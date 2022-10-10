Syracuse is unbeaten, ranked No. 18 and a surprise in ACC

Associated PressOct 10, 2022, 11:05 AM EDT
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — When the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason picks were announced, the Syracuse Orange didn’t pay attention. They knew where they stood: last.

Surprise! Nearing the midpoint of the season, the Orange (5-0, 2-0) are unbeaten, having their best start since 1987 and ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25.

“Every year is different, every team is different, and I just feel like they feel like they can,” coach Dino Babers said. “Now, we’ve got to continue to see. The proof is in the pudding, but so far, so good.”

Last season, Syracuse finished 5-7 and suffered three straight losses by three points. So far this season, the Orange are 2-0 in nailbiters: 32-29 over Purdue when Garrett Shrader threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden II with 7 seconds left, and 22-20 against Virginia thanks to a a 31-yard field goal with 74 seconds left by Andre Szmyt – his career-high fifth of the game.

So, how has the most penalized team in the nation – averaging 10 a game, tied with Cincinnati – remained perfect? It’s a combination of things, and luck is probably among them.

The offense guided by new coordinator Robert Anae is tied for ninth nationally with No. 8 Oklahoma State, scoring on 23 of 24 trips (15 TDs, eight field goals) into the red zone.

The swarming 3-3-5 defense, aka “The Mob,” tops the ACC, allowing 271.6 yards and 14 points per game.

And Szmyt, with the oversight of new special teams coach Bob Ligashesky, has regained his form from four years ago, when he was voted the best kicker in the nation. Szmyt has missed only once in 11 field goal attempts.

The defense, led by linebackers Mikel Jones and Marlowe Wax and defensive back Garrett Williams, indicated early that this season might be different in a dominating 31-7 season-opening victory over Louisville at home.

The Cardinals had beaten Syracuse badly three straight times on their home turf, but this time, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was unable to get rolling like last year, when he accounted for five touchdowns in the first half of a 41-3 beatdown. He was intercepted twice and lost a fumble and the Syracuse offense converted two of the turnovers into touchdowns.

“I think that the defense is really, really together,” Babers said. “I think that this feeling is growing and hopefully we continue to water it and nurture it so it can become fully blossomed into something that can carry us on the back part of the season.”

Syracuse also won the two close ones, ironically, with a lot of help from penalties. The Boilermakers ended up with 13, the final four infractions called after they had taken a 29-25 lead with 51 seconds left, and Shrader took advantage.

Against the Cavaliers, Syracuse suffered its first turnovers of the season – an interception and three lost fumbles. But the defense pitched a shutout in the first half and Virginia matched the Orange with a dozen penalties, the most critical a facemask infraction on a third-and-7 play that kept alive the game-winning drive.

“I think everybody from the inside was expecting this,” receiver Courtney Jackson said. “I think it really puts us in a good place for the rest of our season and actually making something happen.”

In his second season with Syracuse after transferring from Mississippi State, the 6-foot-4, 228-pound Shrader has relied more on his right arm than his legs this season, the result of months of work in a fast-paced new system that accentuates short and mid-range throws. Shrader is 90 for 127 (70.9%) for 1,224 yards and 10 TDs, already one more score than last season, when he completed just 52.5% of his passes.

“He’s made himself very dangerous,” Babers said. “You have to pick your poison … with the guys that he has around him. He’s taken advantage of his situation and he’s playing at a very, very high level.”

One of those guys is All-American tailback Sean Tucker, who averaged 6.1 yards per carry and had a school-record 1,496 yards rushing last season. He’s rushed for 546 yards and five touchdowns and has caught 19 passes for 184 yards and another score this year, though against the three Power 5 opponents the Orange have beaten he’s averaged just 3.36 yards on 60 carries.

Opposing coaches have focused on limiting Tucker’s production by stacking the line of scrimmage and that has allowed the 6-foot-5 Oronde Gadsden to emerge. A sophomore with scant experience whose father played for the Miami Dolphins, Gadsden poses a difficult challenge for single coverage and leads the team with 23 catches for 366 yards and three TDs.

