Max Duggan exceling for No. 13 TCU after he lost starting QB job

Associated PressOct 13, 2022, 11:27 AM EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan has certainly surprised new TCU coach Sonny Dykes, who has even gotten emotional talking about the fourth-year quarterback who went from losing his job to being one of nation’s most efficient passers.

The coach’s feelings aren’t really about the impressive numbers Duggan is now putting up for the undefeated 13th-ranked Horned Frogs. They are for how he responded – or, more accurately, didn’t respond – after the new coaching staff went into this season with a different starter than the guy who had been QB1 for TCU most of the past three seasons.

“Yes, he has surprised me, and not as a player, but I just think the entirety of kind of his experience” Dykes said this week. “There’s all this stuff that typically happens when a guy loses a job, and especially someone who’s played as much football as Max. Well, none of that happened.”

While Duggan was disappointed in himself when he didn’t win the starting job through spring and preseason practice – redshirt freshman Chandler Morris started the opener before getting hurt – he was unlike so many other Power Five quarterbacks in that position. Duggan didn’t jump into the transfer portal.

“Everybody wants to play, everybody wants to be the guy. But, you know, I got over it,” said Duggan, who is on track to graduate from TCU’s business school in December. “I didn’t feel sorry for myself, I didn’t pout. I knew that wasn’t going to help the team, so I didn’t really worry too much about it.”

With the Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) preparing to host eighth-ranked Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) in a matchup of the league’s only undefeated teams, Duggan has completed 93 of 127 passes (career-best 73%) for 1,305 yards with a league-best 14 touchdowns and one interception. His 194.35 passing efficiency rating is second only to Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, an early Heisman Trophy favorite.

“I would say he’s throwing the ball way better. His intermediate, his quick game and his deep ball has gotten more accurate,” third-year Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad said.

Duggan trails only Cowboys senior Spencer Sanders in the Big 12 for total yards per game (327 to 301.8) and passing yards (278.8 to 261). Those numbers include Duggan’s 68 total yards when he took over after Morris sprained his left knee late in the third quarter of the opener at Colorado. In his four starts, the TCU senior has averaged 360 total yards and 319.5 yards passing with all 17 of his TDs (14 passing, three rushing).

“Everybody feeds off his energy,” senior receiver Taye Barber said.

While staying focused in the moment, a level-headed Duggan isn’t ready yet to reflect on how his senior season has gone, or a career with 33 starts so far. The Iowa Gatorade player of the year and a four-star recruit before joining the Frogs, he became their starter the final 10 games as a true freshman in 2019.

“I just want to win. … I want to see the guys have a good time, make sure we finish the season on top,” he said.

Dykes said Duggan just keeps getting better in practice and games, continually making throws the coach has never seen him make in the system that encourages smart and aggressive plays.

Still, that isn’t what Dykes was talking about when he got emotional after the Frogs wrapped up non-conference play with a win at SMU, the team he coached the past four years. He expressed being as proud of Duggan as any player he has ever had.

“He loses his job, which is really hard. He’s getting ready to be a senior, it’s his last year. Then he never blinks. He never had a bad practice, he never pouted, he never thought of himself one time,” Dykes said. “How many people can you say that about, that you know in your life? I mean truly, how many people can say that about? And you can say it about Max Duggan, that’s for sure. … I’m incredibly indebted, incredibly proud.”

Dykes went to explain his reaction as being because Duggan acted “the way you would want your son to handle that situation.”

TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon, preparing his own team for what is expected to be a pretty good season, has also been impressed.

“I think the quarterback’s story is just unbelievable,” Dixon said. “Guys transfer when they’re second string, and this guy stayed. And to play this well, it’s a great story of Max.”

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from team

Associated PressOct 13, 2022, 11:48 AM EDT

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown was dismissed from the team because of an “internal incident,” interim coach Jim Leonhard said.

Brown, a former five-star recruit, had tweeted that he was entering the transfer portal.

“The reality of what happened is there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program,” Leonhard said. “It was not a choice. He was dismissed from our program.”

