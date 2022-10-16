SEC fines Tennessee 100K; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Associated PressOct 16, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama.

Meanwhile, the school turned to fans to help pay for new goalposts.

The league announced the fine for the school’s second violation of the access to competition area policy. The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

The third-ranked Volunteers knocked off No. 6 Alabama 52-49 on a last-play field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide.

Fans stormed the field, ripped up one of the goal posts and heaved it into the Tennessee River.

Tennessee turned to crowdsourcing to pay for replacement goalposts. More than $18,000 had been raised.

Athletic director Danny White tweeted “We had some fun, didn’t we?” and asked fans to “help us out.”

SEC policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

A third offense and beyond would cost Tennessee $250,000.

AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, Alabama’s top-5 streak ends

Associated PressOct 16, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT
Jamar Coach/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

Tennessee moved to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama.

The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.

Georgia remained No. 1 and received 31 first-place votes and Ohio State had 17 first-place votes.

The Vols received 15 first-place votes and have their best ranking since starting the 2005 season at No. 3. The last time Tennessee was ranked this highly in the second half of the season was 2001, reaching the top 10 in late October and headed into the SEC championship at No. 2.

No. 4 Michigan moved up a spot Sunday, switching places with No. 5 Clemson after the Wolverines blew out now-No. 16 Penn State.

No. 7 Mississippi moved up two spots and No. 8 TCU, No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon all moved into the top 10.

POLL POINTS

The Crimson Tide had its string of 40 straight appearances in the top five snapped. It was the longest such active streak in the country.

Georgia now has the longest run of top-five appearances with 24.

The Tide’s latest top-five run is only the third longest of the Saban era. The Tide’s 68 straight top-five appearances from 2015-19 is the AP poll record, and a string of 48 consecutive top-five rankings from 2011-13 is tied for fourth.

EXPLAIN YOUR VOTE

Tennessee made a case to be the No. 1 team in the country, and it swayed some voters.

Those who bought in on the Vols cited a resume that includes four victories against teams that were ranked at the time (at Pitt, Florida, at LSU and Alabama).

“I voted Tennessee No. 1 because the Vols’ strength of schedule is far superior to UGA and Ohio State,” said Ron Counts of the Idaho Statesman in Boise.

For comparison, Georgia has played just one team (Oregon) that has been ranked at any point this season. Ohio State has played three, though only one was ranked at the time (Notre Dame) and all of those opponents have at least three losses.

Plus, beating Alabama doesn’t happen often and holds a lot of weight with voters. No team this season has beaten a team with a better ranking at the time the game was played than Tennessee.

“It was a tough call between Tennessee and Georgia for No. 1,” said Kellis Robinett of The Wichita (Kansas) Eagle. “I have been voting the Bulldogs ahead of everyone else for several weeks, mostly because their blowout victory over Oregon has aged like a fine wine. But I think beating Alabama is slightly more impressive.”

So why only No. 3 for Tennessee?

The ranked-at-the-time argument falls flat for some voters, who were less impressed with victories against Florida and Pitt and give Georgia and Ohio State credit for being more dominant overall.

“I’ve been high on Tennessee all year, but I don’t think ranking them No. 3 is any kind of snub this week,” said Mike Barber of the Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch.

IN

– No. 22 North Carolina is ranked for the first time this season.

– No. 25 Tulane is this week’s breakthrough team. The Green Wave (6-1) is ranked for the first time since 1998, when quarterback Shaun King led them to an unbeaten season and No. 7 in the final Top 25.

OUT

– Kansas lost two straight games after snapping a poll drought of 13 years and is unranked again.

James Madison is out after becoming the first team to be ranked in its first season as an FBS member. The Dukes lost 45-38 on the road at new Sun Belt rival Georgia Southern.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC – 6 (Nos. 1, 3, 6, 7, 19, 24).

ACC – 5 (Nos. 5, 13, 14, 22, 23).

Big 12 – 4 (Nos. 8, 11, 17, 20).

Big Ten – 4 (No. 2, 4, 16, 18).

Pac-12 – 4 (Nos. 9, 10, 12, 15).

American – 2 (Nos. 21, 25).

RANKED vs. RANKED

After six games matching ranked teams this past weekend, five more are on tap, including the first top-10 matchup in the Pac-12 since the 2016 conference championship game (No. 4 Washington and No. 9 Colorado).

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson.

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon.

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama.

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU.

TCU rallies for 43-40 win in 2 OTs over No. 8 Oklahoma State

Associated PressOct 15, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and 13th-ranked TCU beat No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 in a matchup of the Big 12’s last remaining undefeated teams.

Horned Frogs fans stormed the field after Miller got into the end zone for the Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), who had gone into the fourth quarter trailing by two touchdowns.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, with receivers getting wide open for big plays.

Max Duggan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Quentin Johnston on the second play of overtime for TCU. The Cowboys were then facing fourth-and-9 when Spencer Sanders found Braydon Johnson by himself for a 23-yard gain to the 1, setting up Dominic Richardson‘s tying TD run.

Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) got the ball to start the second overtime, but after a holding penalty and three incomplete passes in a row, the Cowboys had to settle for Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal, a 52-yarder.

Miller finished with 104 yards rushing on 22 carries, including another TD on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. Duggan completed 23 of 40 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnston had eight catches for 180 yards.

Sanders ran for touchdowns on Oklahoma State’s first two drives of the game, but was only 16-of-36 passing for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 24-7 lead only five minutes into the second quarter on an incredible catch by John Paul Richardson, who was tangled with cornerback Josh Newton, reached out his right and pulled the ball into his chest.

TCU used a little trickery to score to tie the game at 30-30 with 1:57 left in regulation. After a shift in the backfield for running back Emari Demarcado to take the shotgun snap, he handed the ball right back to Duggan, who found tight end Jared Wiley wide open in the right flat for a 10-yard touchdown. Wiley had a 13-yard catch two plays before that on that eight-play, 94-yard drive.

That followed a sequence when Sanders threw an interception with 7:18 left on a deep ball to Johnson, who appeared to get pushed by Bud Clark before the safety came down with the ball on the TCU 8. The Horned Frogs went three-and-out, but then Oklahoma State did the same before TCU’s tying drive.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: After taking the big lead in the second quarter, the Cowboys managed only two more field goals by Brown and didn’t score another touchdown until the overtime.

TCU: Duggan, the senior who lost his starting job going into the season with new coach Sonny Dykes, has thrown 16 touchdowns in his five starts since taking back over after Chandler Morris sprained his left knee in the season opener.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts No. 22 Texas (5-2, 3-1) in its only home game in a four-week stretch. The Cowboys play back-to-back road games after that.

TCU is home again to play No. 17 Kansas State (5-1, 3-0), which had an open date this weekend.