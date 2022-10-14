Mathis runs for 163, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Baylor 43-40

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tony Mathis rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns and Casey Legg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to lift West Virginia to a 43-40 victory over Baylor on Thursday night.

Mathis came up big in the absence of West Virginia’s leading rusher, CJ Donaldson, who was ruled out of the game after entering the concussion protocol during a loss at Texas on Oct. 1.

Mathis said he put no extra pressure on himself to perform in Donaldson’s absence.

“I just went through the same routine I do every week and just bought into it with what the coaches were telling me,” Mathis said.

Mathis scored on a 34-yard run with 7:05 left and set up the winning field goal with a 37-yard run to the Baylor 8. He surpassed his previous best of 118 yards against Kansas last year.

“He was decisive,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. “And that’s where he hasn’t been this year.”

West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) compiled 217 rushing yards.

Baylor had one last chance starting from its 23-yard line. But backup quarterback Kyron Drones threw two incompletions and was tackled near midfield on a scramble as time ran out.

Defending Big 12 champion Baylor (3-3, 2-2) lost its second straight game despite rolling up 590 yards of offense.

The Bears lost starting quarterback Blake Shapen in the third quarter when he slid at the end of a scramble and took a helmet-to-helmet hit from West Virginia’s Andrew Wilson-Lamp. Wilson-Lamp was flagged for targeting. The call was upheld upon review and Wilson-Lamp was ejected. Shapen left the field, went to a medical tent to be evaluated and did not return.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda said Shapen and injured running back Craig Williams will get examined on Friday “and we should have an idea after that.”

Shapen completed 14 of 22 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Drones replaced Shapen and led Baylor on two touchdown drives. After Qualan Jones scored on a 2-yard run with 13:39 remaining, West Virginia’s Dante Stills blocked the extra-point kick, teammate Jacolby Spells picked up the loose ball and ran the length of the field to give the Mountaineers two points. Baylor still led at that point 37-33.

After Mathis’ long scoring run, Baylor squandered several TD chances.

West Virginia safety Aubrey Burks intercepted Drones at the West Virginia 19. Dillon Doyle got the ball back for the Bears with an interception of JT Daniels at the West Virginia 26 with 3:12 remaining. But Baylor had to settle for John Mayers’ 44-yard field goal with 1:40 left to tie the game at 40, setting up the Mountaineers’ winning drive.

Legg is a perfect 8 of 8 on field goal tries this season.

“Great job by West Virginia and coach Brown, their fight and execution really showed up tonight,” Aranda said.

BACK FROM THE BRINK

Brown has heard plenty of speculation about how his team is in a lull this season. But after starting 0-2, West Virginia has won three of its last four.

“I’m proud of our group,” he said. “We overcame adversity. I think `the demise’ is kind of getting ahead of itself.”

BIG PLAY RECEIVERS

Baylor’s Gavin Holmes set career highs with seven catches for 210 yards. West Virginia’s Kaden Prather had eight catches for the second straight game and set a career high with 109 yards. Both had a TD catch.

LONG SCORES

Baylor has scored 13 touchdowns on offense this season from at least 25 yards out, and they got two of those in the first half Thursday night.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: The Bears now find themselves in the middle of the league standings with half of the season still remaining.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers improved to 6-0 at home against Baylor and got a much-needed win because they could be underdogs in every remaining game in a bid to become bowl eligible.

“For us, I hope this really sets us up for a stretch run,” Brown said.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts No. 19 Kansas on Oct. 22.

West Virginia plays at Texas Tech on Oct. 22.

 

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from team

Associated PressOct 13, 2022, 11:48 AM EDT
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown was dismissed from the team because of an “internal incident,” interim coach Jim Leonhard said.

Brown, a former five-star recruit, had tweeted that he was entering the transfer portal.

“The reality of what happened is there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program,” Leonhard said. “It was not a choice. He was dismissed from our program.”

Leonhard, who took over for the fired Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, didn’t detail the incident that led to Brown’s exit.

Brown was rated as the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

He started two games at right tackle and one at left tackle this season as injuries have caused the Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) to use five different offensive line combinations in their first six games. Brown did not start either of Wisconsin’s last two games.