Leonhard, who took over for the fired Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, didn’t detail the incident that led to Brown’s exit.

Brown was rated as the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

He started two games at right tackle and one at left tackle this season as injuries have caused the Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) to use five different offensive line combinations in their first six games. Brown did not start either of Wisconsin’s last two games.

Chryst was fired a day after Wisconsin lost at home to Illinois and former coach Bret Bielema to fall to 2-3. Leonhard won his debut against Northwestern.

Wisconsin plays at Michigan State (2-4, 0-3).

After redshirting in 2019, Brown played all seven games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and all 13 games last season. He made his first career start this year.

In his tweet, Brown thanked Wisconsin for the opportunity and said, “I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere.”

Bret Bielema boost: No. 24 Illinois ahead of schedule in year two

Associated PressOct 13, 2022, 11:22 AM EDT

Bret Bielema suddenly has No. 24 Illinois looking like a Big Ten West contender in his second year since replacing Lovie Smith as the Illini’s coach.

They’re ranked for the first time since 2011. They beat Iowa and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time since 1989, and are rolling behind a stingy defense and productive offense.

Bielema is no stranger to success in the Big Ten. He led Wisconsin to three consecutive conference titles and Rose Bowls before departing for seemingly greener pastures at Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference.

The 52-year-old Bielema has changed since his days as a hotshot coaching prospect in Madison. He is perhaps wiser after spending five years and going 29-34 with the Razorbacks before being fired in 2017.

“I think I draw on all the time from my experiences,” he said earlier this week.

Champaign could be seeing the best version of Bielema. Early results indicate he may be taking the Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) from Big Ten afterthought to a formidable contender in the wide open West Division.

“I think our guys are extremely hungry,” Bielema said. “They’re fun to be around. I don’t know if I’ve enjoyed coaching either before the game, during the game or after the game as much as I have (with) this group.”

He and up-and-coming defensive coordinator Ryan Walters wasted no time turning an occasional leaky defense under Smith into a unit that allows an FBS-best 3.72 yards per play and the fewest points per game (8).

A once listless offense has turned into a productive unit behind FBS-leading rusher Chase Brown (879 yards) and transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito.

When healthy, DeVito is a quality decision-maker in addition to having a talented and accurate arm. An ankle injury he sustained in the 9-6 win over Iowa last week could limit this team, but the running game may well continue to dominate after Brown put up 146 yards against a rock-solid Iowa front.

“Sometimes you’ve got to win things in ways that you don’t plan,” Bielema said.

Already, the Illini are a win away from bowl eligibility. That feat is particularly impressive considering it took Smith four years to reach a bowl and that Illinois has only made six bowls this millennium.

Ron Zook got the Illini off to a 6-0 start in 2011, the program’s last seven-win season, before stumbling out of the rankings with six-straight losses and getting fired before a win over UCLA in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.

But this start feels sustainable.

“When that (No. 24 ranking) came through, I literally just sat there for a moment and kind of digested it and thought about it, thought it was a good thing,” Bielema said. “I grew up and played for coach (Hayden) Fry (at Iowa). Coach Fry used to always say, `Partner, if you’ve done it, you ain’t bragging.”‘

The program’s upward mobility in the Big Ten West since Bielema’s arrival – especially after Smith went 4-26 against the division – comes as programs like Wisconsin and Iowa idle or regress.

Whether Bielema can now turn on-field improvement into wins on the recruiting trail will also be pivotal.

“Winning affects everything,” Bielema said. “It affects your program, it affects your recruiting, it affects your retainment of your own roster.”

Smith did not leave the cupboard bare, but much of the remaining talent is in its final year of eligibility or may depart to the NFL this spring.

“That’s why I want to ride this wave as long and as high as we possibly can, because it will definitely help us in the future.”

He credits his players, most of them Smith recruits who could have darted after either of the last two seasons. Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski and safety Kendall Smith, both sixth-year players, are contributors who bought into his vision instead of leaving.

“Like a year ago, I was worried guys might bail,” Bielema said. “They had trust and faith in us.”