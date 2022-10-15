No. 22 Texas rallies in 4th quarter to beat Iowa State 24-21

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas believes it’s a tougher, more resilient team that last season – and the Longhorns are showing it so far this fall.

The latest evidence came as No. 22 Texas, trailing struggling Iowa State in the fourth quarter, rallied to win 24-21.

Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead, 3-yard pass to Xavier Worthy with 4:43 remaining. Linebacker Jaylan Ford produced two turnovers, including a fumble recovery with 2:28 to play.

Bijan Robinson rushed for 135 yards, his fifth straight game exceeding 100, against the Big 12’s top defense.

The Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak against Iowa State and handed the Cyclones (3-4, 0-4) their fourth straight defeat.

Texas went 5-7 a year ago, Steve Sarkisian‘s first as coach. The Longhorns have worked to make wouldn’t happen this fall.

“This is completely different than last year,” Robinson said. “We would have lost the game last year, in my opinion.”

There were indications that Texas might lose this one, too. Iowa State moved to the Texas 32 with two receptions by its spectacular receiver, Xavier Hutchinson. But Hutchinson also dropped a long one at the Texas 9,

“I came up short,” Hutchinson said. “How I look at it, is if I make that catch we probably win the game.”

The Cyclones were still in position to pull off a surprise win, but quarterback Hunter Dekkers fumbled at the 32. Anthony Cook forced the fumble, Ford recovered, and the officials conducted a video review to determine if Dekkers’ knee was down or if there was targeting by Texas.

Both reviews went the Longhorns’ way.

“When I saw the ball out, like, I gotta go get it,” Ford said. “Shout out to Cook. He came down with a big hit on the ball.”

Iowa State, whose offense has struggled to score this season, had an opportunity to go up 14-0 six minutes into the second quarter. But Dekkers’ pass was intercepted in the end zone by Ford.

The Longhorns then moved 80 yards to tie the game on a 15-yard pass from Ewers to Worthy. Less than six minutes later, Ewers connected with Jordan Whittington for a 5-yard touchdown.

Texas added a field goal in the third quarter but could not put Iowa State away. First, Dekkers found sophomore Jaylin Noel over the middle for a 54-yard touchdown, his second of the game. Dekkers, a sophomore first-year starter, completed 25 of 36 for a career-best 329 yards.

The Cyclones took their last lead, 21-17, on Dekkers’ 11-yard run up the middle with 10:58 remaining.

“I’m so proud of him,” coach Matt Campbell said. “It’s hard to battle through the growth process when the ball is in your hands every play.”

Texas responded to Dekkers’ run by moving 75 yards on 11 plays for the go-ahead score. Ewers connected with Robinson for 13 yards on third and six along the way.

“We didn’t play very good,” Sarkisian said. “But we played hard, and we played tough. Generally that’s the sign of a pretty good team when you can not play your best football, but find a way to win.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones, who rank 104th in scoring offense, failed to get a on 18 straight possessions in their past three games. The streak stopped on their third series against the Longhorns with a 5-yard pass from Dekkers to Noel in the first quarter.

Texas: The Longhorns were outgained in the passing game. Ewers threw for just 172 after passing for 294 and four touchdowns against Oklahoma last week. Ewers lost what could have been a 58-yard touchdown in the third quarter when a wide open Casey Cain dropped a pass down field. But Texas showed the resiliency to come back and win.

EFFICIENCY IN CLUTCH

A reason Iowa State had a chance to win was that it made nine of 15 third-down plays, including a 20-yard pass from Dekkers to Hutchinson before the Dekkers fumble. The Cyclones also converted a fourth-down play, Dekkers to Hutchinson, on the drive.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Longhorns elevated from receiving no votes to a No. 22 ranking after their 49-0 win over Oklahoma last week. There’s a good chance they won’t lose ground.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Oklahoma on Oct. 29.

Texas plays at No. 8 Oklahoma State on Oct. 22

TCU rallies for 43-40 win in 2 OTs over No. 8 Oklahoma State

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and 13th-ranked TCU beat No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 in a matchup of the Big 12’s last remaining undefeated teams.

Horned Frogs fans stormed the field after Miller got into the end zone for the Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), who had gone into the fourth quarter trailing by two touchdowns.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, with receivers getting wide open for big plays.

Max Duggan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Quentin Johnston on the second play of overtime for TCU. The Cowboys were then facing fourth-and-9 when Spencer Sanders found Braydon Johnson by himself for a 23-yard gain to the 1, setting up Dominic Richardson‘s tying TD run.

Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) got the ball to start the second overtime, but after a holding penalty and three incomplete passes in a row, the Cowboys had to settle for Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal, a 52-yarder.

Miller finished with 104 yards rushing on 22 carries, including another TD on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. Duggan completed 23 of 40 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnston had eight catches for 180 yards.

Sanders ran for touchdowns on Oklahoma State’s first two drives of the game, but was only 16-of-36 passing for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 24-7 lead only five minutes into the second quarter on an incredible catch by John Paul Richardson, who was tangled with cornerback Josh Newton, reached out his right and pulled the ball into his chest.

TCU used a little trickery to score to tie the game at 30-30 with 1:57 left in regulation. After a shift in the backfield for running back Emari Demarcado to take the shotgun snap, he handed the ball right back to Duggan, who found tight end Jared Wiley wide open in the right flat for a 10-yard touchdown. Wiley had a 13-yard catch two plays before that on that eight-play, 94-yard drive.

That followed a sequence when Sanders threw an interception with 7:18 left on a deep ball to Johnson, who appeared to get pushed by Bud Clark before the safety came down with the ball on the TCU 8. The Horned Frogs went three-and-out, but then Oklahoma State did the same before TCU’s tying drive.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: After taking the big lead in the second quarter, the Cowboys managed only two more field goals by Brown and didn’t score another touchdown until the overtime.

TCU: Duggan, the senior who lost his starting job going into the season with new coach Sonny Dykes, has thrown 16 touchdowns in his five starts since taking back over after Chandler Morris sprained his left knee in the season opener.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts No. 22 Texas (5-2, 3-1) in its only home game in a four-week stretch. The Cowboys play back-to-back road games after that.

TCU is home again to play No. 17 Kansas State (5-1, 3-0), which had an open date this weekend.

No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on late FG

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama.

As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1). It didn’t take long for the goal posts to go down.

Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winner. Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a game-time decision because of a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs.

Hyatt’s fifth TD catch tied it at 49 with 3:26 left in the fourth.

Young drove the Tide into the Tennessee territory in the final minute, but Alabama stalled at the 33 with three straight incomplete passes. Will Reichard’s 50-yard field goal attempt for the lead was wide way right.

With only 21 seconds left, overtime seemed likely, but Hooker wasn’t done and did the Heisman Trophy winner one better.

Hooker completed two passes for 45 yards, the second a 27-yard strike to Bru McCoy that gave Tennessee a chance for a makeable field goal – and McGrath came through to give the Volunteers its biggest victory in years.

A week after Alabama held Texas A&M out of the end zone on the last play of the game to dodge an upset, the Tide went down, losing to Tennessee for the first time under coach Nick Saban.

Tennessee’s up-tempo offense jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and led 28-20 at halftime. All four touchdown drives took over two minutes.

Young threw for 205 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while Hooker had 166 yards and two scores. Young wasn’t sacked, but was knocked down five times in the half.

Alabama fumbled Tennessee’s only punt. The Vols recovered and scored four plays later.

NOT AVAILABLE

Two key Tennessee players weren’t available. WR Cedric Tillman, who sustained a high ankle sprain against Akron, didn’t play despite having surgery to speed up the recovery process three weeks ago. This was his third missed game … S Jaylen McCollough, a four-year starter, was arrested for aggravated assault last weekend. He had played in all 41 games since his freshman year with 32 starts.

BY THE NUMBERS

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has thrown a touchdown pass in 18 consecutive games, tying Heath Shuler’s school record (1992-94), … In one possession in its own territory, Alabama had holding, motion and delay penalties and a fumbled snap that Bryce Young recovered. The Vols got the ball on the Tide 35 and scored four plays later. … Hooker’s third-quarter interception was his first in 260 passes.

OLD SCHOOL

Tennessee had the ball on the Alabama 2. Breaking from the norm, Hooker went under center rather than the shotgun as the Vols were lined up in the I-formation. Fullback Princeton Fant, a tight end who was recruited as a running back, had his first carry since 2018 and scored.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: Alabama didn’t have an answer for a Tennessee team that just wouldn’t give up. A late 49-42 lead slipped away.

Tennessee: This was a big jump forward for the program that Josh Heupel is building. Playing in a midseason game that has playoff implications is the first step toward getting a taste of the ultimate success.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Mississippi State.

Tennessee: Hosts Tennessee-Martin.