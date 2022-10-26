Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph comments on unsigned recruit

Associated PressOct 26, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph slipped up in his role as Nebraska’s interim head coach when he responded to a reporter’s comment and question about a standout high school player who recently pledged to sign with the Cornhuskers.

Malachi Coleman, a four-star wide receiver from Lincoln East High, held an event to announce he had chosen Nebraska over five other schools. He is the highest-rated prospect in the state.

The first day he can sign his letter of intent is Dec. 21. NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on an unsigned prospective recruit.

A reporter at the Huskers’ weekly news conference interrupted as Joseph was answering another question.

“You got Malachi Coleman this weekend,” the reporter said.

“I wasn’t finished answering that question,” Joseph said.

The reporter apologized, and Joseph said, “I’m just joking. You’re so uptight. But, no, right, we got Malachi.”

Asked if he had spoken to Coleman since the announcement, Joseph said, “Well, he said six months ago he wasn’t coming, so you put the pieces together.”

Joseph was named interim coach Sept. 11, the same day Scott Frost was fired after the Huskers’ 1-2 start.

Joseph smirked immediately after making the comment and as he walked out of the news conference he asked athletic department media relations staffers if he had made a mistake.

Spokesman Keith Mann wrote in an email to The Associated Press that Joseph contacted the school’s compliance office immediately after the news conference to make its staff aware of the comment.

According to Bylaw 13.10.1.1 in the 2022-23 NCAA manual, an institution “is precluded from commenting in any manner as to the likelihood of the prospective student-athlete committing to or signing with that institution.”

Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe likely out for season after neck surgery

Associated PressOct 26, 2022
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe is likely out for the season with a neck injury.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Eboigbe has had surgery. He played in the first four games but hasn’t seen action since.

“He had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future, but I don’t think that’s going to come this season,” Saban said.

Eboigbe made 11 tackles and had two quarterback hurries in the first four games. Saban had announced his injury after Alabama beat Arkansas on Oct. 1 without giving a timetable for Eboigbe’s return.

He has played in 42 games over the past three-plus seasons, recording 59 tackles.

No. 6 Alabama is off this week before traveling to face No. 18 LSU on Nov. 5.

The Tide played against Mississippi State without two other injured defensive linemen, DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis.

No. 1 Georgia won't have safety Dan Jackson against Florida

Associated PressOct 26, 2022
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia safety Dan Jackson is facing foot surgery that could end his season.

Coach Kirby Smart said that Jackson, tied for sixth on the team in tackles, won’t be available for No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s game against Florida in Jacksonville.

Jackson, a junior, has 16 tackles with one interception and a forced fumble.

Smart said he didn’t know when Jackson will have the surgery.

Jackson opened the season playing with Christopher Smith as the starting safeties in the Bulldogs’ base defense. Freshman Malaki Starks has since taken the starting role in the base defense and Jackson has played as the third safety in passing situations.

Smart said Georgia will have to find a replacement for Jackson in the “dime” package.

“With our depth at defensive back, David Daniel-Sisavanh is a guy that will step up and play,” Smith said, adding defensive backs Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith and JaCorey Thomas also regularly practice at safety.

“So, it’ll be done by committee with all those guys,” Smart said after Tuesday’s practice.

Jackson began his career as a walk-on and carved a role on special teams before earning a spot in the secondary.