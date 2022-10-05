Lance Leipold happy at No. 19 Kansas despite links to Wisconsin

Oct 5, 2022
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The long-suffering football fans at Kansas mostly thought it flattering when Nebraska fired Scott Frost and rumors began that the Huskers would be interested in hiring the Jayhawks’ Lance Leipold as their next coach.

When Wisconsin fired its coach this week? The feeling wasn’t so much flattery as fear.

Leipold was born in the small town of Jefferson, about a 40-minute drive from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, and he’s about as Wisconsin as summer sausage and cheese. Leipold played college football at Wisconsin-Whitewater, the Division III school where he later got his coaching start and won six national championships as a head coach. He also three seasons working for Barry Alvarez in the early 1990s as a graduate assistant with the Badgers.

So while the ties between Leipold and Nebraska were tenuous at best – he coached at tiny NAIA school Doane and the since-disbanded program at Nebraska-Omaha – the links Leipold has to Wisconsin run deep.

“We’re happy here. We have no plans on going anywhere,” Leipold said, when asked by The Associated Press about the interest he’s generated with the first 5-0 start at Kansas since 2009 – the one that has the Jayhawks ranked No. 19 as they head into this weekend’s game of unbeatens against No. 17 TCU.

“Anything else is rumors,” Leipold continued. “Some of these things are happening while we’re in the film room – I didn’t even know some of the stuff Sunday until later in the evening, when I’m getting all these text messages. I had no idea.”

He’s referring to Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst, who was born in Madison and played quarterback for the Badgers before getting into coaching at Division III Wisconsin-Platteville and elsewhere before returning to Madison to take on the head coaching job in 2015.

Chryst won at least 10 games in four of his first five seasons. He led the Badgers to a bowl game every year, including last season, when they went 9-4, finished second in the Big Ten West and won the Las Vegas Bowl. And twice he led Wisconsin to top-10 finishes in the final AP poll, one fewer than Alvarez accomplished in 16 seasons.

None of it mattered after the Badgers got off to a 2-3 start this season. Chryst was fired and replaced by defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former Wisconsin star who will serve the rest of the season as interim coach.

“Paul Chryst is a close friend. I’ve known Paul since his late father tried to recruit me to Wisconsin-Platteville. That’s a good family, a good man,” Leipold said. “That’s a guy who averaged nine wins a year and got let go. But you know, that’s a part of what we signed up for these days. It’s a changing world in a lot of different ways and that’s unfortunate.

“And I’m not questioning anyone’s decision because there’s a lot of factors that go into these (firings) that nobody really knows,” Leipold added, “but that’s me speaking as a person and as a fan, not as a coach.”

Kansas will do everything it can to keep Leipold, whom it plucked from Buffalo on the heels of the failed Les Miles experiment in Lawrence. Leipold was rewarded with a one-year extension in May despite having won just two games last season.

As part of that extension, the average annual value of the 58-year-old’s contract was bumped to $2.6 million. He’s still the lowest-paid Big 12 coach by a wide margin: Iowa State’s Matt Campbell is due $4 million this year, and Oklahoma State made Mike Gundy the conference’s highest-paid coach at $7.5 million.

But Kansas is seizing on the momentum of a program more accustomed to 10-loss seasons than ones in which it wins five games.  “College GameDay” is coming to Lawrence for the first time, when the school aims for a third consecutive sellout.

Season ticket sales are rising faster than at any point in recent memory. The school also is pushing ambitious plans to replace Memorial Stadium, which dates to the 1920s, as well as building a hotel, conference center and other amenities that would create a new “front door” to the entire campus.

“What does this all mean? It means a lot for this program as far as where we’re at and how we’re viewed now,” Leipold said of all the attention this week. “It means a lot to this athletic department and this university and this campus.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, No. 18 UCLA hurdling over expectations

Oct 5, 2022
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
LOS ANGELES — Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been answering questions about his play and UCLA’s turnaround in the same fashion as he deals with opposing defenders.

By hurdling over them.

The fifth-year senior quarterback and the Bruins both made huge statements about respect with a 40-32 victory over No. 15 Washington. While the win vaulted UCLA into the rankings at number 18, more hurdles remain. The next one comes when No. 11 Utah comes to the Rose Bowl in the biggest game on this week’s Pac-12 schedule.

UCLA is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12 for the first time since 2013 and has an eight-game winning streak dating to last season. While the Bruins are rolling, Thompson-Robinson also realizes that respect and success can be fleeting, especially in early October.

