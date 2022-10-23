Clifford passes for 4 TDs, No. 16 Penn State beats Minnesota

Associated Press
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – A week after the worst game of his six-year career, a smattering of boos rang out from the 107,000 fans clad all in white when Sean Clifford was announced as Penn State’s starting quarterback.

Some wanted to see coveted freshman Drew Allar take over a struggling offense. By halftime, the Happy Valley crowd had changed its tone.

Clifford threw four touchdown passes in his 40th career start, Penn State’s defense forced seven punts and the No. 16 Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 45-17 on Saturday night.

“He’s a battler, he’s resilient and he’s tough,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I think if you look around the country, there’s a lot of programs that would be super excited and happy about Sean Clifford being the quarterback.”

The “white out” crowd cheered Clifford as he found his rhythm.

Clifford threw darts over the middle to tight ends Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter to put Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) up for good. The rout was on when he lofted a deep ball to Parker Washington for a 35-yard score on Penn State’s first possession of the second half.

Nick Singleton added two touchdown runs and Mitchell Tinsley caught another Clifford TD pass for the Nittany Lions, who avoided falling further behind in the Big Ten East after losing badly at No. 4 Michigan last week.

Penn State hosts No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

“I thought that we had a rhythm,” said Clifford, who completed 23 of 31 passes for 295 yards. “I thought we played a really clean game, to be honest with you.”

The Golden Gophers (4-3, 1-3) lost their third straight, this one amid difficult circumstances.

Starting quarterback Tanner Morgan was ruled out with a head injury, leaving the offense to freshman Athan Kaliakmanis who completed just 9 of 22 passes for 175 yards.

Kaliakmanis threw a short touchdown pass to Brevyn Spann-Ford in the fourth quarter, but an interception by Ji'Ayir Brown in the third spoiled a good looking drive.

“I didn’t like how we played,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. “That’s three weeks in a row. That’s my fault; 100% I’ve got to be better as the head football coach, period.”

Even with the notorious Penn State student section breathing down their necks, the Gophers turned a Penn State turnover into the game’s first points.

Clifford threw a deep ball into double coverage where it was picked off by Justin Walley and returned deep into Penn State’s territory. The Gophers had to settle for a 35-yard field goal from Matthew Trickett for their only lead.

Penn State responded with a 41-yard Jake Pinegar field goal, then its defense started pushing Minnesota back. The Gophers lost yardage on each of their next two possessions. The Nittany Lions turned both of theirs into touchdowns thanks to Clifford.

He capped a seven-play drive with a 38-yard bullet to Warren over the middle, putting Penn State up 10-3 early in the second. He hooked up with Johnson for an 18-yard TD pass with no Gopher nearby on the next possession.

Minnesota closed the deficit to 17-10 by halftime as Kaliakmanis scrambled for yards to keep a nine-play, 90-yard drive going. It ended with Mohamed Ibrahim lunging in from 3 yards out.

NOISE FACTOR

Minnesota won the opening toss, deferred and chose to defend the end zone farthest away from the rowdy 20,000-seat student section.

The capacity crowd still had them on tilt.

The Gophers jumped before their first offensive snap, one of five false-start penalties against them in the first half. Minnesota took eight penalties for 52 yards overall.

“When we’re behind the sticks on offense, we’re not very good,” Fleck said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Minnesota: Having lost two in a row to West opponents, the Gophers needed this game badly to stay alive in their division. They didn’t have much of a shot with the one-sided approach, especially with the number of miscues in the first half.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions needed a spark on offense after getting blown out in The Big House. Clifford seemed to find his swagger in this game. He’s always played his best football when he’s had a chip on his shoulder.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Rutgers on Saturday.

Penn State: Hosts No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for B12 lead

Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas – Max Duggan, Kendre Miller and their TCU teammates certainly don’t get fazed by double-digit deficits in the second half. For the second week in a row, they just came back to win and stay undefeated.

Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns and Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores as eighth-ranked TCU beat No. 17 Kansas State 38-28, overcoming an 18-point deficit on Saturday night to take over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference.

“Everybody’s calm and it’s a good feeling,” Miller said. “When we went down … I was just like we’re fixin’ to get it going.”

The Frogs, with new coach Sonny Dykes, have won four consecutive games over ranked opponents. Three in a row was already a first in school history, which they accomplished a week earlier at home by overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat then-No. 8 Oklahoma State in double overtime.

