Hyatt’s 2 TDs lead No. 3 Tennessee over No. 19 Kentucky 44-6

Associated PressOct 30, 2022, 12:50 AM EDT
Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
0 Comments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 44-6 victory over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night.

Hyatt broke the school record for touchdown receptions in a season with 14 and set up the Volunteers (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) for their showdown with No. 1 Georgia next Saturday. Tennessee is off to its best start since winning the national championship in 1998.

“The first day I took this job, this is what you envision,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “You’re in the nuts and bolts and continue to grow. These guys wanted to stay (during the coaching transition).

The Wildcats (5-3, 2-3) struggled in the latest edition of the border rivalry. Will Levis, projected as one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft, was intercepted three times – including two by Doneiko Slaughter, who moved from safety to cornerback to fill a void.

“(Slaughter) trained at corner,” Heupel said. “He did a great job early on. We weren’t healthy at that position.”

“You have to have the mentality you want to be great,” Slaughter said. “I like to be more in the box (at safety), but it’ll grow on me.”

Kentucky was 1 for 6 on third down in the first half and 2 of 13 for the game. Levis was 16 for 27 for 98 yards.

“(Tennessee) beat us in virtually every area,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “When the game started getting away from us, (Levis is) forcing things. That’s the competitor in him.”

“(Tennessee’s defense was) playing some zones that ended up plugging up a lot of things,” Levis said. “Credit (Tennessee), but most of it was us shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker completed 19 of 25 passes for 245 yards and three scores. Hooker also ran for a TD.

“We’re here to accomplish the goal we set in January,” Hooker said. “We’ll take every opponent seriously. I have to lock into my assignment.”

The Vols led 27-6 at halftime. Hyatt had three receptions for 91 yards, two of them were for touchdowns.

FACTS & STATS

Tennessee S Jaylen McCollough (aggravated assault arrest) and WR Cedric Tillman (high ankle sprain) both returned to action after missing multiple games. McCollough’s attorney has filed a motion arguing self-defense. … Hooker’s 55-yard scoring pass to Hyatt early in the game was his 20th straight game with a TD pass, breaking his own school record. … Each team missed a PAT in the first half – Kentucky’s Matt Ruffolo had his kick blocked and, after a 10-yard penalty, Tennessee’s Chase McGrath was wide right. … Vols S Doneiko Slaughter got his first career interception on a tipped ball in the red zone. Levis made a TD-saving tackle 48 yards later. He got his second pick in the third quarter. … Kentucky, ranked 115th in sacks yielded in the NCAA, gave up four, including two in the first drive of the second half. … Wildcats LB DeAndre Square (ankle) was injured early, came back, but missed the entire second half. … Scoring more than 30 points in 11 straight games is a Tennessee school record.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: The Wildcats defense couldn’t slow down the Tennessee offense. Other than Georgia, there are three very winnable games left on the Kentucky schedule.

Tennessee: After beating Alabama a couple weeks ago, the Vols had little left to prove. Even so, they showed they are ready for the showdown with Georgia.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats are on the road at Missouri next Saturday, then finish the season at home against Vanderbilt, Georgia and Louisville.

Tennessee: The Vols have a big-time opportunity next Saturday when they travel to Athens for a shot at top-ranked Georgia, the defending national champion.

No. 1 Georgia pulls away late, wins ‘Cocktail Party’ 42-20

Associated PressOct 30, 2022, 12:53 AM EDT
John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
0 Comments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Top-ranked Georgia expects to eventually benefit from a game like this. It might happen next year. Or maybe next week.

Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and the Bulldogs pulled away from Florida following a second-half scare to win 42-20 Saturday night in the rivalry dubbed “the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”

Next up: No. 3 Tennessee, a game that could have Southeastern Conference and College Football Playoff implications. Georgia might not have the same margin for error against the Volunteers as it enjoyed against Florida.

The defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) looked to be in trouble when the Gators (4-4, 1-4) scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game.

But the Dawgs answered in resounding fashion with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory. It was Georgia’s fifth win over Florida in the last six seasons.

“I don’t enjoy losing the momentum in the game,” Dawgs coach Kirby Smart said. “I enjoy the fact that we never blinked. … There’s two things (that happen) when adversity hits: you fracture or you connect. Our team connected.”

This one was dedicated to legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley, who died Friday at age 90.

Dooley dominated the Georgia-Florida series during his coaching career, going 17-7-1 against the Gators. The most famous victory came in 1980, when Lindsay Scott hauled in a 93-yard touchdown pass from Buck Belue in the closing minute. The improbable 26-21 triumph propelled Georgia to a perfect season and their first consensus national title.

“Such an ambassador for our program and all of college football,” Smart said. “I know if he was looking down on that one, he would have enjoyed the first half. I don’t know that he would have enjoyed the second one.”

Florida had all the momentum in the third quarter after Amari Burney forced two turnovers following Trevor Etienne‘s TD run. Burney stripped McIntosh and intercepted a pass from Stetson Bennett.

“They didn’t stop us other than that,” Bennett said. “We answered really well after the pick I threw and went right down the field. Everybody answered the call whenever they were asked.”

Georgia put the game away thanks to a few key fourth downs. Bennett connected with tight end Brock Bowers on a fourth-and-7 play to set up one touchdown in-between Florida’s two failed attempts to move the chains on fourth down.

“Yeah, it’s a turnover on downs and turnovers affect the outcome of the game,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “No different than them turning the ball over allowed them to get us back in the game. … We had our opportunities. We can coach better. We can play better.”

Georgia played nearly flawless football down the stretch and finished with 555 yards against Florida’s beleaguered defense. Edwards had 106 yards rushing, including a 22-yard TD run that halted Florida’s comeback. McIntosh added 90 on the ground.

