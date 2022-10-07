Kansas announces plans for major football renovations

The University of Kansas announced plans Friday for long-awaited renovations to Memorial Stadium, the Anderson Family Football Complex and other facilities along with potential conference, entertainment and retail spaces.

The school has long studied ways to renovate the aging stadium, one of the oldest football venues in major college football, but support has been tepid as the Jayhawks struggled through year after year of losing seasons. The few upgrades that have taken place have been largely cosmetic, leaving the old concrete bowl almost entirely untouched.

But buoyed by a 5-0 start to the season, which has energized fans of the No. 19 Jayhawks, the school decided it was time to make public the behind-the-scenes discussions that have been taking place for the last several months.

“This project is unmatched in its vision to benefit a broad range of KU constituents while signaling a new era for Kansas football,” Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff said. “Once complete, this project will ensure our football program has the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level and provide the best possible game-day experience for student-athletes and fans. Moreover, we are thrilled this project goes beyond football to benefit the entire university and the region.”

The Jayhawks face No. 17 TCU on Saturday in a showdown of unbeatens. It is the third consecutive sellout for the school, and ESPN has brought its popular “College Gameday” program to campus for the first time.

The project comes during a transformative era in college sports, where the appeal of schools amid conference realignment – even at Kansas, the defending men’s basketball national champion – has been dictated almost entirely by football.

Kansas has chosen HNTB as the lead architect for its project. It will begin early next year with renovations to the football complex that are designed to improve the student-athlete experience, along with appealing to potential recruits, and include groundwork for the bigger renovation to the stadium.

The project, which is expected to cost more than $300 million, will be funded primarily through private donations, economic development funds, premium seating sales and future development opportunities on site.

“The intersection near 11th and Mississippi streets is a primary campus entrance for prospective students, alumni and guests,” Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod said. “For these reasons, it’s the ideal location to develop a new gateway with multi-use facilities to better serve these audiences, generate revenue for academic programming, drive economic growth in the region, and reimagine our football facilities.”

The renovations to Memorial Stadium are likely to attract the most attention. The school is promising improved sight lines and seating experiences in the lower bowl, where fans are currently far from the field because of the existence of the since-removed athletics track, along with improved concourses, premium seating and other amenities.

Exact renderings of the stadium will be revealed later, once the school and partner Elevate Sports Ventures conduct fan focus groups and solicit other feedback from influential donors on what they envision in a football facility.

“Now more than ever, college athletics – and certainly sustained success in the sport of football – are critical to the health and vibrancy of our entire university community,” Goff said. “There is tremendous excitement for this project among donors and partners who believe in KU’s mission, and in partnership with KU Endowment, we’ll be reaching out in earnest to our benefactors and supporters to ensure this ambitious vision becomes reality.”

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hits rough patch in 1st year

NORMAN, Okla. — The party is over for Brent Venables.

Oklahoma’s new football coach was welcomed at the Norman airport like a conquering hero when he arrived to replace USC-bound Lincoln Riley in December.

Venables seemed to be the perfect person to steady the program to fans who had been watching him ever since he left his job as an Oklahoma assistant after the 2011 season to become defensive coordinator at Clemson. Some had second thoughts when Venables vehemently approved of popular receivers coach Cale Gundy’s resignation in August after Gundy said a “racially charged” word at a film session.

All seemed forgiven when Oklahoma got off to a 3-0 start that culminated with a 49-14 blowout of Nebraska, but things fell apart the next two weeks. The Sooners lost at home to Kansas State, then were demolished 55-24 at TCU. Oklahoma has fallen out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since October 2020, ending a run of 31 straight rankings.

Now, the Sooners face their biggest rival, Texas, in Dallas on Saturday. Venables said the Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) need to stay focused to get out of their slump and win their fifth straight in the series with the Longhorns (3-2, 1-1).

“I know the emotion, the intensity and what this game has meant to so many people,” he said. “But we shouldn’t prepare for this game any different than we do any other game. And if we are, and I allow that, then I’m not doing a good job leading. We shouldn’t do extra this week or be more committed this week. We should be habitual in how we get ready to play.”

A loss would be the third straight for the Sooners, something that hasn’t happened since 1998. But Venables has been through rough patches before. Just last year, Clemson started the season 4-3 before reeling off six straight wins.

“That team made a decision to get better and not allow themselves to be influenced by the outside noise, only be influenced by a straining to do everything you can to improve every day,” he said. “One practice, one meeting at a time. That’s literally how you do it. And not allow seeds of doubt or seeds of division to come into the locker room.”