Duggan’s 55-yard strike to Quentin Johnston late in the third quarter put the Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) ahead to stay. That was their third consecutive TD drive.

“We are playing with a lot of confidence … there’s no sense of panic,” Dykes said. “And that gives you a chance when you always believe that you can figure out a way to win. And more often than not, you’re going to.”

Kansas State (5-2, 3-1) jumped ahead 28-10 when Will Howard threw for two touchdowns and ran for another after taking over for banged-up quarterback Adrian Martinez on its second drive. Deuce Vaughn‘s 47-yard run for his first touchdown in five games capped the fourth consecutive TD drive for the K-State.

“Proud of Will Howard. I thought he played a good football game,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said of the third-year quarterback who hadn’t played since Martinez transferred from Nebraska and didn’t take any first-team snaps this week in practice.

Howard, who started 10 games the past two seasons, ran for 14 yards on his first play and completed his first seven passes for 156 yards. He finished 13 of 20 for 225 yards, leaving the game briefly after hurting his shoulder on a running play late in the third quarter. Freshman Jake Rubley, the third K-State QB in the game, threw an interception on his first pass that came after TCU had gone ahead to stay.

Miller scored on a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 on the opening drive of the second half to get TCU within 28-24, after Jared Wiley‘s 4-yard TD catch that ended a 91-yard drive just before halftime. Miller scored a 9-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

“Having two games that back to back where you kind of come back against really good opponents, against well-coached teams, and just keep keep clawing back and find a way to win … It shows a lot about this team,” said Duggan, who also had a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Derius Davis on TCU’s first drive.

Several Wildcats players that got dinged up in their last game two weeks ago at Iowa State. Martinez was good to start and had a 19-yard keeper on the first play, but was in the locker room for an undisclosed issue before they had the ball again.

“The frustrating part is I don’t know how bad those guys are hurt,” Klieman said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: The Wildcats had won three in a row since a 21-7 home loss Sept. 17 to Tulane, a team that this week got ranked for the first time since 1998. The open date apparently wasn’t enough to heal up the lingering issues for Martinez and the other players. Vaughn, who missed the end of the 10-9 win at Iowa State after getting leg-whipped, went to the locker room during the first half at TCU, but returned and had some nifty runs.

TCU: The Frogs had lost three in a row to Kansas State without scoring more than 17 points in any of those games. Duggan, who lost the starting role going into the season, finished 17-of-26 passing and has thrown a Big 12-best 19 touchdowns with only one interception since taking back over when Chandler Morris got hurt in the opener.

RUN TO SCORE Miller has a rushing touchdown in every game this season, and has run for more than 100 yards in four of the last five. He has run for TDs in eight consecutive games, the second-best streak in school history behind LaDainian Tomlinson’s 15 in a row that ended in 2000.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Frogs could move up a spot since No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 9 UCLA, the teams they were between, suffered their first losses Saturday. Kansas State is sure to drop some, but should still be ranked when the new poll comes out Sunday.

UP NEXT

Kansas State is home against No. 11 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) next Saturday in a matchup of second-place teams.

TCU plays three of its next four game on the road, the first next Saturday at West Virginia (3-4, 1-3).

Charlotte fires Will Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7

Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA.

“We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program,” said Charlotte 49ers athletic director Mike Hill. “He made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations. Will and his family are special people and we wish them the best.”

Healy, one of the youngest head coaches in major college football at 37, fell to 15-24 in four seasons at Charlotte after losing 34-15 to Florida International on Saturday. That dropped the 49ers into last place in C-USA.

Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando was elevated to interim head coach. Rossomando is in his second season with the 49ers. He has previous head coaching experience at New Haven and Central Connecticut State and was named the NCAA Div. II National Coach of the Year following the 2012 season at New Haven. He was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS Coach of the Year Award in 2017 while at Central Connecticut State.

Charlotte is set to make a jump up in competition next season when it joins the American Athletic Conference along with five other C-USA schools.

Healy was the youngest head coach in FBS when he was hired by Charlotte in 2019 after three years at Austin Peay that included an FCS playoff appearance in 2017.

He led Charlotte to a bowl game in his first season, finishing 7-6. The 49ers are 8-18 since.

Healy is the sixth major college coach fired this season, but first outside the Power Five conferences.

The 49ers are at Rice nexy.