Chryst was fired a day after Wisconsin lost at home to Illinois and former coach Bret Bielema to fall to 2-3. Leonhard won his debut against Northwestern.

Wisconsin plays at Michigan State (2-4, 0-3).

After redshirting in 2019, Brown played all seven games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and all 13 games last season. He made his first career start this year.

In his tweet, Brown thanked Wisconsin for the opportunity and said, “I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere.”

Max Duggan exceling for No. 13 TCU after he lost starting QB job

Associated PressOct 13, 2022, 11:27 AM EDT
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan has certainly surprised new TCU coach Sonny Dykes, who has even gotten emotional talking about the fourth-year quarterback who went from losing his job to being one of nation’s most efficient passers.

The coach’s feelings aren’t really about the impressive numbers Duggan is now putting up for the undefeated 13th-ranked Horned Frogs. They are for how he responded – or, more accurately, didn’t respond – after the new coaching staff went into this season with a different starter than the guy who had been QB1 for TCU most of the past three seasons.

“Yes, he has surprised me, and not as a player, but I just think the entirety of kind of his experience” Dykes said this week. “There’s all this stuff that typically happens when a guy loses a job, and especially someone who’s played as much football as Max. Well, none of that happened.”

While Duggan was disappointed in himself when he didn’t win the starting job through spring and preseason practice – redshirt freshman Chandler Morris started the opener before getting hurt – he was unlike so many other Power Five quarterbacks in that position. Duggan didn’t jump into the transfer portal.

“Everybody wants to play, everybody wants to be the guy. But, you know, I got over it,” said Duggan, who is on track to graduate from TCU’s business school in December. “I didn’t feel sorry for myself, I didn’t pout. I knew that wasn’t going to help the team, so I didn’t really worry too much about it.”

With the Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) preparing to host eighth-ranked Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) in a matchup of the league’s only undefeated teams, Duggan has completed 93 of 127 passes (career-best 73%) for 1,305 yards with a league-best 14 touchdowns and one interception. His 194.35 passing efficiency rating is second only to Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, an early Heisman Trophy favorite.

“I would say he’s throwing the ball way better. His intermediate, his quick game and his deep ball has gotten more accurate,” third-year Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad said.

Duggan trails only Cowboys senior Spencer Sanders in the Big 12 for total yards per game (327 to 301.8) and passing yards (278.8 to 261). Those numbers include Duggan’s 68 total yards when he took over after Morris sprained his left knee late in the third quarter of the opener at Colorado. In his four starts, the TCU senior has averaged 360 total yards and 319.5 yards passing with all 17 of his TDs (14 passing, three rushing).

“Everybody feeds off his energy,” senior receiver Taye Barber said.

While staying focused in the moment, a level-headed Duggan isn’t ready yet to reflect on how his senior season has gone, or a career with 33 starts so far. The Iowa Gatorade player of the year and a four-star recruit before joining the Frogs, he became their starter the final 10 games as a true freshman in 2019.

“I just want to win. … I want to see the guys have a good time, make sure we finish the season on top,” he said.

Dykes said Duggan just keeps getting better in practice and games, continually making throws the coach has never seen him make in the system that encourages smart and aggressive plays.

Still, that isn’t what Dykes was talking about when he got emotional after the Frogs wrapped up non-conference play with a win at SMU, the team he coached the past four years. He expressed being as proud of Duggan as any player he has ever had.

“He loses his job, which is really hard. He’s getting ready to be a senior, it’s his last year. Then he never blinks. He never had a bad practice, he never pouted, he never thought of himself one time,” Dykes said. “How many people can you say that about, that you know in your life? I mean truly, how many people can say that about? And you can say it about Max Duggan, that’s for sure. … I’m incredibly indebted, incredibly proud.”

Dykes went to explain his reaction as being because Duggan acted “the way you would want your son to handle that situation.”

TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon, preparing his own team for what is expected to be a pretty good season, has also been impressed.

“I think the quarterback’s story is just unbelievable,” Dixon said. “Guys transfer when they’re second string, and this guy stayed. And to play this well, it’s a great story of Max.”