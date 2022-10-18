Big 12 to go without divisions as 14-team league in 2023-24

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 will operate without divisions in football next season when the arrival of Central Florida, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston create a 14-team conference and ends its current round-robin scheduling framework.

Commissioner Brett Yormark held a call with Big 12 schools Tuesday to announce the plan. Every school will play nine conference games, just like they have since it became a 10-team league, and schools will play each other at least once in each two-year period. Traditional rivalries, or at least those left after realignments, will be preserved.

“Excited about what it will look like,” Yormark said during Big 12 women’s basketball media day at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. “Looking at geography, you know, from a student-athlete perspective and travel, all those principles are part of the decision-making, but we’ll end up in a great place.”

From its formation in 1996 until the departure of Nebraska and Colorado in 2010, the league’s teams were split into two six-team divisions, with eight conference games each year and the divisional winners meeting in the league title game.

The division format was scrapped when the Huskers left for the Big Ten and the Buffaloes for the Pac-12, and everybody played each other in a round-robin format. That continued with the arrival of West Virginia and TCU and the departure of Texas A&M and Missouri for the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

The conference championship game resumed in 2017 with the top two teams from the regular season playing.

When it comes to basketball, Yormark said, the 14-team conference would continue with an 18-game schedule, only it will no longer be the double-round robin system where schools play each other home and away each season.

Oklahoma and Texas, which are tied to the Big 12 until July 2025, are reportedly discussing ways to join the SEC earlier. But Yormark said the league’s relationship with both schools remains positive, and that both have expressed a commitment to the conference. Each is already on the hook for $80 million in exit fees when they depart, and any deal to depart earlier would send that number soaring higher.

“My conversations with Oklahoma and Texas have always been about, you know, being great members until they leave, which is in ’25,” said Yormark, who has visited each once already and plans to visit them again before the end of the football season. “And the experience has been very positive so far.”

Yormark, who was hired in June to replace the retiring Bob Bowlsby, has been busy as the league tries to solidify its place in the college athletics landscape. He stated the Big 12 was “open for business” when it came to attracting other teams, which the Pac-12 took as an affront, and he doubled down on that statement Tuesday.

“We’re open for business in every respect, expansion being part of that,” he said. “If there’s an opportunity that something presents itself that’s truly additive, and creates value, extend your geographic footprint, potentially puts us in a fourth time zone, why not? But it’s got to be all about the value creation.”

Yormark also has been busy in discussions with television partners ESPN and Fox about the possibility of striking a new media rights deal almost two years before the current contract expires. The exclusive negotiating window does not open until February 2024 with current contracts set to expire that June.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has said his being next in line for a media rights deal after the Big Ten announced its $7 billion contract with three networks was an advantage his league had over the Big 12.

“The economics matter,” Yormark said, “but I want a real partnership, and we have a great partnership with both. But everyone needs to step up their game – more marketing, more promotion, more support of our student-athletes in all the right ways. More storytelling. Economics matter, though. But it’s those fringe benefits that, you know, make make a deal or don’t make a deal. But we’re getting to a pretty good place. And again, if we don’t do a deal now, it’s OK.”

Yormark did say that the loss of Oklahoma and Texas, two of the premium brands in college sports, would not decrease the value of the next media rights deal. In fact, he said, “We’re going up. The question is, `How far up?'”

Pac-12 playoff chances get muddled with Utah’s win over USC

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 11:10 PM EDT
The conference now has one undefeated team, two with one loss and the 15th-ranked Utes hanging around with two losses.

The odds aren’t exactly stacked in the Pac-12’s favor, but it still has a CFP shot if the rest of the season plays out just right.

UCLA

The ninth-ranked Bruins have been one of college football’s biggest surprises, yet can’t seem to get much respect outside of their own conference.

UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) has wins over Utah and Washington on its resume, but also struggled to put away South Alabama at home in Week 3.

The Bruins have been arguably the conference’s best defensive team, allowing 344 total yards per game, and have been solid offensively behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The dual-threat quarterback has taken his game to a new level in his fifth season with coach Chip Kelly, throwing for 1,510 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 231 yards and four more scores rushing.

