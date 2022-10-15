Georgia Tech hires Alabama’s J Batt as new athletic director

Associated PressOct 15, 2022, 12:18 PM EDT
John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
0 Comments

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech hired Alabama administrator J Batt as its athletic director Friday, putting him in charge of the search for a new football coach.

Batt replaces Todd Stansbury, who was fired Sept. 26 along with football coach Geoff Collins after the Yellow Jackets started the season 1-3.

Collins finished with an overall record of 10-28, the worst winning percentage (.263) of any full-time coach in Georgia Tech history. His lack of success also took down Stansbury, who hired Collins after the 2018 season and steadfastly stood by him even as fans and big-money boosters increasingly expressed their discontent.

Batt was executive deputy athletics director at Alabama, and also served as chief operating officer and chief revenue officer under AD Greg Byrne. Batt will take over Georgia Tech’s athletics program on Oct. 24.

“I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, supporters, and fans to reach new heights, on and off the field, and to build on the rich tradition and history of this storied athletics department,” the 40-year-old said in a statement.

Batt has been at Alabama since 2017, overseeing revenues through donations, ticketing and other sources. He guided the launch of a 10-year, $600 million fundraising campaign to benefit Crimson Tide athletics. In addition, Batt was the chief administrator overseeing men’s basketball.

Frank Neville, chief of staff under school President Angel Cabrera, has served as interim AD since Stansbury’s dismissal.

Georgia Tech set a timeline to hire a new athletic director as quickly as possible, then put that person in charge of the search for a new football coach.

Neville had said he wanted an AD in place at least for the latter part of the football season, to allow time to fully evaluate the program and determine what will be needed to turn things around.

Since taking over as interim coach, Brent Key has guided the Yellow Jackets (3-3) to two straight victories – including an unexpected one at Pittsburgh – providing some hope of qualifying for a bowl for the first time since 2018.

Key, who was Collins’ assistant head coach, will be the interim at least through the end of the season. He has made it clear he would like to be considered for the full-time job.

Cabrera said Batt was his top choice for AD after a speedy search to find Stansbury’s replacement.

“His leadership experience at one of the most competitive programs in the nation and his extraordinary track record in fundraising and revenue generation will bring great value to Georgia Tech,” Cabrera said.

In addition to deciding on a football coach, Batt’s top priority will be increasing revenues at a school that has faced tight budgets, fundraising struggles and attendance woes. Collins’ buyout of more than $11 million only compounds those issues.

He will face a far tougher challenge at Georgia Tech than he did in Tuscaloosa, where the football program has been a perennial championship contender for more than a decade under coach Nick Saban.

Georgia Tech has fallen far behind its state rival, reigning national football champion Georgia. The men’s basketball program also has struggled, making just one NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010.

Byrne said Georgia Tech has landed an AD who can turn things around.

“He has incredible vision and has done an outstanding job overseeing many areas of the department,” Byrne said. “J has been involved in all of our major decisions and has provided constructive insight and feedback to make us better.”

Batt previously served as senior associate athletic director at East Carolina (2013-17) and as associate AD at Maryland (2011-13). He graduated from North Carolina, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. He played on the Tar Heels’ national championship soccer team in 2001.

Mathis runs for 163, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Baylor 43-40

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tony Mathis rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns and Casey Legg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to lift West Virginia to a 43-40 victory over Baylor on Thursday night.

Mathis came up big in the absence of West Virginia’s leading rusher, CJ Donaldson, who was ruled out of the game after entering the concussion protocol during a loss at Texas on Oct. 1.

Mathis said he put no extra pressure on himself to perform in Donaldson’s absence.

“I just went through the same routine I do every week and just bought into it with what the coaches were telling me,” Mathis said.

Mathis scored on a 34-yard run with 7:05 left and set up the winning field goal with a 37-yard run to the Baylor 8. He surpassed his previous best of 118 yards against Kansas last year.

“He was decisive,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. “And that’s where he hasn’t been this year.”

West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) compiled 217 rushing yards.

Baylor had one last chance starting from its 23-yard line. But backup quarterback Kyron Drones threw two incompletions and was tackled near midfield on a scramble as time ran out.

Defending Big 12 champion Baylor (3-3, 2-2) lost its second straight game despite rolling up 590 yards of offense.

The Bears lost starting quarterback Blake Shapen in the third quarter when he slid at the end of a scramble and took a helmet-to-helmet hit from West Virginia’s Andrew Wilson-Lamp. Wilson-Lamp was flagged for targeting. The call was upheld upon review and Wilson-Lamp was ejected. Shapen left the field, went to a medical tent to be evaluated and did not return.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda said Shapen and injured running back Craig Williams will get examined on Friday “and we should have an idea after that.”

Shapen completed 14 of 22 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Drones replaced Shapen and led Baylor on two touchdown drives. After Qualan Jones scored on a 2-yard run with 13:39 remaining, West Virginia’s Dante Stills blocked the extra-point kick, teammate Jacolby Spells picked up the loose ball and ran the length of the field to give the Mountaineers two points. Baylor still led at that point 37-33.

After Mathis’ long scoring run, Baylor squandered several TD chances.

West Virginia safety Aubrey Burks intercepted Drones at the West Virginia 19. Dillon Doyle got the ball back for the Bears with an interception of JT Daniels at the West Virginia 26 with 3:12 remaining. But Baylor had to settle for John Mayers’ 44-yard field goal with 1:40 left to tie the game at 40, setting up the Mountaineers’ winning drive.

Legg is a perfect 8 of 8 on field goal tries this season.

“Great job by West Virginia and coach Brown, their fight and execution really showed up tonight,” Aranda said.

BACK FROM THE BRINK

Brown has heard plenty of speculation about how his team is in a lull this season. But after starting 0-2, West Virginia has won three of its last four.

“I’m proud of our group,” he said. “We overcame adversity. I think `the demise’ is kind of getting ahead of itself.”

BIG PLAY RECEIVERS

Baylor’s Gavin Holmes set career highs with seven catches for 210 yards. West Virginia’s Kaden Prather had eight catches for the second straight game and set a career high with 109 yards. Both had a TD catch.

LONG SCORES

Baylor has scored 13 touchdowns on offense this season from at least 25 yards out, and they got two of those in the first half Thursday night.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: The Bears now find themselves in the middle of the league standings with half of the season still remaining.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers improved to 6-0 at home against Baylor and got a much-needed win because they could be underdogs in every remaining game in a bid to become bowl eligible.

“For us, I hope this really sets us up for a stretch run,” Brown said.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts No. 19 Kansas on Oct. 22.

West Virginia plays at Texas Tech on Oct. 22.

 

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from team

Associated PressOct 13, 2022, 11:48 AM EDT
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown was dismissed from the team because of an “internal incident,” interim coach Jim Leonhard said.

Brown, a former five-star recruit, had tweeted that he was entering the transfer portal.

“The reality of what happened is there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program,” Leonhard said. “It was not a choice. He was dismissed from our program.”

Leonhard, who took over for the fired Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, didn’t detail the incident that led to Brown’s exit.

Brown was rated as the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

He started two games at right tackle and one at left tackle this season as injuries have caused the Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) to use five different offensive line combinations in their first six games. Brown did not start either of Wisconsin’s last two games.

Chryst was fired a day after Wisconsin lost at home to Illinois and former coach Bret Bielema to fall to 2-3. Leonhard won his debut against Northwestern.

Wisconsin plays at Michigan State (2-4, 0-3).

After redshirting in 2019, Brown played all seven games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and all 13 games last season. He made his first career start this year.

In his tweet, Brown thanked Wisconsin for the opportunity and said, “I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere.”