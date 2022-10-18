Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa’s knee injury

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 1:17 PM EDT
Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times/USA TODAY NETWORK
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Taulia Tagovailoa appears to have avoided a major injury after he was carted off the field last weekend at Indiana.

Maryland coach Michael Locksley said the standout quarterback reaggravated a previous sprain in his knee and that an MRI last weekend showed no further structural damage from when he was initially injured last month.

“A huge sense of relief, obviously,” Locksley said. “I stood there and watched him, the way it played out, it looked very painful. We’re very thankful that he had the knee brace. He fights us. He didn’t want to play in the knee brace for the past two, three weeks. We forced him to do it.”

Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern.

Tagovailoa, whose brother Tua has missed time in the NFL recently following a head injury, left Saturday’s game against Indiana early in the fourth quarter. Backup Billy Edwards Jr. came in and led the Terrapins (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) to a 38-33 victory.

Tagovailoa was injured against Michigan last month and returned for the next game. Locksley said Tuesday that Tagovailoa had a sprained MCL, which he aggravated against Indiana.

“He was able to make it back after the Michigan game with the same injury,” Locksley said. “It’s all about how his body feels and recovers, and we’ll continue to do the things necessary to keep his safety and health at the front of our decision.”

Tagovailoa has given Maryland some much-needed stability at quarterback the past couple seasons. He leads the Big Ten this year with 2,001 yards passing, and he has completed 72.5% of his throws.

“Just to know that he’s healthy and good enough to play – that’s just a great relief,” receiver Dontay Demus said. “He wants to go out there. He’s a great competitor. Whether he was good or not, I believe in him and Billy, but I feel like having Taulia just gives us all-around 100% confidence in him.”

Pac-12 playoff chances get muddled with Utah’s win over USC

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 11:10 PM EDT
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
The conference now has one undefeated team, two with one loss and the 15th-ranked Utes hanging around with two losses.

The odds aren’t exactly stacked in the Pac-12’s favor, but it still has a CFP shot if the rest of the season plays out just right.

UCLA

The ninth-ranked Bruins have been one of college football’s biggest surprises, yet can’t seem to get much respect outside of their own conference.

UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) has wins over Utah and Washington on its resume, but also struggled to put away South Alabama at home in Week 3.

The Bruins have been arguably the conference’s best defensive team, allowing 344 total yards per game, and have been solid offensively behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The dual-threat quarterback has taken his game to a new level in his fifth season with coach Chip Kelly, throwing for 1,510 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 231 yards and four more scores rushing.

UCLA has a massive test coming off its bye this week, playing at Oregon on Oct. 22. The Bruins also face rival USC on Nov. 19.

Win those two, avoid any other slipups and win the Pac-12 Championship and the Bruins could make a case for the CFP – particularly with the unpredictable landscape in college football this season.

OREGON

The 10th-ranked Ducks (5-1, 3-0) put a big dent in their CFP chances with a blowout loss to top-ranked Georgia in the first game of the season.

Oregon has revved up its offense since then, scoring at least 40 points in five straight games. The Ducks are 10th nationally with 241.7 yards rushing per game and Auburn transfer Bo Nix has been sharp since the dud of an opener against the Bulldogs, throwing for 1,536 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Oregon has a win over then-No. 12 BYU on its resume, but the Cougars have fallen off and the Ducks still have some tough games left. After hosting UCLA, Oregon plays Utah on Nov. 19 and closes out the regular season with a rivalry game against Oregon State.

Win out in the regular season and take the Pac-12 Championship, Oregon could offset some of the ugliness from its opening flop against Georgia.

USC

The Trojans (6-1, 4-1) looked like the Pac-12’s best CFP shot until last Saturday’s tense 43-42 loss to Utah.

The road gets tougher now, but at least there’s still a road.

Quarterback Caleb Williams has been superb since following coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. Williams has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards with 19 touchdowns and one interception, and has been an electric runner, putting himself in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.

The Trojans had to eke out a win over Oregon State, but rolled through the rest of their schedule before the loss to Utah.

The loss hurts, as does Nov. 26 opponent Notre Dame falling off, but USC can boost its resume by beating UCLA on Nov. 19 and winning the Pac-12 Championship.

Pull it off and the Trojans will be a one-loss Pac-12 champion, which could be good enough if Clemson stumbles or the Big 12 ends up with a two-loss champion.

UTAH

The emotional win over USC was massive, but the Utes are pretty much out of the CFP with their two losses.

Utah (5-2, 3-1) probably could have survived a three-point season-opening loss at Florida, but a 10-point loss to UCLA on Oct. 8 knocked its CFP hopes off the rails.

Now, even if the Utes win out, it would take an unlikely perfect storm for them to get a CFP nod. Still, a second straight Pac-12 title and trip to the Rose Bowl would be a nice way to finish out the season if they can win out.

Tennessee QB Hooker leads AP midseason All-America team

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT
ap all america team
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, two Big Ten running backs and Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by AP Top 25 voters and released Tuesday.

Hooker is second in the country in passer efficiency rating at 187.7 and has accounted for 18 touchdowns, The Virginia Tech transfer led the Volunteers to a 52-49 victory against Alabama that pushed Tennessee to No. 3 in the Top 25.

Joining Hooker in the All-America backfield is Illinois’ Chase Brown, who leads the nation with 1,059 yards rushing, and Michigan’s Blake Corum, who is averaging 129 yards game and has scored 13 TDs.

Anderson leads the defense. Last year’s Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner as national defensive player of the year has five sacks among 10.5 tackles for loss this season for the sixth-ranked Tide. Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was selected as an all-purpose player, is also on the team.

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Running backs – Chase Brown, Illinois; Blake Corum, Michigan.

Tackles – Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State; Peter Skoronski, Northwestern.

Guards – O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Steve Avila, TCU.

Center – John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota.

Tight end – Dalton Kincaid, Utah.

Wide receivers – Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Charlie Jones, Purdue.

All-purpose player – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama.

Kicker – Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Laiatu Latu, UCLA.

Linemen – Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern California; Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois.

Linebackers – Ivan Pace, Jr., Cincinnati; Daiyan Henley, Washington State; Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State; Clark Phillips III, Utah.

Safeties – Christopher Smith, Georgia; Bentlee Sanders, Nevada.

Defensive back – Joey Porter Jr., Penn State.

Punter – Bryce Baringer, Michigan State.