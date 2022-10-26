Ferentz apologizes for criticizing reporter asking about son

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz apologized Wednesday night for publicly criticizing a reporter who asked him about his decision to keep son Brian Ferentz as offensive coordinator with the Hawkeyes’ offense performing so poorly this season.

Ferentz, umprompted, had said at his weekly news conference Tuesday that he had experienced an “interrogation” when Cleveland.com columnist Doug Lesmerises asked him about his son. That exchange occurred at the news conference following the 54-10 loss at No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

“The one good thing about it that dawned on me coming home … I said, man, as bad as today was, it could have been worse because I could have been that guy,” Ferentz told reporters Tuesday without naming Lesmerises. “I could have been that guy, had his job and had to act like he did. Yeah, it could be … a lot worse. All things aren’t that bad.”

In his emailed apology to the media, Ferentz said he should not have been dismissive “of one of your colleagues” and that his questions were fair.

“I have a high respect for the work that you do, and I am appreciative of how you cover our team,” Ferentz said in the statement. “You ask tough and pointed questions but do so with a high degree of professionalism. I tell our players to take the high road and yesterday, I did not do the same thing.”

Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) had just 158 total yards and committed six turnovers against the Buckeyes. The Hawkeyes’ average of 227.3 yards per game ranks last in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and the offense has scored just seven touchdowns in seven games.

Brian Ferentz has been offensive coordinator since 2017 and long a target for criticism because of nepotism.

Lesmerises asked Ferentz three questions at the end of the Ohio State news conference and, in prefacing one, pointed out that the Hawkeyes have one of the least productive offenses in the country.

“I’ve noticed that, yeah,” the elder Ferentz interjected.

“Everybody’s noticed it,” Lesmerises said. “Do you believe you’re putting the Iowa football program in a bad spot by having that kind of production on one side of the ball and it’s run by one of your family members?”

In response to the questions, Ferentz said it’s his preference to play out the season before making a decision on an assistant; the fact the offensive coordinator is his son is not an issue to him and that his assistants have demonstrated success and are good people; and the manner in which Brian will be evaluated after the season will be the same as with other assistants.

Lesmerises, who wrote a column critical of the Ferentz dynamic at Iowa, said in a text to The Associated Press that he had no problem with how Ferentz answered his questions or what he said Tuesday.

“I criticized him and he certainly has the right to respond however he sees fit,” Lesmerises said. “The issue remains how Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have handled the employment of Brian Ferentz.”

Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe likely out for season after neck surgery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe is likely out for the season with a neck injury.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Eboigbe has had surgery. He played in the first four games but hasn’t seen action since.

“He had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future, but I don’t think that’s going to come this season,” Saban said.

Eboigbe made 11 tackles and had two quarterback hurries in the first four games. Saban had announced his injury after Alabama beat Arkansas on Oct. 1 without giving a timetable for Eboigbe’s return.

He has played in 42 games over the past three-plus seasons, recording 59 tackles.

No. 6 Alabama is off this week before traveling to face No. 18 LSU on Nov. 5.

The Tide played against Mississippi State without two other injured defensive linemen, DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis.

No. 1 Georgia won't have safety Dan Jackson against Florida

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia safety Dan Jackson is facing foot surgery that could end his season.

Coach Kirby Smart said that Jackson, tied for sixth on the team in tackles, won’t be available for No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s game against Florida in Jacksonville.

Jackson, a junior, has 16 tackles with one interception and a forced fumble.

Smart said he didn’t know when Jackson will have the surgery.

Jackson opened the season playing with Christopher Smith as the starting safeties in the Bulldogs’ base defense. Freshman Malaki Starks has since taken the starting role in the base defense and Jackson has played as the third safety in passing situations.

Smart said Georgia will have to find a replacement for Jackson in the “dime” package.

“With our depth at defensive back, David Daniel-Sisavanh is a guy that will step up and play,” Smith said, adding defensive backs Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith and JaCorey Thomas also regularly practice at safety.

“So, it’ll be done by committee with all those guys,” Smart said after Tuesday’s practice.

Jackson began his career as a walk-on and carved a role on special teams before earning a spot in the secondary.