UCLA has a massive test coming off its bye this week, playing at Oregon on Oct. 22. The Bruins also face rival USC on Nov. 19.

Win those two, avoid any other slipups and win the Pac-12 Championship and the Bruins could make a case for the CFP – particularly with the unpredictable landscape in college football this season.

OREGON

The 10th-ranked Ducks (5-1, 3-0) put a big dent in their CFP chances with a blowout loss to top-ranked Georgia in the first game of the season.

Oregon has revved up its offense since then, scoring at least 40 points in five straight games. The Ducks are 10th nationally with 241.7 yards rushing per game and Auburn transfer Bo Nix has been sharp since the dud of an opener against the Bulldogs, throwing for 1,536 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Oregon has a win over then-No. 12 BYU on its resume, but the Cougars have fallen off and the Ducks still have some tough games left. After hosting UCLA, Oregon plays Utah on Nov. 19 and closes out the regular season with a rivalry game against Oregon State.

Win out in the regular season and take the Pac-12 Championship, Oregon could offset some of the ugliness from its opening flop against Georgia.

USC

The Trojans (6-1, 4-1) looked like the Pac-12’s best CFP shot until last Saturday’s tense 43-42 loss to Utah.

The road gets tougher now, but at least there’s still a road.

Quarterback Caleb Williams has been superb since following coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. Williams has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards with 19 touchdowns and one interception, and has been an electric runner, putting himself in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.

The Trojans had to eke out a win over Oregon State, but rolled through the rest of their schedule before the loss to Utah.

The loss hurts, as does Nov. 26 opponent Notre Dame falling off, but USC can boost its resume by beating UCLA on Nov. 19 and winning the Pac-12 Championship.

Pull it off and the Trojans will be a one-loss Pac-12 champion, which could be good enough if Clemson stumbles or the Big 12 ends up with a two-loss champion.

UTAH

The emotional win over USC was massive, but the Utes are pretty much out of the CFP with their two losses.

Utah (5-2, 3-1) probably could have survived a three-point season-opening loss at Florida, but a 10-point loss to UCLA on Oct. 8 knocked its CFP hopes off the rails.

Now, even if the Utes win out, it would take an unlikely perfect storm for them to get a CFP nod. Still, a second straight Pac-12 title and trip to the Rose Bowl would be a nice way to finish out the season if they can win out.

Tennessee QB Hooker leads AP midseason All-America team

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, two Big Ten running backs and Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by AP Top 25 voters and released Tuesday.

Hooker is second in the country in passer efficiency rating at 187.7 and has accounted for 18 touchdowns, The Virginia Tech transfer led the Volunteers to a 52-49 victory against Alabama that pushed Tennessee to No. 3 in the Top 25.

Joining Hooker in the All-America backfield is Illinois’ Chase Brown, who leads the nation with 1,059 yards rushing, and Michigan’s Blake Corum, who is averaging 129 yards game and has scored 13 TDs.

Anderson leads the defense. Last year’s Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner as national defensive player of the year has five sacks among 10.5 tackles for loss this season for the sixth-ranked Tide. Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was selected as an all-purpose player, is also on the team.

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Running backs – Chase Brown, Illinois; Blake Corum, Michigan.

Tackles – Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State; Peter Skoronski, Northwestern.

Guards – O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Steve Avila, TCU.

Center – John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota.

Tight end – Dalton Kincaid, Utah.

Wide receivers – Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Charlie Jones, Purdue.

All-purpose player – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama.

Kicker – Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Laiatu Latu, UCLA.

Linemen – Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern California; Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois.

Linebackers – Ivan Pace, Jr., Cincinnati; Daiyan Henley, Washington State; Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State; Clark Phillips III, Utah.

Safeties – Christopher Smith, Georgia; Bentlee Sanders, Nevada.

Defensive back – Joey Porter Jr., Penn State.

Punter – Bryce Baringer, Michigan State.