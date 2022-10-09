Indiana fires offensive line coach after another poor game

Associated PressOct 9, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Tom Allen made a rare midseason coaching change when he fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Darren Hiller.

The move comes one day after the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) rushed for 29 yards and allowed seven sacks in a 31-10 loss to No. 4 Michigan.

Hiller was in his sixth season with Indiana and had survived a staff shakeup following last season’s dismal 2-10 mark. Indiana opened this season with three straight come-from-behind wins but has now lost three in a row, largely because of an inconsistent offense and a leaky offensive line that has allowed a Big Ten-worst 19 sacks.

Former Indiana offensive lineman Rod Carey takes over both jobs for the rest of this season. He was hired in the offseason as a quality control coach after spending the previous nine seasons as a head coach, compiling a 64-50 record while earning seven bowl bids.

At Northern Illinois, Carey led the Huskies to four Mid-American Conference division titles, two league championships and the 2013 Orange Bowl. He played for Indiana’s winningest all-time coach, the late Bill Mallory, from 1990-93.

“Rod is a tremendous football coach and leader of young men,” Allen said. “His record as a head coach and offensive line coach speaks for itself. Rod will make an immediate impact and integrate well with our offensive staff.”

AP Top 25: Georgia back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind Ohio State

Associated PressOct 9, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT
Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3.

The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank, to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just two points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.

Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10 on Saturday. The Tide, whose Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young was sidelined by injury, escaped an upset bid at home by Texas A&M.

Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 20 first-place votes and 1,507 points.

No. 3 is a season-low for Alabama, which was preseason No. 1 but fell to No. 2 after Week 2. The Tide received 11 first-place votes.

There were two notable season debuts in the Top 25: No. 24 Illinois is ranked for the first time since 2011 and James Madison is in the AP Top 25 for the first time in its program history. The Dukes are playing their first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference in Division I college football’s highest level.

Clemson overtook Michigan and moved up to No. 4 and the Wolverines fell one spot to No. 5.

Tennessee moved up to No. 6, which is the best ranking for the currently undefeated Volunteers since No. 5 early in the 2005 season. Tennessee stumbled to a 5-6 and unranked finish that year.

Southern California fell one spot to No. 7, and Oklahoma State, Mississippi and Penn State held their places to round out the top 10.

POLL POINTS

The shuffle that Georgia’s made from No. 1 to 2 and back No. 1 over three polls hadn’t happened in more than a decade.

Florida went back and forth between Nos. 1 and 2 in 2009, flip-flopping with Alabama as both teams won in late October.

The Tide is the first team to drop from No. 1 to No. 3 off a victory in 25 years, when Nebraska beat Missouri in overtime on the famous “Flea Kicker.” Michigan jumped from No. 4 to No. 1 on Nov. 10, 1997, after it won 34-8 at No. 2 Penn State.

IN

The week after Kansas handed the ignominious title of Power Five conference team with the longest streak of being unranked to Illinois, the Illini are now off the schneid in their second year under coach Bret Bielema.

Illinois improved to 5-1 by beating Iowa and landed in the poll for the first time since Oct. 16, 2011 – 178 polls.

Next up on the list of longest ranking droughts for Power Five schools are: Rutgers (2012), Oregon State (preseason 2013) and Vanderbilt (final 2013), Georgia Tech (2015), Arizona (2017).

– James Madison has been a powerhouse in the the Football Championship Subdivision for years, winning a national title in 2016 and losing to North Dakota State in the NCAA championship game in 2017 and ’19. The Dukes have had no issue moving up so far, going 5-0 and averaging 44 points per game.

JMU’s transition has been different than others, who take a year or two to acclimate before playing a full FBS-type schedule as they build up from 63 scholarship players to 85.

Aided by temporary changes to eligibility rules due to the pandemic, plus loosened transfer rules, the Dukes were able to dive right in with a more FBS-ready roster, coach Curt Cignetti told AP.

“There were a lot of unknows coming into the season,” Cignetti said. “The one thing about our program is we’ve had such great success from 2016 on … there’s a culture here, a standard, an expectation. And our guys expect to win every time we go out.”

Since Division I football split into subdivisions in 1978, JMU is the first team to be ranked in a season when it was transitioning up.

“All the national publicity that we have had is extremely positive for the university, the program, the athletic department and our boosters and supporters,” said Cignetti, the son of Hall of Fame coach Frank Cignetti, who died in September. “Making the Top 25, that’s just another step.”

