draft because of what he accomplished.

“He’s a byproduct of his experience. Whether he’s a freshman or a fifth-year kid there’s always learning opportunities for him. And he takes advantage of that,” Kelly said.

For Thompson-Robinson, though, there was still more developing to do, both on the field and as a leader. There was also making sure the team continued its progress under Kelly after a rough start to his tenure.

UCLA went 10-21 over its first three years under Kelly, but is 13-4 since the start of last season. During the Bruins’ eight-game winning streak, they have scored at least 40 points six times and had an average winning margin of 23 points.

Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,981 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions over the past eight games He has also run 64 times for 463 yards and six touchdowns.

Thompson-Robinson is fourth in the nation in completion percentage (74.3%) and 12th in passing efficiency (171.4). It will be Thompson-Robinson’s 41st start at UCLA, just four away from surpassing Cade McNown for the most by a Bruins quarterback.

Thompson-Robinson also needs four touchdown passes to break Brett Hundley‘s career mark of 75 and 1,957 passing yards to vault over McNown’s 10,708 yards.

“He’s playing his best football right now, from my vantage point. Not that he wasn’t good before, but he’s really taken his game to another level,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Seems to be very poised. Makes plays, takes care of the ball, and he’s a dual-threat, which is the biggest issue for us is his ability to run as well as throw the football.”

Against Washington, Thompson-Robinson had his finest all-around game at UCLA. He accounted for four touchdowns, including three passing, and threw for 315 yards. But it was a pair of runs that generated the most highlights. He hurdled over Huskies safety Kamren Fabiculanan during a 10-yard scramble in the second quarter. On the opening drive of the second half, he sidestepped defenders Bralen Trice and Jayvion Green, causing them to fall on one another in a heap, on a 2-yard TD run that energized the crowd and teammates.

“I think I’m very aware of what I bring to the table, I’m just trying to help the team win,” Thompson-Robinson said.

Kelly would love to see Thompson-Robinson do the sidestep a couple more times, but he is hoping his quarterback tries to avoid hurdling opponents. Kelly also knows one of the worst things a coach can do is take away a player’s instinct for making plays.

“He has to know his best ability is availability, and we need to keep him on the field, so he’s gotta be conscious of that. You do see him sliding a little bit more and taking less unnecessary hits,” Kelly said. “He’s an elusive runner. On the TD run, he could have lowered his shoulder and tried to get across the goal line, but we always like it better when he’s not taking a hit.”

Besides being quicker getting the ball out of the pocket, Thompson-Robinson has trusted his legs more and scrambled when opportunities were there.

Much like the Washington game was a chance for Thompson-Robinson to avenge a loss from four years ago, he has had Utah (4-1, 2-0) circled on his calendar since the schedule was announced. The Bruins have lost the last five to the defending Pac-12 champs by an average of 27 points.

Thompson-Robinson did not play in last year’s game due to an ankle injury but still has memories of the 2019 game, when he was sacked five times and threw two interceptions in a 49-3 loss.

“I still have a bad taste in my mouth from that game,” he said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us. We are giving them all the respect they deserve because they’ve earned it.”