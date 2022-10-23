Nix shines and No. 10 Oregon defeats No. 9 UCLA 45-30

Associated Press Oct 23, 2022
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 UCLA at Oregon
Getty Images
EUGENE, Ore. – Bo Nix made Oregon’s win over UCLA look nearly effortless. He said it felt that way, too.

Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon handed No. 9 UCLA its first loss of the season with a 45-30 victory Saturday in a highly anticipated showdown for the top of the Pac-12 standings.

“To be honest, when I’m out there it feels like I’m not doing a whole lot because I don’t have to,” Nix said. “I just have to get the ball to the playmakers around me.”

The win extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record. It is the third-best active home streak in the nation. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play.

The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Bruins, who have not won in Eugene since 2004. UCLA (6-1, 3-1) hasn’t defeated the Ducks since 2017.

Nix, a transfer from Auburn, is a mobile threat who has thrown for 17 touchdowns and rushed for eight this season. He completed 21 of 28 passes against the Bruins. His favorite target on Saturday was Troy Franklin, who had eight catches for 132 yards and two scores.

“He’s making great decisions with the ball, he’s not putting the ball in jeopardy,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about Nix. “He’s playing really smart football, unselfish football. That’s going to lead to opportunities for us to win. If he continues to do that, I think we’ll continue to see success.”

UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was completing nearly 75% of his passes going into the game, threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 151 yards and a score.

Oregon slowed UCLA’s ground game, allowing 186 rushing yards. The Bruins were ranked second in the Pac-12 with an average of 211.5 yards. In contrast, the Ducks piled up 262 rushing yards.

“I came back with expectations being very high for myself as well as this team,” Thompson-Robinson said. “When you don’t meet those expectations, obviously it hurts. I think it will fuel us stronger than ever.”

The Ducks went up 10-3 early in the second quarter on Nix’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson. UCLA answered with Thompson-Robinson’s 36-yard scoring pass to Keegan Jones.

Franklin caught a 51-yard scoring pass from Nix to put the Ducks back in front. Oregon recovered an onside kick and went on to extend its lead with Jordan James‘ 2-yard touchdown carry.

After Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked a 44 yard field goal for the Bruins, the Ducks’ final drive before halftime was pushed back by a pair of penalties but Franklin caught a 2-yard touchdown pass for a 31-13 lead at the break.

The Ducks padded their lead with Nix’s 17-yard scoring pass to tight end Cam McCormick. Charbonnet rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to open the final quarter but the Nix found Bucky Irving with a 37-yard touchdown catch. Irving finished with 19 carries for 108 yards.

Nix became the third Oregon quarterback since at least 1996 with multiple games of five or more touchdowns in a season. He joins Justin Herbert (2019) and Marcus Mariota (2014).

UCLA added a late touchdown on Thompson-Robinson’s 22-yard pass to Jake Bobo, who finished with eight catches for 101 yards.

“It was just a complete team win, as we’ve been doing,” Nix said. “I thought offensively we were just great on all cylinders, running, throwing. Everything was just kind of working for us today. When you can stay balanced like that, usually you put a lot of points up. ”

IN THE TOP 10

The last time a UCLA team ranked in the top 10 played a top-10 opponent was on Oct. 13, 2001, when the No. 7 Bruins beat No. 10 Washington 35-13 in Pasadena, California.

It was the first meeting between two top-10 teams at Autzen since No. 3 Oregon beat No. 7 Michigan State in 2014. The last matchup between two Pac-12 teams in the top 10 was No. 4 Oregon’s victory over No. 9 Stanford in 2010.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

UCLA, which rose in the polls to No. 13 last season, had not been ranked in the top 10 since 2015 before this past week. Oregon opened the season ranked No. 11, but the loss to Georgia dropped them out of the poll. The Ducks were ranked as high as No. 3 last season.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: Coach Chip Kelly returned to Eugene, where he coached from 2009-2012. During his tenure, the Ducks were known for their speedy “blur” spread offense, which took them to the national championship game following an undefeated 2010 season. Kelly is 0-4 against Oregon since taking over at UCLA in late 2017. … The Bruins’ six wins to start the season were the program’s most since 2005. … UCLA was coming off a bye.

Oregon: The Ducks were also coming off a bye week. … ESPN’s “College GameDay” was broadcast from Eugene for the first time since 2018. … Former Oregon women’s basketball star Sabrina Ionescu was at the game. … Oregon is 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2019. … The game attracted 59,962, fourth-largest crowd ever at Autzen and biggest since 2011.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins host Stanford next weekend.

Oregon: The Ducks visit California on Saturday.

No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for B12 lead

Associated Press Oct 23, 2022
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Kansas State at TCU
Getty Images
FORT WORTH, Texas – Max Duggan, Kendre Miller and their TCU teammates certainly don’t get fazed by double-digit deficits in the second half. For the second week in a row, they just came back to win and stay undefeated.

Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns and Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores as eighth-ranked TCU beat No. 17 Kansas State 38-28, overcoming an 18-point deficit on Saturday night to take over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference.

“Everybody’s calm and it’s a good feeling,” Miller said. “When we went down … I was just like we’re fixin’ to get it going.”

The Frogs, with new coach Sonny Dykes, have won four consecutive games over ranked opponents. Three in a row was already a first in school history, which they accomplished a week earlier at home by overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat then-No. 8 Oklahoma State in double overtime.

Duggan’s 55-yard strike to Quentin Johnston late in the third quarter put the Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) ahead to stay. That was their third consecutive TD drive.

“We are playing with a lot of confidence … there’s no sense of panic,” Dykes said. “And that gives you a chance when you always believe that you can figure out a way to win. And more often than not, you’re going to.”

Kansas State (5-2, 3-1) jumped ahead 28-10 when Will Howard threw for two touchdowns and ran for another after taking over for banged-up quarterback Adrian Martinez on its second drive. Deuce Vaughn‘s 47-yard run for his first touchdown in five games capped the fourth consecutive TD drive for the K-State.

“Proud of Will Howard. I thought he played a good football game,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said of the third-year quarterback who hadn’t played since Martinez transferred from Nebraska and didn’t take any first-team snaps this week in practice.

Howard, who started 10 games the past two seasons, ran for 14 yards on his first play and completed his first seven passes for 156 yards. He finished 13 of 20 for 225 yards, leaving the game briefly after hurting his shoulder on a running play late in the third quarter. Freshman Jake Rubley, the third K-State QB in the game, threw an interception on his first pass that came after TCU had gone ahead to stay.

Miller scored on a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 on the opening drive of the second half to get TCU within 28-24, after Jared Wiley‘s 4-yard TD catch that ended a 91-yard drive just before halftime. Miller scored a 9-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

“Having two games that back to back where you kind of come back against really good opponents, against well-coached teams, and just keep keep clawing back and find a way to win … It shows a lot about this team,” said Duggan, who also had a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Derius Davis on TCU’s first drive.

Several Wildcats players that got dinged up in their last game two weeks ago at Iowa State. Martinez was good to start and had a 19-yard keeper on the first play, but was in the locker room for an undisclosed issue before they had the ball again.

“The frustrating part is I don’t know how bad those guys are hurt,” Klieman said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: The Wildcats had won three in a row since a 21-7 home loss Sept. 17 to Tulane, a team that this week got ranked for the first time since 1998. The open date apparently wasn’t enough to heal up the lingering issues for Martinez and the other players. Vaughn, who missed the end of the 10-9 win at Iowa State after getting leg-whipped, went to the locker room during the first half at TCU, but returned and had some nifty runs.

TCU: The Frogs had lost three in a row to Kansas State without scoring more than 17 points in any of those games. Duggan, who lost the starting role going into the season, finished 17-of-26 passing and has thrown a Big 12-best 19 touchdowns with only one interception since taking back over when Chandler Morris got hurt in the opener.

RUN TO SCORE Miller has a rushing touchdown in every game this season, and has run for more than 100 yards in four of the last five. He has run for TDs in eight consecutive games, the second-best streak in school history behind LaDainian Tomlinson’s 15 in a row that ended in 2000.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Frogs could move up a spot since No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 9 UCLA, the teams they were between, suffered their first losses Saturday. Kansas State is sure to drop some, but should still be ranked when the new poll comes out Sunday.

UP NEXT

Kansas State is home against No. 11 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) next Saturday in a matchup of second-place teams.

TCU plays three of its next four game on the road, the first next Saturday at West Virginia (3-4, 1-3).

Charlotte fires Will Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7

Associated Press Oct 23, 2022
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA.

“We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program,” said Charlotte 49ers athletic director Mike Hill. “He made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations. Will and his family are special people and we wish them the best.”

Healy, one of the youngest head coaches in major college football at 37, fell to 15-24 in four seasons at Charlotte after losing 34-15 to Florida International on Saturday. That dropped the 49ers into last place in C-USA.

Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando was elevated to interim head coach. Rossomando is in his second season with the 49ers. He has previous head coaching experience at New Haven and Central Connecticut State and was named the NCAA Div. II National Coach of the Year following the 2012 season at New Haven. He was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS Coach of the Year Award in 2017 while at Central Connecticut State.

Charlotte is set to make a jump up in competition next season when it joins the American Athletic Conference along with five other C-USA schools.

Healy was the youngest head coach in FBS when he was hired by Charlotte in 2019 after three years at Austin Peay that included an FCS playoff appearance in 2017.

He led Charlotte to a bowl game in his first season, finishing 7-6. The 49ers are 8-18 since.

Healy is the sixth major college coach fired this season, but first outside the Power Five conferences.

The 49ers are at Rice nexy.