“Right now we’re 5-0, but that doesn’t get you a championship ring,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I think at the end of the day respect comes with you earning a ring and hardware at the end of the season. That’s what really determines how hard you work at the end of the year. It’s how you finish all the way throughout.”

Thompson-Robinson surprised many by returning for a fifth season in Westwood. Coach Chip Kelly even suggested last year it was time for Thompson-Robinson to turn his attention toward the NFL draft because of what he accomplished.

“He’s a byproduct of his experience. Whether he’s a freshman or a fifth-year kid there’s always learning opportunities for him. And he takes advantage of that,” Kelly said.

For Thompson-Robinson, though, there was still more developing to do, both on the field and as a leader. There was also making sure the team continued its progress under Kelly after a rough start to his tenure.

UCLA went 10-21 over its first three years under Kelly, but is 13-4 since the start of last season. During the Bruins’ eight-game winning streak, they have scored at least 40 points six times and had an average winning margin of 23 points.

Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,981 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions over the past eight games He has also run 64 times for 463 yards and six touchdowns.

Thompson-Robinson is fourth in the nation in completion percentage (74.3%) and 12th in passing efficiency (171.4). It will be Thompson-Robinson’s 41st start at UCLA, just four away from surpassing Cade McNown for the most by a Bruins quarterback.

Thompson-Robinson also needs four touchdown passes to break Brett Hundley‘s career mark of 75 and 1,957 passing yards to vault over McNown’s 10,708 yards.

“He’s playing his best football right now, from my vantage point. Not that he wasn’t good before, but he’s really taken his game to another level,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Seems to be very poised. Makes plays, takes care of the ball, and he’s a dual-threat, which is the biggest issue for us is his ability to run as well as throw the football.”

Against Washington, Thompson-Robinson had his finest all-around game at UCLA. He accounted for four touchdowns, including three passing, and threw for 315 yards. But it was a pair of runs that generated the most highlights. He hurdled over Huskies safety Kamren Fabiculanan during a 10-yard scramble in the second quarter. On the opening drive of the second half, he sidestepped defenders Bralen Trice and Jayvion Green, causing them to fall on one another in a heap, on a 2-yard TD run that energized the crowd and teammates.

“I think I’m very aware of what I bring to the table, I’m just trying to help the team win,” Thompson-Robinson said.

Kelly would love to see Thompson-Robinson do the sidestep a couple more times, but he is hoping his quarterback tries to avoid hurdling opponents. Kelly also knows one of the worst things a coach can do is take away a player’s instinct for making plays.

“He has to know his best ability is availability, and we need to keep him on the field, so he’s gotta be conscious of that. You do see him sliding a little bit more and taking less unnecessary hits,” Kelly said. “He’s an elusive runner. On the TD run, he could have lowered his shoulder and tried to get across the goal line, but we always like it better when he’s not taking a hit.”

Besides being quicker getting the ball out of the pocket, Thompson-Robinson has trusted his legs more and scrambled when opportunities were there.

Much like the Washington game was a chance for Thompson-Robinson to avenge a loss from four years ago, he has had Utah (4-1, 2-0) circled on his calendar since the schedule was announced. The Bruins have lost the last five to the defending Pac-12 champs by an average of 27 points.

Thompson-Robinson did not play in last year’s game due to an ankle injury but still has memories of the 2019 game, when he was sacked five times and threw two interceptions in a 49-3 loss.

“I still have a bad taste in my mouth from that game,” he said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us. We are giving them all the respect they deserve because they’ve earned it.”

WVU RB Donaldson in concussion protocol, out for Baylor game

Oct 4, 2022
west virginia football
Lee Coleman/Getty Images
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson is in concussion protocol and will miss next week’s home game with Baylor after he was injured in a loss to Texas, coach Neal Brown said Tuesday.

Donaldson remained on the ground after he was tackled on a short gain in the third quarter of Saturday’s 38-20 loss to the Longhorns. His helmet and shoulder pads were removed and he was carted off the field on a stretcher. After the game he was cleared to travel home with the team.

“He’s recovering,” Brown said. “There is a strict return-to-play (policy) that we have to follow here and I’m zero involved in it. All I do is ask the question. They don’t even start the return-to-play until they’re symptom free.”

Donaldson, a 240-pound freshman, leads the Mountaineers with 389 rushing yards and six touchdowns, with an average of 6.9 yards per carry.

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12 Conference) is idle this week and hosts Baylor (3-2, 1-1) next Thursday, Oct. 13.