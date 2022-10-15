Chase Brown’s 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illinois past Minnesota

Associated PressOct 15, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Chase Brown just keeps impressing Illinois coach Bret Bielema.

“If there’s a better player in college football who has had an effect on his program,” Bielema said, “I’d like to know who it is.”

Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass to complement the No. 24 Illini’s strong defensive performance in a 26-14 victory over Minnesota.

The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019 with their fifth straight win. They’ll go into their off week tied for first in the Big Ten West.

Brown has a lot to do with it. But he might have to take it easy for a bit after setting a Bowl Subdivision season high for single-game rushing attempts.

“(Ice) tub and tub again,” Brown said. “Just live in the training room for the next two weeks.”

Brown became the first player to go over 1,000 yards for the season. He has a nation-leading 1,059 after running for 1,005 last year. His average number of carries per game has increased from 17 last year to 27.

“It hurts,” he said, “but I just have got to take my recovery to a whole new level and just come back stronger. Use this bye week to get my body back and come back explosive against Nebraska.”

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the Gophers’ 180 total yards. It was the fewest yards against Illinois by an FBS opponent since at least 2000.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, held to just 21 yards on 4-for-12 passing, left early in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head. Athan Kaliakmanis entered for the Gophers (4-2, 1-2) and was intercepted twice.

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito, back from an ankle injury that forced him out of last week’s game at Iowa in the first half, ran for a 5-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to put the Illini up 20-14. He completed 25 of 32 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.

DeVito said the Illini haven’t reached their potential.

“We’re going bowling in October, and that’s a really good feeling,” DeVito said. “But I don’t think that’s the team’s goal. I think we want to go way past that. But it’s just another notch in our belt.”

Brown recorded his eighth straight 100-yard game and has 13 for his career, second most at Illinois behind Robert Holcombe’s 16 from 1994-97.

Bielema said Brown “takes incredibly good care of his body,” but promised he would have a light week after carrying the load against the Gophers.

“He won’t be doing much this week,” Bielema told reporters. “You guys could hang out with him for all I care.”

Brown got wide open on a wheel route for his 40-yard touchdown to finish Illinois’ nine-play, 75-yard drive to start the game. Fabrizio Pinton tacked on a 31-yard field goal to give the Illini a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Pinton connected from 23 yards in the third and from 30 yards in the fourth to extend Illinois’ lead.

Ibrahim was about all Minnesota had going offensively. The Gophers were just 2 of 7 on third downs and finished with their fewest yards since gaining 133 against Wisconsin in 2017.

No opponent had scored a touchdown at Memorial Stadium this season before Morgan’s 9-yard run in the middle of the second quarter. The play capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive the Gophers were unable to replicate the rest of the game.

Quentin Redding’s 92-yard return of the second-half kickoff set up Ibrahim’s 4-yard touchdown, which gave the Gophers a brief 14-13 lead.

HUMBLE HELPS

Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said he expects he and his teammates to stay humble as winning raises their profile. That especially goes for Brown, who could start getting some Heisman Trophy buzz.

“That’s one thing I love about him,” Palczewski said. “All the guys, no one is really a diva. No one’s like, `Me, me, me.’ ”

BOUNCING BACK

The Gophers have dropped in the West standings, but that doesn’t mean they won’t bounce back in a wide-open division race.

“We have a chance to respond, learn from this game and move on for the next,” sixth-year center John Michael Schmitz said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Minnesota: Just as Ibrahim returns from an injury, Morgan exits. The extent of the sixth-year quarterback’s injury could factor heavily into how the Gophers finish.

Illinois: The Illini have won six straight home games, four in a row against Big Ten West opponents and are out to their best start since 2011. With DeVito healthy, the Illini could be favored in each remaining game except for a Nov. 19 trip to No. 5 Michigan.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

No. 19 Kansas’ loss to Oklahoma might allow the Illini to move up.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: A challenging trip to No. 10 Penn State.

Illinois: An open date precedes an Oct. 29 visit to Nebraska.

TCU rallies for 43-40 win in 2 OTs over No. 8 Oklahoma State

Associated PressOct 15, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and 13th-ranked TCU beat No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 in a matchup of the Big 12’s last remaining undefeated teams.

Horned Frogs fans stormed the field after Miller got into the end zone for the Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), who had gone into the fourth quarter trailing by two touchdowns.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, with receivers getting wide open for big plays.