– No. 22 Texas is ranked again after blowing out rival Oklahoma and tied with Kentucky in the Top 25.

OUT

– BYU is unranked for the first time this season after losing to Notre Dame.

– Washington dropped out of the rankings after a second straight loss.

– LSU’s return to the Top 25 was brief after getting thumped at home by Tennessee.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Sun Belt went from its inception in 2001 to 2015 without having a ranked team. The conference has now had at least one team ranked for at least one week each of the last five seasons and six of the last seven.

James Madison is the second Sun Belt team to reach the Top 25 this season, along with Appalachian State.

SEC – 6 (Nos. 1, 3, 6, 9, 16, 22).

Big 12 – 5 (8, 13, 17, 19, 22).

ACC – 4 (Nos. 4, 14, 15, 18).

Big Ten – 4 (Nos. 2, 5, 10, 24).

Pac-12 – 4 (Nos. 7, 11, 12, 20).

American – 1 (No. 21).

Sun Belt – 1 (No. 25).

RANKED vs. RANKED

A season-high six games matching ranked teams:

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan. Third top-10 matchup in the series and first since 1997.

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee. The second top-10 matchup since 2000.

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU. Horned Frogs have their best rankings since being No. 9 in 2017.

No. 15 North Carolina State at No. 18 Syracuse. First matchup of ranked teams at home for Syracuse since 2001.

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky. First time the teams will meet as ranked teams in 49 games.

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah. Second straight game against a ranked Los Angeles team for the Utes.

Kansas announces plans for major football renovations

Associated PressOct 7, 2022, 11:10 PM EDT
The University of Kansas announced plans Friday for long-awaited renovations to Memorial Stadium, the Anderson Family Football Complex and other facilities along with potential conference, entertainment and retail spaces.

The school has long studied ways to renovate the aging stadium, one of the oldest football venues in major college football, but support has been tepid as the Jayhawks struggled through year after year of losing seasons. The few upgrades that have taken place have been largely cosmetic, leaving the old concrete bowl almost entirely untouched.

But buoyed by a 5-0 start to the season, which has energized fans of the No. 19 Jayhawks, the school decided it was time to make public the behind-the-scenes discussions that have been taking place for the last several months.

“This project is unmatched in its vision to benefit a broad range of KU constituents while signaling a new era for Kansas football,” Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff said. “Once complete, this project will ensure our football program has the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level and provide the best possible game-day experience for student-athletes and fans. Moreover, we are thrilled this project goes beyond football to benefit the entire university and the region.”

The Jayhawks face No. 17 TCU on Saturday in a showdown of unbeatens. It is the third consecutive sellout for the school, and ESPN has brought its popular “College Gameday” program to campus for the first time.

The project comes during a transformative era in college sports, where the appeal of schools amid conference realignment – even at Kansas, the defending men’s basketball national champion – has been dictated almost entirely by football.

Kansas has chosen HNTB as the lead architect for its project. It will begin early next year with renovations to the football complex that are designed to improve the student-athlete experience, along with appealing to potential recruits, and include groundwork for the bigger renovation to the stadium.

The project, which is expected to cost more than $300 million, will be funded primarily through private donations, economic development funds, premium seating sales and future development opportunities on site.

“The intersection near 11th and Mississippi streets is a primary campus entrance for prospective students, alumni and guests,” Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod said. “For these reasons, it’s the ideal location to develop a new gateway with multi-use facilities to better serve these audiences, generate revenue for academic programming, drive economic growth in the region, and reimagine our football facilities.”

The renovations to Memorial Stadium are likely to attract the most attention. The school is promising improved sight lines and seating experiences in the lower bowl, where fans are currently far from the field because of the existence of the since-removed athletics track, along with improved concourses, premium seating and other amenities.

Exact renderings of the stadium will be revealed later, once the school and partner Elevate Sports Ventures conduct fan focus groups and solicit other feedback from influential donors on what they envision in a football facility.

“Now more than ever, college athletics – and certainly sustained success in the sport of football – are critical to the health and vibrancy of our entire university community,” Goff said. “There is tremendous excitement for this project among donors and partners who believe in KU’s mission, and in partnership with KU Endowment, we’ll be reaching out in earnest to our benefactors and supporters to ensure this ambitious vision becomes reality.”