There are plenty of reasons for Oklahoma’s struggles, but they start with the defense. The unit started the season strong, allowing just 10 points per game in three wins. Even after the fast start, Venables warned that coaching becomes more difficult when things go well.

“The hardest thing about success and the thing that’s going to challenge success the most is guys getting bored with doing the mundane and staying in that routine,” he said before the Sooners played Kansas State. “Not only staying in the routine but being intentional and purposeful within that routine.”

The effort was there the next two weeks, but the discipline wasn’t. The Sooners gave up 509 yards against Kansas State, then surrendered 668 yards against TCU.

After answering numerous questions about the team’s recent struggles, Venables clearly was ready to move on.

“Ninety percent of the questions today is about last week’s game, it’s about the rearview mirror, it’s about what happened yesterday,” he said. “And here today, I want the focus to be on what’s ahead, what’s in front of us right now going down to Dallas and the challenge that is, where all of our focus is right now.”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian respects Venables and knows what he can get out of a defense.

“Coach Venables has been doing it a long time,” Sarkisian said. “They’ve got myriad defenses. They can cause a lot of problems up front with their pressure packages. And then they disguise coverages. At the end of the day, we have to prepare for all of that.”

Oklahoma-Texas matchup likely to be high-scoring again

NORMAN, Okla. – Recent meetings between Texas and Oklahoma have been shootouts.

Both teams have scored at least 40 points in four of the past six regular-season meetings, with Oklahoma breaking 50 in victories the past two years.

There are plenty of reasons to believe the high-scoring trend will continue. Both teams have had issues at times on defense heading into Saturday’s matchup in Dallas.

Oklahoma’s defense started the season strong under new coach Brent Venables, allowing just 10 points per game in three wins, but the past two weeks have been rough. The Sooners gave up 509 yards in a 41-34 home loss to Kansas State, then surrendered 668 yards in a 55-24 loss at TCU.

“We’ve got to play with better discipline,” Venables said. “That’s where it all starts. If we don’t do that, we’ll have the same kind of inconsistent results. The first three weeks, I thought we played with really good discipline. The last two weeks, not as much.”

Venables was renowned for his defenses as the coordinator at Clemson, though the coordinator duties at Oklahoma are being handled by Ted Roof and Todd Bates, both in their first year with the Sooners.

Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) gave up 361 yards rushing to TCU. And now the Sooners face Bijan Robinson, one of the nation’s top running backs. Robinson averages 103 yards rushing per game and ran for 137 yards and a touchdown last year against Oklahoma.

Robinson is looking forward to Saturday’s matchup. Texas (3-2, 1-1) is averaging 154 yards rushing per game.

“TCU did a really good job,” Robinson said. “All the running backs and coach Sark (Texas coach Steve Sarkisian), we’re trying to find a way to really be effective on the run game and be hard to stop. I’m excited to see what the game plan will be about that.”

The Sooners also must deal with receiver Xavier Worthy, who torched the Sooners with nine catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns last year as a freshman.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could return from injury for the big rivalry game. The strong-armed freshman was off to a good start against Alabama before suffering an injured clavicle, and he has not played since. Sarkisian has not said whether Ewers or Hudson Card will start on Saturday.

Venables said keeping his players thinking positive and blocking outside opinions will be points of emphasis this week.

“It’s continuing to show belief in people,” he said. “It’s getting the best out of them. It’s still correcting and holding them accountable. Being tough and demanding, but continuing to give them hope.”

The Texas defense has improved over last year’s porous bunch and has played well in spurts but struggled in others.

Against Alabama, the Longhorns controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game, and all but shut down Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, only to surrender the lead twice in the fourth quarter as the Crimson Tide rallied late to win.

Against Texas Tech, the Longhorns held a two-touchdown lead in the second half before losing 37-34 in overtime. Texas allowed the Red Raiders to convert six fourth downs and wore down as the Longhorns allowed 479 yards and struggled to get off the field.

But the Sooners have problems on offense. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is in concussion protocol, and the Sooners are looking at their options. Davis Beville stepped in last week against TCU and struggled, connecting on just 7 of 16 passes for 50 yards. General Booty and Nick Evers are next on the list.

The Longhorns have forced just two turnovers in five games – numbers they could increase against a backup quarterback.

“We’re so close,” Sarkisian said. “I love the effort by the guys. We are punching and ripping at the ball. It’s not about effort. Sooner or later, that dam will break.”