Max Duggan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Quentin Johnston on the second play of overtime for TCU. The Cowboys were then facing fourth-and-9 when Spencer Sanders found Braydon Johnson by himself for a 23-yard gain to the 1, setting up Dominic Richardson‘s tying TD run.

Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) got the ball to start the second overtime, but after a holding penalty and three incomplete passes in a row, the Cowboys had to settle for Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal, a 52-yarder.

Miller finished with 104 yards rushing on 22 carries, including another TD on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. Duggan completed 23 of 40 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnston had eight catches for 180 yards.

Sanders ran for touchdowns on Oklahoma State’s first two drives of the game, but was only 16-of-36 passing for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 24-7 lead only five minutes into the second quarter on an incredible catch by John Paul Richardson, who was tangled with cornerback Josh Newton, reached out his right and pulled the ball into his chest.

TCU used a little trickery to score to tie the game at 30-30 with 1:57 left in regulation. After a shift in the backfield for running back Emari Demarcado to take the shotgun snap, he handed the ball right back to Duggan, who found tight end Jared Wiley wide open in the right flat for a 10-yard touchdown. Wiley had a 13-yard catch two plays before that on that eight-play, 94-yard drive.

That followed a sequence when Sanders threw an interception with 7:18 left on a deep ball to Johnson, who appeared to get pushed by Bud Clark before the safety came down with the ball on the TCU 8. The Horned Frogs went three-and-out, but then Oklahoma State did the same before TCU’s tying drive.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: After taking the big lead in the second quarter, the Cowboys managed only two more field goals by Brown and didn’t score another touchdown until the overtime.

TCU: Duggan, the senior who lost his starting job going into the season with new coach Sonny Dykes, has thrown 16 touchdowns in his five starts since taking back over after Chandler Morris sprained his left knee in the season opener.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts No. 22 Texas (5-2, 3-1) in its only home game in a four-week stretch. The Cowboys play back-to-back road games after that.

TCU is home again to play No. 17 Kansas State (5-1, 3-0), which had an open date this weekend.

No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on late FG

Associated PressOct 15, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama.

As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1). It didn’t take long for the goal posts to go down.

Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winner. Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a game-time decision because of a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs.

Hyatt’s fifth TD catch tied it at 49 with 3:26 left in the fourth.

Young drove the Tide into the Tennessee territory in the final minute, but Alabama stalled at the 33 with three straight incomplete passes. Will Reichard’s 50-yard field goal attempt for the lead was wide way right.

With only 21 seconds left, overtime seemed likely, but Hooker wasn’t done and did the Heisman Trophy winner one better.

Hooker completed two passes for 45 yards, the second a 27-yard strike to Bru McCoy that gave Tennessee a chance for a makeable field goal – and McGrath came through to give the Volunteers its biggest victory in years.

A week after Alabama held Texas A&M out of the end zone on the last play of the game to dodge an upset, the Tide went down, losing to Tennessee for the first time under coach Nick Saban.

Tennessee’s up-tempo offense jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and led 28-20 at halftime. All four touchdown drives took over two minutes.

Young threw for 205 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while Hooker had 166 yards and two scores. Young wasn’t sacked, but was knocked down five times in the half.

Alabama fumbled Tennessee’s only punt. The Vols recovered and scored four plays later.

NOT AVAILABLE

Two key Tennessee players weren’t available. WR Cedric Tillman, who sustained a high ankle sprain against Akron, didn’t play despite having surgery to speed up the recovery process three weeks ago. This was his third missed game … S Jaylen McCollough, a four-year starter, was arrested for aggravated assault last weekend. He had played in all 41 games since his freshman year with 32 starts.

BY THE NUMBERS

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has thrown a touchdown pass in 18 consecutive games, tying Heath Shuler’s school record (1992-94), … In one possession in its own territory, Alabama had holding, motion and delay penalties and a fumbled snap that Bryce Young recovered. The Vols got the ball on the Tide 35 and scored four plays later. … Hooker’s third-quarter interception was his first in 260 passes.

OLD SCHOOL

Tennessee had the ball on the Alabama 2. Breaking from the norm, Hooker went under center rather than the shotgun as the Vols were lined up in the I-formation. Fullback Princeton Fant, a tight end who was recruited as a running back, had his first carry since 2018 and scored.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: Alabama didn’t have an answer for a Tennessee team that just wouldn’t give up. A late 49-42 lead slipped away.

Tennessee: This was a big jump forward for the program that Josh Heupel is building. Playing in a midseason game that has playoff implications is the first step toward getting a taste of the ultimate success.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Mississippi State.

Tennessee: Hosts Tennessee-Martin.