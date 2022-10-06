Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hits rough patch in 1st year

Associated PressOct 6, 2022, 11:28 PM EDT
NORMAN, Okla. — The party is over for Brent Venables.

Oklahoma’s new football coach was welcomed at the Norman airport like a conquering hero when he arrived to replace USC-bound Lincoln Riley in December.

Venables seemed to be the perfect person to steady the program to fans who had been watching him ever since he left his job as an Oklahoma assistant after the 2011 season to become defensive coordinator at Clemson. Some had second thoughts when Venables vehemently approved of popular receivers coach Cale Gundy’s resignation in August after Gundy said a “racially charged” word at a film session.

All seemed forgiven when Oklahoma got off to a 3-0 start that culminated with a 49-14 blowout of Nebraska, but things fell apart the next two weeks. The Sooners lost at home to Kansas State, then were demolished 55-24 at TCU. Oklahoma has fallen out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since October 2020, ending a run of 31 straight rankings.

Now, the Sooners face their biggest rival, Texas, in Dallas on Saturday. Venables said the Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) need to stay focused to get out of their slump and win their fifth straight in the series with the Longhorns (3-2, 1-1).

“I know the emotion, the intensity and what this game has meant to so many people,” he said. “But we shouldn’t prepare for this game any different than we do any other game. And if we are, and I allow that, then I’m not doing a good job leading. We shouldn’t do extra this week or be more committed this week. We should be habitual in how we get ready to play.”

A loss would be the third straight for the Sooners, something that hasn’t happened since 1998. But Venables has been through rough patches before. Just last year, Clemson started the season 4-3 before reeling off six straight wins.

“That team made a decision to get better and not allow themselves to be influenced by the outside noise, only be influenced by a straining to do everything you can to improve every day,” he said. “One practice, one meeting at a time. That’s literally how you do it. And not allow seeds of doubt or seeds of division to come into the locker room.”

There are plenty of reasons for Oklahoma’s struggles, but they start with the defense. The unit started the season strong, allowing just 10 points per game in three wins. Even after the fast start, Venables warned that coaching becomes more difficult when things go well.

“The hardest thing about success and the thing that’s going to challenge success the most is guys getting bored with doing the mundane and staying in that routine,” he said before the Sooners played Kansas State. “Not only staying in the routine but being intentional and purposeful within that routine.”

The effort was there the next two weeks, but the discipline wasn’t. The Sooners gave up 509 yards against Kansas State, then surrendered 668 yards against TCU.

After answering numerous questions about the team’s recent struggles, Venables clearly was ready to move on.

“Ninety percent of the questions today is about last week’s game, it’s about the rearview mirror, it’s about what happened yesterday,” he said. “And here today, I want the focus to be on what’s ahead, what’s in front of us right now going down to Dallas and the challenge that is, where all of our focus is right now.”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian respects Venables and knows what he can get out of a defense.

“Coach Venables has been doing it a long time,” Sarkisian said. “They’ve got myriad defenses. They can cause a lot of problems up front with their pressure packages. And then they disguise coverages. At the end of the day, we have to prepare for all of that.”

Oklahoma-Texas matchup likely to be high-scoring again

Associated PressOct 5, 2022, 10:40 PM EDT
NORMAN, Okla. – Recent meetings between Texas and Oklahoma have been shootouts.

Both teams have scored at least 40 points in four of the past six regular-season meetings, with Oklahoma breaking 50 in victories the past two years.

There are plenty of reasons to believe the high-scoring trend will continue. Both teams have had issues at times on defense heading into Saturday’s matchup in Dallas.

Oklahoma’s defense started the season strong under new coach Brent Venables, allowing just 10 points per game in three wins, but the past two weeks have been rough. The Sooners gave up 509 yards in a 41-34 home loss to Kansas State, then surrendered 668 yards in a 55-24 loss at TCU.

“We’ve got to play with better discipline,” Venables said. “That’s where it all starts. If we don’t do that, we’ll have the same kind of inconsistent results. The first three weeks, I thought we played with really good discipline. The last two weeks, not as much.”

Venables was renowned for his defenses as the coordinator at Clemson, though the coordinator duties at Oklahoma are being handled by Ted Roof and Todd Bates, both in their first year with the Sooners.

Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) gave up 361 yards rushing to TCU. And now the Sooners face Bijan Robinson, one of the nation’s top running backs. Robinson averages 103 yards rushing per game and ran for 137 yards and a touchdown last year against Oklahoma.

Robinson is looking forward to Saturday’s matchup. Texas (3-2, 1-1) is averaging 154 yards rushing per game.

“TCU did a really good job,” Robinson said. “All the running backs and coach Sark (Texas coach Steve Sarkisian), we’re trying to find a way to really be effective on the run game and be hard to stop. I’m excited to see what the game plan will be about that.”

The Sooners also must deal with receiver Xavier Worthy, who torched the Sooners with nine catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns last year as a freshman.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could return from injury for the big rivalry game. The strong-armed freshman was off to a good start against Alabama before suffering an injured clavicle, and he has not played since. Sarkisian has not said whether Ewers or Hudson Card will start on Saturday.

Venables said keeping his players thinking positive and blocking outside opinions will be points of emphasis this week.

“It’s continuing to show belief in people,” he said. “It’s getting the best out of them. It’s still correcting and holding them accountable. Being tough and demanding, but continuing to give them hope.”

The Texas defense has improved over last year’s porous bunch and has played well in spurts but struggled in others.

Against Alabama, the Longhorns controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game, and all but shut down Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, only to surrender the lead twice in the fourth quarter as the Crimson Tide rallied late to win.

Against Texas Tech, the Longhorns held a two-touchdown lead in the second half before losing 37-34 in overtime. Texas allowed the Red Raiders to convert six fourth downs and wore down as the Longhorns allowed 479 yards and struggled to get off the field.

But the Sooners have problems on offense. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is in concussion protocol, and the Sooners are looking at their options. Davis Beville stepped in last week against TCU and struggled, connecting on just 7 of 16 passes for 50 yards. General Booty and Nick Evers are next on the list.

The Longhorns have forced just two turnovers in five games – numbers they could increase against a backup quarterback.

“We’re so close,” Sarkisian said. “I love the effort by the guys. We are punching and ripping at the ball. It’s not about effort. Sooner or later, that dam will break.”

Clemson DBs Greene, Davis II sued by accident victim

Associated PressOct 5, 2022, 10:36 PM EDT
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson defensive backs Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II are being sued by a U.S. postal worker whose car Davis collided with last year.

The suit was filed Wednesday in Pickens County Common Pleas Court, a form of civil court.

The suit alleges that Greene and Davis were racing their cars and driving recklessly when Davis’ vehicle hit a mail delivery truck driven by Karen Alvarez in July 2021.

Davis was arrested by the Clemson Police Department and charged with reckless driving after the accident. That charge is a misdemeanor in South Carolina, punishable by a maximum of 30 days in jail, a fine of $200 and six points against your driver’s license.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said at the time that Davis’ punishment from the team would be handled internally.

Swinney, speaking after practice Wednesday, said he was aware the civil suit was coming and it did not change the status on the team for Davis or Greene. Both were punished for their actions by the team, but there are consequences for their actions and they’ll have to continue dealing with what they did going forward.

“It’s a very sad situation. Somebody almost lost their life,” Swinney said of the accident. “They’re really fortunate (Alvarez) survived. She’s got a lot of challenges. Again, I don’t think anybody’s surprised that now will play out on the civil side.”

Alvarez said in the complaint that information from Davis’ airbag control module showed he was traveling 115 mph in a 55 mph zone when he first hit the breaks 2.8 seconds before hitting the mail truck.

Alvarez’s vehicle turned on its right side, slid over the median and across the northbound lanes of the roadway, according to the suit.

The suit says both Greene and Davis were seen on the road in close proximity with each other, moving at high rate of speed and switching lanes as if they were racing each other.

Alvarez’s suit alleges she sustained injuries including fractures of her “skull, spine, pelvis, rib and clavicle, from which she continues to suffer, and upon information and belief, will continue to suffer in the future.”

The suit asks for an unspecified amount for damages. Davis and Greene have 30 days to respond to the complaint.

Davis has started three of five games this season, with 10 tackles and two pass breakups. Greene has started one of his three games this season with seven tackles. He’s been out the past two weeks with an undisclosed injury.

The fifth-ranked Tigers (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) play at Boston College (2-3, 1-2) on Saturday night.