Bennett completed 19 of 38 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Bowers caught five passes for a career-high 154 yards, including a 73-yard score in which he hauled in a ball that tipped off linebacker Burney.

“Ball’s bouncing in the air and I just snatched it,” Bowers said.

Richardson threw for 271 yards and a touchdown for the Gators, who have lost 12 of their last 15 SEC games. Nearly half of Richardson’s passing yards came on plays of 78 and 41 yards.

“Whenever you have a team like that, it’s easy for them to do what they do,” Richardson said. “They have people doing their job, and it’s kind of hard to affect them and stop them.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: Despite rallying against Georgia, the Gators have ground to make up in the SEC’s Eastern Division. Napier knows it starts on the recruiting trail.

Georgia: The Bulldogs struggled at times because of dropped passes, costly penalties and turnovers. Those are the kind of mistakes that could doom Georgia in close games with the toughest part of its schedule looming.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Georgia should retain its top spot in the next AP college football poll.

KEY INJURIES

Georgia standout linebacker Nolan Smith spent the second half in street clothes because of a shoulder injury. Freshman linebacker Darris Smith was shaken up on the second-half kickoff when Florida’s Jack Pyburn drove him to the ground. Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims was helped off the field in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury.

UP NEXT

Florida plays at Texas A&M for the second in three years. The Aggies won 41-38 in 2020.

Georgia hosts third-ranked Tennessee. The Bulldogs have won five in a row and 10 of 12 in the series.

No. 22 Kansas State routs No. 9 Oklahoma State, 48-0

Associated PressOct 30, 2022, 12:48 AM EDT
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
0 Comments

MANHATTAN, Kan. – After the final seconds ticked away on No. 22 Kansas State’s comprehensive 48-0 win over ninth-ranked Oklahoma State on Saturday, thousands of purple-clad fans didn’t storm the field so much as they wandered onto it in celebration.

Which was altogether fitting, considering the way the Wildcats methodically trounced the Cowboys.

Backup quarterback Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score, and a late interception by the Wildcats sealed Oklahoma State’s first shutout loss since 2009 while allowing Kansas State to remain a game behind TCU in the race for berths in the Big 12 championship game.

“This is as good a win as I’ve ever been a part of,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “Offense fed off defense. Defense fed off the offense. We need to play complementary football and we were really good in all three phases.”

Kansas State scored TDs on its first two possessions, had 495 yards of total offense and held Oklahoma State, which had been the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense at 44.7 points per game, to just 217 yards – less than half its season average.

Kade Warner caught five passes for 97 yards and two scores, and Malik Knowles had eight catches for 113 yards. The late interception gave the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1) their first shutout of the Cowboys since a 10-0 win on Nov. 21, 1992.

“We’re confident,” Howard said. “We feel good right now. And we just played a really good game against a really good team and beat them 48-0. And the nice thing is, we haven’t played our best game, and that’s still in front of us.”

Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception for Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2) before landing hard on his shoulder midway through the fourth quarter. The star quarterback did not return to the game.

The Cowboys’ most lopsided loss in nearly 18 seasons under coach Mike Gundy was also their first shutout loss to anyone since Nov. 28, 2009, when they fell 27-0 to Oklahoma in the Bedlam game.

“We got our butt kicked,” Gundy said. “I’m not taking anything away from Kansas State. They’re a good team and they played really well. I don’t know if they could have played a better game than they did today.”

The Wildcats have had some strangely easy wins over Oklahoma State. The last time a Gundy team was held to 12 points or fewer was in a 31-12 loss in Manhattan in 2018, and the last time the Cowboys trailed any game by at least 38 points was during a 48-14 loss to the Wildcats in 2014.

The biggest question surrounding Kansas State was the health of its own quarterback, Adrian Martinez, who played just four snaps in last week’s loss to TCU because of a knee injury. And while he warmed up with the starters Saturday, it was the veteran backup Howard who headed out to the field on the opening possession of the game.

Howard proceeded to torture the banged-up Cowboys defense for the next 30 minutes.

He capped the opening drive by hitting Warner on fourth-and-10 for a 38-yard TD reception. Then, after Vaughn ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run, Howard threw a 31-yard third-down scoring strike to Phillip Brooks to make it 21-0.

“Adrian didn’t feel like he was 100 percent confident in what he was going to be able to do,” Klieman said, “and I appreciate that because he’s a team player. We knew we would be good either way.”

Howard’s fourth TD throw – also to Warner and also on third down – was a short screen that turned into a 41-yard strike. And the final touchdown of the half, after Oklahoma State stuffed Kansas State twice at the goal line, went to Vaughn with just 11 seconds left and made it 35-0 at halftime.

Meanwhile, the prolific Cowboys offense couldn’t answer any of the scores.

Their opening drive ended with a fourth-down incompletion. The next ended in a punt, and the next when Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley fumbled the ball away on the first play. The Cowboys punted twice more in the half around an interception, when Sanders overthrew everyone but the Kansas State defense.

The only question in the second half was whether the Wildcats would keep the Cowboys off the scoreboard.

“It takes all of us,” Warner said, “to have an outcome like that today.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State had won eight of its past 10 against ranked opponents, and the losses were by five last year to Baylor and three in double-overtime to TCU this season. But the Cowboys never put up a fight against Kansas State, even though the winner would have the inside track on a possible rematch with the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 title game.

Kansas State celebrated its first home game in 28 days by ending a three-game skid against the Cowboys in confidence-building fashion. It dominated on both sides of the ball, and on special teams, nearly got a punt return touchdown.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State heads down Interstate 70 to face Kansas next Saturday.

Kansas State welcomes Texas to Bill Snyder Family Stadium the same day.