Syracuse resumes play against No. 15 North Carolina State, then travels to No. 4 Clemson.

Babers worries about depth and the Orange already have lost a handful of starters to injury, including star linebacker Stefon Thompson and versatile fullback Chris Elmore.

“Very concerned. Don’t sleep well,” Babers said. “We’re averaging losing a starter per game and the backups who are now starters have done a really, really good job. But if we’re going to continue to lose one a game I don’t know how that’s going to look … in the end.

“The train’s left. We can’t put anybody else on it.”

Rutgers fires coordinator Sean Gleeson as offense struggles

Associated PressOct 10, 2022, 11:10 AM EDT
Chris Pedota/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers fired offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson two days after the team’s third straight Big Ten loss.

Head coach Greg Schiano announced the move, which comes following the sixth game of Gleeson’s third season with the Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten).

Letting go of the 36-year-old Gleeson marks the first time that Schiano has let go of a coach mid-season.

“It’s my job to make sure we’re playing complimentary football and I feel our football team can win plenty of games when we play complementary football and as the head coach, that’s your job,” Schiano said. “And when it’s not happening, you try to fix it.”

The Rutgers offense has struggled this season. The team ranks No. 108 in total offense (334 yards per game), No. 104 in scoring offense (22.8 PPG) and No. 118 in team passing efficiency. Rutgers lost to Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) 14-13, mustering 85 total yards and no points in the second half.

Meanwhile, Rutgers ranks No. 14 in total defense and No. 16 in third-down conversion percentage defense.

“In college football, at the end of the day, you need to score points. And we just aren’t scoring enough points, and I want our offense to be as much of a weapon as our defense right now. That’s not to drive any kind of wedge. I think we’re capable of doing that.”

Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as the interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Campanile served as the interim head coach at Rutgers between Schiano’s hiring and his predecessor Chris Ash‘s firing.

While he has a short list of candidates in his back pocket, Schiano said he will focus on Gleeson’s permanent replacement after the season. As the interim, Campanile will essentially have a seven-week tryout, Schiano said.

Gleeson was hired by Schiano as his first offensive coordinator in his second stint at the school.

Rutgers has the week off before hosting Indiana (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Gleeson, from Glenn Ridge, New Jersey, was the first Rutgers assistant to be paid over a million dollars. He’ll be paid the remainder of his salary on his deal, which is set to expire after 2023. He will be paid $1,025,000 this year and $1,050,000 in 2023.

Seen as a wunderkind for his work coordinating Princeton and Oklahoma State’s offense, he began his tenure at Rutgers with some innovative play-calling. However, the offense has struggled to produce yards or points this season.

The Scarlet Knights have had a quarterback carousel, with senior captain Noah Vedral injured to start the season. Prized recruit Gavin Wimsatt was injured in the third game of the season, and Evan Simon was also splitting time.

“I believe we can win games this year, otherwise, I wouldn’t have made this change,” Schiano said. “You can do it the traditional way and wait until the end of the season, but I believe we can win games this year if we play complimentary football. That’s why it happened now.”

AP Top 25: Georgia back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind Ohio State

Associated PressOct 9, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3.

The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank, to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just two points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.

Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10 on Saturday. The Tide, whose Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young was sidelined by injury, escaped an upset bid at home by Texas A&M.

Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 20 first-place votes and 1,507 points.

No. 3 is a season-low for Alabama, which was preseason No. 1 but fell to No. 2 after Week 2. The Tide received 11 first-place votes.

There were two notable season debuts in the Top 25: No. 24 Illinois is ranked for the first time since 2011 and James Madison is in the AP Top 25 for the first time in its program history. The Dukes are playing their first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference in Division I college football’s highest level.

Clemson overtook Michigan and moved up to No. 4 and the Wolverines fell one spot to No. 5.

Tennessee moved up to No. 6, which is the best ranking for the currently undefeated Volunteers since No. 5 early in the 2005 season. Tennessee stumbled to a 5-6 and unranked finish that year.

Southern California fell one spot to No. 7, and Oklahoma State, Mississippi and Penn State held their places to round out the top 10.

POLL POINTS

The shuffle that Georgia’s made from No. 1 to 2 and back No. 1 over three polls hadn’t happened in more than a decade.

Florida went back and forth between Nos. 1 and 2 in 2009, flip-flopping with Alabama as both teams won in late October.

The Tide is the first team to drop from No. 1 to No. 3 off a victory in 25 years, when Nebraska beat Missouri in overtime on the famous “Flea Kicker.” Michigan jumped from No. 4 to No. 1 on Nov. 10, 1997, after it won 34-8 at No. 2 Penn State.

IN

The week after Kansas handed the ignominious title of Power Five conference team with the longest streak of being unranked to Illinois, the Illini are now off the schneid in their second year under coach Bret Bielema.

Illinois improved to 5-1 by beating Iowa and landed in the poll for the first time since Oct. 16, 2011 – 178 polls.

Next up on the list of longest ranking droughts for Power Five schools are: Rutgers (2012), Oregon State (preseason 2013) and Vanderbilt (final 2013), Georgia Tech (2015), Arizona (2017).

– James Madison has been a powerhouse in the the Football Championship Subdivision for years, winning a national title in 2016 and losing to North Dakota State in the NCAA championship game in 2017 and ’19. The Dukes have had no issue moving up so far, going 5-0 and averaging 44 points per game.

JMU’s transition has been different than others, who take a year or two to acclimate before playing a full FBS-type schedule as they build up from 63 scholarship players to 85.

Aided by temporary changes to eligibility rules due to the pandemic, plus loosened transfer rules, the Dukes were able to dive right in with a more FBS-ready roster, coach Curt Cignetti told AP.

“There were a lot of unknows coming into the season,” Cignetti said. “The one thing about our program is we’ve had such great success from 2016 on … there’s a culture here, a standard, an expectation. And our guys expect to win every time we go out.”

Since Division I football split into subdivisions in 1978, JMU is the first team to be ranked in a season when it was transitioning up.

“All the national publicity that we have had is extremely positive for the university, the program, the athletic department and our boosters and supporters,” said Cignetti, the son of Hall of Fame coach Frank Cignetti, who died in September. “Making the Top 25, that’s just another step.”

– No. 22 Texas is ranked again after blowing out rival Oklahoma and tied with Kentucky in the Top 25.

OUT

– BYU is unranked for the first time this season after losing to Notre Dame.

– Washington dropped out of the rankings after a second straight loss.

– LSU’s return to the Top 25 was brief after getting thumped at home by Tennessee.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Sun Belt went from its inception in 2001 to 2015 without having a ranked team. The conference has now had at least one team ranked for at least one week each of the last five seasons and six of the last seven.

James Madison is the second Sun Belt team to reach the Top 25 this season, along with Appalachian State.

SEC – 6 (Nos. 1, 3, 6, 9, 16, 22).

Big 12 – 5 (8, 13, 17, 19, 22).

ACC – 4 (Nos. 4, 14, 15, 18).

Big Ten – 4 (Nos. 2, 5, 10, 24).

Pac-12 – 4 (Nos. 7, 11, 12, 20).

American – 1 (No. 21).

Sun Belt – 1 (No. 25).

RANKED vs. RANKED

A season-high six games matching ranked teams:

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan. Third top-10 matchup in the series and first since 1997.

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee. The second top-10 matchup since 2000.

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU. Horned Frogs have their best rankings since being No. 9 in 2017.

No. 15 North Carolina State at No. 18 Syracuse. First matchup of ranked teams at home for Syracuse since 2001.

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky. First time the teams will meet as ranked teams in 49 games.

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah. Second straight game against a ranked Los Angeles team for the Utes.